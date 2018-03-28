No Text
ILLCHI
LIB
No Text
Key Players
T. Ferguson
4 G
L. Cabbil
3 G
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|11.2
|Pts. Per Game
|11.2
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|39.5
|Field Goal %
|39.0
|35.9
|Three Point %
|31.9
|76.6
|Free Throw %
|85.3
10.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.2 APG
|Team Stats
|Ill.-Chicago 19-15
|75.6 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Liberty 22-14
|71.4 PPG
|36 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|T. Ferguson G
|10.2 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|5.2 APG
|39.5 FG%
|
3
|L. Cabbil G
|11.2 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|3.8 APG
|39.0 FG%
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Dixson
|32
|29.7
|14.2
|3.5
|0.8
|1.3
|0.2
|2.8
|38.9
|31.5
|73.2
|0.7
|2.8
|M. Ottey
|34
|27.7
|13.5
|3.3
|1.8
|0.8
|0.4
|2.0
|52.5
|35.8
|82.8
|0.5
|2.7
|T. Ferguson
|25
|28.9
|10.2
|5.3
|5.2
|1.1
|0.9
|2.6
|39.5
|35.9
|76.6
|0.7
|4.6
|T. Odiase
|34
|25.2
|9.4
|5.7
|0.2
|0.7
|3.2
|1.0
|56.4
|0.0
|64.6
|2.3
|3.4
|G. Boahen
|32
|22.7
|8.8
|2.9
|2.2
|1.1
|0.1
|1.6
|43.5
|43.3
|78.8
|0.4
|2.5
|D. Matthews
|34
|19.4
|8.2
|1.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|1.1
|35.6
|33.3
|71.2
|0.5
|1.3
|J. Blount
|34
|25.4
|6.8
|6.9
|2.4
|1.1
|0.5
|2.7
|46.7
|23.8
|65.3
|1.6
|5.3
|C. Robinson
|32
|15.2
|4.5
|3.9
|0.2
|0.3
|1.2
|0.9
|61.1
|0.0
|79.2
|1.5
|2.4
|M. Diggins
|34
|12.2
|3.1
|2.6
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.7
|55.4
|51.6
|70.8
|0.6
|2.0
|J. Wiley
|24
|7.4
|1.6
|1.5
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.3
|45.7
|20.0
|33.3
|0.3
|1.3
|N. James
|3
|8.3
|1.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|1.0
|0.3
|11.1
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.7
|Total
|34
|200.7
|75.6
|41.7
|12.9
|6.80
|7.00
|15.1
|45.3
|35.0
|73.0
|10.3
|28.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. James
|36
|25.6
|13.6
|8.9
|1.1
|0.4
|0.8
|1.4
|61.8
|33.3
|74.6
|2.5
|6.4
|L. Cabbil
|32
|32.3
|11.2
|4.4
|3.8
|1.3
|0.4
|2.1
|39.0
|31.9
|85.3
|0.4
|4.0
|R. Kemrite
|34
|32.7
|10.3
|2.7
|0.9
|0.6
|0.1
|0.8
|44.5
|45.1
|91.1
|0.4
|2.3
|G. Pacheco-Ortiz
|36
|30.8
|10.1
|2.5
|2.6
|0.9
|0.1
|1.5
|43.4
|40.7
|89.9
|0.3
|2.2
|C. Homesley
|34
|19.5
|8.0
|4.6
|1.9
|0.7
|0.3
|1.5
|51.1
|36.5
|72.3
|0.4
|4.1
|M. Baxter-Bell
|35
|12.6
|5.5
|2.0
|1.1
|0.7
|0.2
|1.2
|47.1
|14.3
|83.6
|0.7
|1.3
|E. Cuffee
|36
|24.2
|5.4
|2.3
|1.9
|0.9
|0.3
|1.3
|40.5
|35.1
|82.6
|0.2
|2.0
|I. Williams
|29
|14.1
|4.2
|2.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.2
|1.4
|46.0
|30.0
|58.8
|0.8
|1.3
|K. McDowell
|36
|13.3
|3.7
|1.1
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
|0.6
|37.8
|37.3
|92.3
|0.1
|1.0
|E. Talbert
|31
|7.2
|2.2
|1.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.3
|43.1
|23.3
|58.8
|0.5
|0.7
|Z. Farquhar
|17
|3.2
|1.5
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|88.9
|87.5
|66.7
|0.0
|0.4
|B. Hicks
|13
|2.7
|0.3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.1
|0.2
|0.2
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|Total
|36
|204.3
|71.4
|36
|14.2
|6.00
|2.50
|11.8
|46.6
|37.6
|79.4
|7.2
|26.2