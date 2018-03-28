ILLCHI
Key Players
T. Ferguson
4 G
L. Cabbil
3 G
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
11.2 Pts. Per Game 11.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
39.5 Field Goal % 39.0
35.9 Three Point % 31.9
76.6 Free Throw % 85.3
4
T. Ferguson G
10.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.2 APG
3
L. Cabbil G
11.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.8 APG
12T
away team logo Ill.-Chicago 19-15 ---
home team logo Liberty 22-14 ---
O/U 144.5, LIB -6.0
Vines Center Lynchburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Ill.-Chicago 19-15 75.6 PPG 41.7 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Liberty 22-14 71.4 PPG 36 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
4
T. Ferguson G 10.2 PPG 5.3 RPG 5.2 APG 39.5 FG%
3
L. Cabbil G 11.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.8 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
Ill.-Chicago
Roster
D. Dixson
M. Ottey
T. Ferguson
T. Odiase
G. Boahen
D. Matthews
J. Blount
C. Robinson
M. Diggins
J. Wiley
N. James
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Dixson 32 29.7 14.2 3.5 0.8 1.3 0.2 2.8 38.9 31.5 73.2 0.7 2.8
M. Ottey 34 27.7 13.5 3.3 1.8 0.8 0.4 2.0 52.5 35.8 82.8 0.5 2.7
T. Ferguson 25 28.9 10.2 5.3 5.2 1.1 0.9 2.6 39.5 35.9 76.6 0.7 4.6
T. Odiase 34 25.2 9.4 5.7 0.2 0.7 3.2 1.0 56.4 0.0 64.6 2.3 3.4
G. Boahen 32 22.7 8.8 2.9 2.2 1.1 0.1 1.6 43.5 43.3 78.8 0.4 2.5
D. Matthews 34 19.4 8.2 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.3 1.1 35.6 33.3 71.2 0.5 1.3
J. Blount 34 25.4 6.8 6.9 2.4 1.1 0.5 2.7 46.7 23.8 65.3 1.6 5.3
C. Robinson 32 15.2 4.5 3.9 0.2 0.3 1.2 0.9 61.1 0.0 79.2 1.5 2.4
M. Diggins 34 12.2 3.1 2.6 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.7 55.4 51.6 70.8 0.6 2.0
J. Wiley 24 7.4 1.6 1.5 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 45.7 20.0 33.3 0.3 1.3
N. James 3 8.3 1.0 1.3 0.0 0.3 1.0 0.3 11.1 0.0 50.0 0.7 0.7
Total 34 200.7 75.6 41.7 12.9 6.80 7.00 15.1 45.3 35.0 73.0 10.3 28.1
Liberty
Roster
S. James
L. Cabbil
R. Kemrite
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
C. Homesley
M. Baxter-Bell
E. Cuffee
I. Williams
K. McDowell
E. Talbert
Z. Farquhar
B. Hicks
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. James 36 25.6 13.6 8.9 1.1 0.4 0.8 1.4 61.8 33.3 74.6 2.5 6.4
L. Cabbil 32 32.3 11.2 4.4 3.8 1.3 0.4 2.1 39.0 31.9 85.3 0.4 4.0
R. Kemrite 34 32.7 10.3 2.7 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.8 44.5 45.1 91.1 0.4 2.3
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 36 30.8 10.1 2.5 2.6 0.9 0.1 1.5 43.4 40.7 89.9 0.3 2.2
C. Homesley 34 19.5 8.0 4.6 1.9 0.7 0.3 1.5 51.1 36.5 72.3 0.4 4.1
M. Baxter-Bell 35 12.6 5.5 2.0 1.1 0.7 0.2 1.2 47.1 14.3 83.6 0.7 1.3
E. Cuffee 36 24.2 5.4 2.3 1.9 0.9 0.3 1.3 40.5 35.1 82.6 0.2 2.0
I. Williams 29 14.1 4.2 2.1 0.8 0.3 0.2 1.4 46.0 30.0 58.8 0.8 1.3
K. McDowell 36 13.3 3.7 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.6 37.8 37.3 92.3 0.1 1.0
E. Talbert 31 7.2 2.2 1.2 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.3 43.1 23.3 58.8 0.5 0.7
Z. Farquhar 17 3.2 1.5 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 88.9 87.5 66.7 0.0 0.4
B. Hicks 13 2.7 0.3 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.2 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.5
Total 36 204.3 71.4 36 14.2 6.00 2.50 11.8 46.6 37.6 79.4 7.2 26.2
NCAA BB Scores