Last season, not much was expected of the Clemson Tigers.

After a third-place finish in the ACC and a trip to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, 2018-19 is a different story.

The Tigers, who kick off their season on Tuesday against The Citadel in Clemson, S.C., were picked by media members on Thursday to finish sixth in the conference after being chosen 13th a year ago.

"We don't worry too much about what other people think of our team," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said, according to the Greenville (S.C.) News. "Last year when were picked 13th we didn't think about it. We didn't worry about what other people thought; it's more important what we feel about ourselves, how we think we're playing, how we feel about how we're playing, our style, how we feel about each other, and what we're willing to do to sacrifice for one another."

The No. 22 Tigers return center Elijah Thomas and their starting backcourt of Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell from a team that went 25-10 and had a school-record 11 conference wins.

Also returning are defensive specialist David Skarra and Aamir Simms, a 6-foot-7 forward who started 12 games last season.

"I think this year's team is kind of the same (as last year)," Brownell said. "Expectations are higher, we're coming back off a great year, but again those same things are what's important to our team, it's not what other people think. So daily improvement is our goal and taking another step to achieve the kind of success we did with the Sweet 16 run and now try to build on that."

The Citadel is led by senior Zane Nadjawi, a preseason all-conference selection. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 15.5 points, five rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last season. He was even better in Southern Conference play, averaging 19.5, 6.7 and 2.1.

Nadjawi, one of three returning seniors for the Bulldogs, is one of two players in school history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 blocks.

Head coach Duggar Baucom also added two graduate-student transfers for his fourth season at The Citadel. Baucom previously lifted VMI to 24 wins in his fourth season there.

"I think it takes a little bit of time. After that (breakthrough) at VMI, we knew what we were recruiting to, and the kids knew the system they were coming into," Baucom said, according to the Post and Courier of Charleston, S.C.

The Bulldogs, one of the youngest teams in the country a season ago, are now one of the most experienced with only Lipscomb and Kansas State returned players with more points scored in collegiate play.

After losing former Southern Conference freshman of the year Preston Parks to a transfer, Baucom recruited graduates Conner Kern of Arkansas State and Lew Stallworth of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

Stallworth, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound guard, will be Baucom's quarterback on the floor.

"This is my 13th year running this system, and Lew might be the best engine we've had," Baucom said. "He pushes it every possession and has enough size to get inside and finish. And he shoots it will enough that you have to respect him on the perimeter. He's a pass-first guy and one of our hardest workers.

"So you combine all that in your point guard, and it makes for a pretty good leader on the court.

