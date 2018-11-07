PORTST
OREG

No Text

Pritchard helps No. 14 Oregon beat Portland State 84-57

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 07, 2018

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard scored 22 points while Paul White added 15 and No. 14 Oregon opened its season by routing Portland State 84-57 victory Tuesday night.

Pritchard, the only player remaining from the Ducks' 2017 Final Four team, had 18 points by halftime as Oregon led 45-29. He only missed one of his seven shots from the field and was 9-for-9 from the free throw line.

The Ducks (1-0) broke open a back-and-forth contest with a 12-0 run late in the opening half and didn't allow the Vikings (0-1) to get closer than 11 points after that.

Oregon's five-star freshman center, 7-foot-2 Bol Bol, struggled with foul trouble early in his debut but finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes. Freshman Francis Okoro had 10 points off the bench.

Holland Woods led the Vikings with 13 points and Jaime Orme added 11.

The Ducks shot 61.5 percent in the first half (16 of 26) and 54.0 percent overall (27 of 50), including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Oregon averaged more than 25 attempts from beyond the arc last season.

Portland State was just 5 of 35 on 3-pointers and shot 28.8 percent overall (21 of 73). The Vikings won the rebounding battle 41-38.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon will continue to blend its five primary returners with six newcomers, including the five freshmen who comprise the nation's No. 3 recruiting class. Another five-star signee, 6-foot-9 Louis King, isn't expected to be available until December as he recovers from a knee injury.

Portland State will go as far as Woods, the 2018 Big Sky freshman of the year, can take the Vikings under second-year coach Barrett Peery.

UP NEXT

Oregon hosts another Big Sky team, Eastern Washington, on Friday night before heading to New York City to face Iowa and either UConn or Syracuse next weekend at the 2K Empire Classic.

Portland State christens its new on-campus arena, the 3,094 Viking Pavilion, against UC Riverside on Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Bol Bol 4.0
  Jamie Orme missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Bol Bol 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Oregon 17.0
  Bol Bol missed jump shot, blocked by Robert McCoy 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Bol Bol 20.0
  Victor Bailey Jr. missed dunk 22.0
  Lost ball turnover on Juwan Williams 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Juwan Williams 39.0
  Jamie Orme missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
+ 1 Francis Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
Team Stats
Points 57 84
Field Goals 21-73 (28.8%) 27-49 (55.1%)
3-Pointers 5-35 (14.3%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 26-33 (78.8%)
Total Rebounds 42 38
Offensive 18 8
Defensive 16 26
Team 8 4
Assists 8 11
Steals 5 4
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 25 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
H. Woods G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
P. Pritchard G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Portland State 0-1 292857
home team logo 14 Oregon 1-0 453984
O/U 158, OREG -23.5
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
O/U 158, OREG -23.5
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Portland State 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo 14 Oregon 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
H. Woods G PPG RPG APG FG%
00
P. Pritchard G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
3
H. Woods G 13 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
3
P. Pritchard G 22 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
28.8 FG% 55.1
14.3 3PT FG% 57.1
62.5 FT% 78.8
Portland State
Starters
H. Woods
J. Orme
B. Rumel
D. Brown
R. McCoy
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Woods 37 13 3 3 0 0 4 0 5/16 1/9 2/4 1 2
J. Orme 23 11 5 1 0 0 1 3 5/10 0/2 1/3 4 1
B. Rumel 30 9 3 1 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 3/4 2 1
D. Brown 16 6 7 0 1 1 0 4 2/6 1/3 1/2 2 5
R. McCoy 14 5 3 0 1 1 0 2 2/4 0/2 1/1 2 1
Starters
H. Woods
J. Orme
B. Rumel
D. Brown
R. McCoy
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Woods 37 13 3 3 0 0 4 0 5/16 1/9 2/4 1 2
J. Orme 23 11 5 1 0 0 1 3 5/10 0/2 1/3 4 1
B. Rumel 30 9 3 1 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 3/4 2 1
D. Brown 16 6 7 0 1 1 0 4 2/6 1/3 1/2 2 5
R. McCoy 14 5 3 0 1 1 0 2 2/4 0/2 1/1 2 1
Bench
M. Nuga
D. Strickland
J. Williams
S. Nuhu
R. Goolsby
M. Mayhew
V. Carter
T. Wood
K. Greeley
F. Fullerton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Nuga 13 6 0 1 0 0 1 2 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 0
D. Strickland 25 5 4 1 1 0 1 3 1/9 1/7 2/2 2 2
J. Williams 14 2 4 0 2 0 2 2 1/10 0/5 0/0 2 2
S. Nuhu 8 0 2 0 0 1 0 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
R. Goolsby 19 0 3 1 0 1 1 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 1
M. Mayhew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Greeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Fullerton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 57 34 8 5 4 11 25 21/73 5/35 10/16 18 16
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
P. White
B. Bol
E. Amin
K. Wooten
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 30 22 3 3 1 0 5 1 6/7 1/1 9/9 2 1
P. White 33 15 3 1 0 1 1 2 5/8 2/3 3/6 0 3
B. Bol 23 12 12 1 1 2 4 4 4/12 0/0 4/5 3 9
E. Amin 20 4 5 1 0 1 1 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 5
K. Wooten 19 4 2 0 0 4 1 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 2
Starters
P. Pritchard
P. White
B. Bol
E. Amin
K. Wooten
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 30 22 3 3 1 0 5 1 6/7 1/1 9/9 2 1
P. White 33 15 3 1 0 1 1 2 5/8 2/3 3/6 0 3
B. Bol 23 12 12 1 1 2 4 4 4/12 0/0 4/5 3 9
E. Amin 20 4 5 1 0 1 1 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 5
K. Wooten 19 4 2 0 0 4 1 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
F. Okoro
V. Bailey Jr.
W. Richardson
A. Kigab
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. King
M. Norris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Okoro 16 10 6 0 0 0 0 3 3/5 0/0 4/5 3 3
V. Bailey Jr. 27 7 1 1 1 0 0 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 1
W. Richardson 8 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 3/4 0 0
A. Kigab 22 3 2 3 1 0 2 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 2
W. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Norris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 84 34 11 4 8 14 18 27/49 4/7 26/33 8 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores