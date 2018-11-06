TOWSON
Jerome's 20 points lead No. 5 Virginia past Towson, 73-42

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 06, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Ty Jerome scored 20 points and De'Andre Hunter had 13 and 10 rebounds Tuesday night as No. 5 Virginia beat Towson 73-42 in the opener for both teams.

Jerome made six 3-pointers for the Cavaliers (1-0), who were playing for the first time since they made history by becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament. That 74-54 loss to UMBC last March, they insisted leading into the opener, was the furthest thing from their mind.

Tobias Howard made three 3-pointers and led Towson (0-1) with 10 points and Brian Fobbs had nine. The Tigers had long spells without a field goal in each half and finished shooting 31.7 percent (13-41). They also missed 15 of 27 free throws (46.7 percent) and turned the ball over 14 times while forcing just five by the Cavaliers.

Jerome was hot from the start for Virginia. He scored 11 in the first half and took a seat early having made 6 of 9 3-point shots and adding four assists. He was joined with an early night off by Hunter, who played just 26 minutes and watched as Tony Bennett emptied his bench by the midpoint of the second half.

Freshman Kihel Clark was impressive in his debut for Virginia. The 5-foot-9 guard made, arguably, the defensive play of the game when he intercepted the ball while guarding an inbounds pass and laid it in for a 49-33 Cavaliers lead. Later, he threw an alley-oop pass to Jay Huff, putting Virginia ahead 65-37 with 3:29 to play. Alabama transfer Braxton Key had seven points and eight rebounds for Virginia.

BIG PICTURE

Towson: The Tigers have a tall task, especially early in the season with only three players back from last season's team and the leading scorer among the three, Jordan McNeil (4.7 ppg), sidelined with a wrist injury suffered two weeks ago. Coach Pat Skerry has nine new players to incorporate into his style of play.

Virginia: The Cavaliers were very slow starting on offense, but the defense that has been their trademark under Tony Bennett was there from the outset. Towson went nearly nine minutes between field goals in the first half and in Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome, De'Andre Hunter and Braxton Key, they have four very reliable scorers.

UP NEXT

The Tigers go to the other end of the spectrum, returning home to face Division III Wesley on Sunday.

The Cavaliers stay home and face George Washington of the Atlantic 10 on Sunday.

Team Stats
Points 42 73
Field Goals 13-42 (31.0%) 26-54 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 12-27 (44.4%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 33 37
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 20 23
Team 1 3
Assists 0 19
Steals 3 6
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 14 5
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
T. Howard G
10 PTS, 1 REB
T. Jerome G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Towson 0-1 192342
home team logo 5 Virginia 1-0 284573
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
away team logo Towson 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo 5 Virginia 1-0 PPG RPG APG
T. Howard G 10 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
T. Jerome G 20 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
31.0 FG% 48.1
28.6 3PT FG% 40.0
44.4 FT% 61.1
Towson
Starters
T. Howard
B. Fobbs
N. Timberlake
N. Sanders
A. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Howard 30 10 1 0 0 0 3 2 3/7 3/6 1/2 0 1
B. Fobbs 30 9 6 0 0 0 1 0 4/12 1/5 0/2 2 4
N. Timberlake 26 6 3 0 3 0 2 2 2/6 0/2 2/5 1 2
N. Sanders 23 3 3 0 0 0 4 3 0/2 0/0 3/6 0 3
A. Thomas 25 3 3 0 0 0 1 4 0/2 0/1 3/4 1 2
Bench
D. Tunstall
J. Dottin
Q. Drayton
A. Betrand
S. Uyaelunmo
Y. Selcuk
C. Caliguiran
J. McNeil
J. Gray
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Tunstall 15 6 6 0 0 0 1 4 3/4 0/0 0/0 5 1
J. Dottin 15 5 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 3/6 0 2
Q. Drayton 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Betrand 15 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
S. Uyaelunmo 12 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 3
Y. Selcuk 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
C. Caliguiran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McNeil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 197 42 32 0 3 0 14 18 13/42 4/14 12/27 12 20
Virginia
Starters
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
K. Guy
B. Key
J. Salt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Jerome 29 20 3 4 2 0 2 1 6/10 6/9 2/2 0 3
D. Hunter 26 13 10 1 1 0 0 3 5/12 0/1 3/5 4 6
K. Guy 32 8 2 3 0 0 0 0 2/6 1/5 3/4 0 2
B. Key 29 7 9 1 1 1 0 2 3/8 1/3 0/0 4 5
J. Salt 15 3 3 0 0 1 2 3 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 1
Bench
J. Huff
M. Anthony
K. Clark
M. Diakite
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
K. Stattmann
F. Badocchi
F. Caffaro
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Huff 8 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/4 1/1 1/2 1 0
M. Anthony 8 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/1 0/1 0 1
K. Clark 25 4 1 6 1 0 1 3 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
M. Diakite 17 2 2 1 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
A. Katstra 3 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Nixon 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
K. Stattmann 4 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 73 34 19 6 3 5 19 26/54 10/25 11/18 11 23
