KENSAW
KSTATE

Expectations high as No. 12 Kansas State takes on Kennesaw State

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 08, 2018

The expectations are very high for No. 12 Kansas State, as the Wildcats return every significant player from last year's squad that reached the Elite 8 and they added two players to fill in the gaps. The Wildcats open the 2018-19 season Friday when they host Kennesaw State at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats return 94 percent of their scoring and 91 percent of their rebounding from 2017-18. All the starters return, including Dean Wade, who led the team in scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.2 per game). Wade missed all but a few minutes of K-State's run through the NCAA tournament with an injured left foot.

He's fully healthy now, and ready to show why he was a preseason Big 12 player of the year.

"I went out there and dunked one first thing," Wade said when asked about the first thing he did when he was cleared to practice.

"(Rebounding) is really (the) main focus for me. I just had to work hard in the weight room this offseason and gain some strength. I'm going to go after every rebound. Last year, I didn't go after every rebound, only the ones that went in my area. That is a big thing for me, to go out of my area and get all the rebounds.

But Wade is not the only reason head coach Bruce Weber is excited about his seventh season in Manhattan.

"You're always excited at this time, but for us probably a little more because we have a lot of veterans back," Weber said at Big 12 Media Day in October. "We have some experienced seniors in Barry Brown, Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes who have started since their freshmen years. You have the experience factor and the leadership of those guys--probably as good (at leading) as I've ever coached.

"They're all good workers, which helps us. We have basically the whole team back and many of them started on a team that went to the Elite Eight."

The last time the Wildcats came off an Elite 8 run, they finished the next season 23-11, including 10-6 (third place) in the Big 12, and got bounced in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

"Every team is different," he said. "We're going through the learning process, figuring out each role and who the other guys are going to be. We will see what happens, but it's a fun time of the year and we're excited, looking forward to hopefully an exciting season for K-State basketball."

The Wildcats' biggest weakness was rebounding, where they finished last in the Big 12 and 340th in the nation. But junior Austin Trice, the leading rebounder in junior college last year, should help there.

"They got to the Elite Eight last year without me," Trice said. "Now, Coach Weber says he needs rebounding. I just plan on running the floor hard, rebounding everything that comes off the rim and not letting anyone get in my way."

Kennesaw State (1-0 after a victory over Division III Oglethorpe) finished 10-20 last season. The Owls are led by junior guard Tyler Hooker who scored 10.8 points per game. He was second on the team with 38 steals.

The Owls are coached by Al Skinner, a former Division I national coach of the year and two-time BIG EAST Conference Coach of the Year (with Boston College). He enters his fourth season as the Kennesaw State head coach, and carries a 420-348 record all-time.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Kennesaw State 14:31
  C.J. Washington missed jump shot 14:33
+ 2 Dean Wade made dunk, assist by Kamau Stokes 14:50
  Lost ball turnover on Kosta Jankovic, stolen by Barry Brown Jr. 14:58
+ 2 Makol Mawien made tip-in 15:19
  Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien 15:23
  Barry Brown Jr. missed layup 15:25
  Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien 15:48
  Kosta Jankovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15:48
+ 1 Kosta Jankovic made 1st of 2 free throws 15:48
  Offensive rebound by Bryson Lockley 15:49
Team Stats
Points 31 39
Field Goals 12-31 (38.7%) 17-39 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 1-7 (14.3%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Total Rebounds 19 26
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 13 15
Team 1 3
Assists 8 8
Steals 5 7
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 12 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
K. Jankovic F
10 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
B. Brown Jr. G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Kennesaw State 0-0 27431
home team logo 12 Kansas State 0-0 31839
O/U 141.5, KSTATE -28
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
O/U 141.5, KSTATE -28
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Kennesaw State 0-0 68.0 PPG 48 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo 12 Kansas State 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
33
K. Jankovic F 12.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 4.0 APG 28.6 FG%
00
B. Brown Jr. G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
33
K. Jankovic F 10 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
5
B. Brown Jr. G 13 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
38.7 FG% 43.6
40.0 3PT FG% 14.3
60.0 FT% 44.4
Kennesaw State
Starters
K. Jankovic
T. Hooker
A. Spencer
C. Washington
B. Lockley
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Jankovic 20 10 1 1 1 0 2 2 3/6 1/2 3/4 0 1
T. Hooker 21 5 3 2 0 0 2 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 2
A. Spencer 8 2 4 0 1 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3
C. Washington 9 2 0 2 0 0 2 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Lockley 19 0 3 0 0 2 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 0
On Court
K. Jankovic
T. Hooker
A. Spencer
C. Washington
B. Lockley
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Jankovic 20 10 1 1 1 0 2 2 3/6 1/2 3/4 0 1
T. Hooker 21 5 3 2 0 0 2 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 2
A. Spencer 8 2 4 0 1 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3
C. Washington 9 2 0 2 0 0 2 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Lockley 19 0 3 0 0 2 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 0
On Bench
B. Parker
P. Agostini
D. Romich
U. Obineke
M. Smith
D. Lewis
A. Kuerban
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Parker 6 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
P. Agostini 7 3 1 0 1 0 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
D. Romich 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
U. Obineke 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kuerban - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 31 18 8 5 4 14 12 12/31 4/10 3/5 5 13
Kansas State
Starters
B. Brown Jr.
M. Mawien
D. Wade
K. Stokes
C. Diarra
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brown Jr. 24 13 3 1 3 0 2 2 6/12 0/1 1/1 0 3
M. Mawien 13 9 6 0 0 0 1 2 4/5 0/0 1/1 4 2
D. Wade 20 8 4 2 1 0 2 2 4/8 0/1 0/0 1 3
K. Stokes 15 0 1 4 2 0 2 0 0/4 0/1 0/1 0 1
C. Diarra 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
On Court
B. Brown Jr.
M. Mawien
D. Wade
K. Stokes
C. Diarra
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brown Jr. 24 13 3 1 3 0 2 2 6/12 0/1 1/1 0 3
M. Mawien 13 9 6 0 0 0 1 2 4/5 0/0 1/1 4 2
D. Wade 20 8 4 2 1 0 2 2 4/8 0/1 0/0 1 3
K. Stokes 15 0 1 4 2 0 2 0 0/4 0/1 0/1 0 1
C. Diarra 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
On Bench
A. Trice
M. McGuirl
L. Stockard III
S. Neal-Williams
P. McAtee
P. Muldoon
J. Love III
X. Sneed
N. Shadd
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Trice 9 6 8 0 0 1 0 0 2/3 0/0 2/6 3 5
M. McGuirl 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
L. Stockard III 13 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Neal-Williams 3 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Muldoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Sneed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 130 39 23 8 7 1 9 10 17/39 1/7 4/9 8 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores