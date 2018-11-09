MOREHD
CUSE

No. 16 Syracuse wants more offense against Morehead State

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 09, 2018

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim talked more about the 66 points his team scored in Tuesday's season-opening, 66-34 win over Eastern Washington, and not so much about the 34 points the Orange defense allowed the Eagles at the Carrier Dome.

The No. 16 Orange are known for their stifling 2-3 zone defense under Boeheim, who also implemented some full-court pressure against Eastern Washington. The great unknown to Boeheim is how Syracuse's offense will generate points.

His son, Buddy Boeheim, a 6-foot-5 true freshman, led the Orange with only three assists. Syracuse had just 11 assists on the 24 field goals made. The Orange shot 38.7 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from 3-point range.

"Every time you go out to play, you are going to learn something," the elder Boeheim said. "More bad things today than we would like to look at. I think our offense is a little difficult when you don't have a point guard out there.

"You have to do more ball movement and we aren't moving things the way we need to move them to be a good team right now."

Heading into Saturday's home game against Morehead State (1-1), Jim Boeheim said he wants more players to step forward other than Oshae Brissett, who led the Orange with 20 points against Eastern Washington.

Brissett, a 6-foor-8 small forward, was the only double-digit scorer in the game for both teams. He also led the Orange with eight rebounds and three steals.

"He got on the boards, he was physical, he got to the basket," the elder Boeheim said. "He has been shooting the ball well, but that's what he does the best, I think.

Syracuse's defense held Eastern Washington to 22 percent shooting from the field, the lowest mark since the Orange limited Loyola (Md.) to 19.2 percent on Nov. 25, 2015. Eastern Washington's 34 points are the fewest recorded in the Carrier Dome by an Orange opponent. The previous low was 35 points Dec. 10, 2005, by Colgate.

Morehead State is coming off an 80-70 loss at Connecticut on Thursday, a game in which the Eagles rallied twice, from a 13-point deficit in the first half and 16 points down in the second half, to make the game interesting.

Senior forward Lamontray Harris posted his ninth career double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while senior guard A.J. Hicks had a career-high nine assists.

"I knew we could come in and compete, but our goals were, could we come in and play Morehead State basketball and not let their defensive pressure or the crowd or whatever factors were against us not take us away from our game? We did that," Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin said. "We got better tonight. I was really proud of my guys."

Saturday's game is part of the 2018 2K Empire Classic, with the semifinals and finals played next week at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Orange will play Connecticut Thursday in one semifinal. They will then play Iowa or Oregon in the third-place game or championship game Friday.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Hicks
0 G
O. Brissett
11 F
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
6.3 Field Goal % 41.9
0.0 Three Point % 25.0
42.9 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Hicks 8:31
+ 1 Tyus Battle made free throw 8:43
  Shooting foul on De'Von Cooper 8:43
+ 2 Tyus Battle made layup, assist by Elijah Hughes 8:43
  Bad pass turnover on Lamontray Harris, stolen by Elijah Hughes 8:50
  Offensive rebound by Lamontray Harris 8:52
  De'Von Cooper missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:54
  Defensive rebound by Morehead State 9:07
  Jalen Carey missed layup, blocked by Ja'Cori Wilson 9:09
+ 2 Lamontray Harris made jump shot 9:27
  Personal foul on Elijah Hughes 9:27
Team Stats
Points 54 64
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 3-13 (23.1%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 28 40
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 14 23
Team 8 5
Assists 11 11
Steals 6 4
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Walker G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
33
E. Hughes F
18 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Morehead State 1-1 302454
home team logo 16 Syracuse 1-0 362864
O/U 136, CUSE -22.5
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
O/U 136, CUSE -22.5
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Morehead State 1-1 86.0 PPG 46 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo 16 Syracuse 1-0 66.0 PPG 62 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
2
J. Walker G 13.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 2.0 APG 47.1 FG%
33
E. Hughes F 7.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.0 APG 25.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Walker G 21 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
33
E. Hughes F 18 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
40.0 FG% 41.8
28.6 3PT FG% 23.1
50.0 FT% 88.2
Morehead State
Starters
J. Walker
L. Harris
J. Wilson
A. Hicks
D. Cooper
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Walker 28 21 3 1 1 0 1 2 8/17 5/9 0/0 0 3
L. Harris 16 10 3 2 0 0 3 2 5/7 0/1 0/0 2 1
J. Wilson 11 5 3 0 1 2 0 3 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 2
A. Hicks 26 3 1 5 2 1 2 1 1/5 0/2 1/4 0 1
D. Cooper 26 2 5 3 1 0 0 3 0/6 0/5 2/2 1 4
On Court
J. Walker
L. Harris
J. Wilson
A. Hicks
D. Cooper
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Walker 28 21 3 1 1 0 1 2 8/17 5/9 0/0 0 3
L. Harris 16 10 3 2 0 0 3 2 5/7 0/1 0/0 2 1
J. Wilson 11 5 3 0 1 2 0 3 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 2
A. Hicks 26 3 1 5 2 1 2 1 1/5 0/2 1/4 0 1
D. Cooper 26 2 5 3 1 0 0 3 0/6 0/5 2/2 1 4
On Bench
M. Riddle
S. Sukhanov
D. Henson
J. Baker
J. Thomas
R. Feagin Jr.
T. Stricklen
M. Shabazz
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Riddle 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 1/2 0 0
S. Sukhanov 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Henson 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Baker 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Feagin Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stricklen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shabazz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 133 54 20 11 6 3 9 17 22/55 6/21 4/8 6 14
Syracuse
Starters
E. Hughes
T. Battle
P. Chukwu
M. Dolezaj
J. Carey
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Hughes 27 18 5 2 1 0 1 2 6/11 1/4 5/6 2 3
T. Battle 31 13 3 3 0 0 0 0 5/13 0/1 3/4 0 3
P. Chukwu 20 10 7 0 0 4 2 3 3/3 0/0 4/4 6 1
M. Dolezaj 10 2 0 0 1 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Carey 13 0 0 2 0 1 4 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
E. Hughes
T. Battle
P. Chukwu
M. Dolezaj
J. Carey
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Hughes 27 18 5 2 1 0 1 2 6/11 1/4 5/6 2 3
T. Battle 31 13 3 3 0 0 0 0 5/13 0/1 3/4 0 3
P. Chukwu 20 10 7 0 0 4 2 3 3/3 0/0 4/4 6 1
M. Dolezaj 10 2 0 0 1 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Carey 13 0 0 2 0 1 4 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
B. Sidibe
A. Autry
S. Belbey
K. Feldman
F. Howard
R. Featherston
H. Washington
R. Braswell
B. Paul
A. Balandi
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Sidibe 9 4 7 0 0 1 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 4
A. Autry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Belbey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Featherston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Braswell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Balandi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 64 35 11 4 6 12 15 23/55 3/13 15/17 12 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores