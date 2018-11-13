MEMP
Mays scores 19, No. 22 LSU tops Memphis 85-76

  • Nov 13, 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Skylar Mays scored 19 points, transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams added a career-high 14, and No. 22 LSU held off a relentless effort by first-year coach Penny Hardaway's Memphis squad, 85-76 on Tuesday night.

Each of LSU's three freshmen starters - Naz Reid, Ja'Vonte Smart and Emmitt Williams - scored 11 points. Williams also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tigers (3-0), who trailed briefly with about 13 minutes to go before surging ahead for good with a pivotal 12-1 run that included back-to-back 3s by Mays and Reid. Smart set up Reid's 3 with a behind-the-back bounce pass from the right wing.

Bigby-Williams, a transfer from Oregon, never scored more than 11 in a game for the Ducks, and is expected to be relied upon primarily for defense this season. He made all seven of his shots, all from close range, including an emphatic dunk that gave LSU a 10-point lead with seven minutes remaining.

Memphis freshman Tyler Harris, who missed all six of his shots and didn't score in his debut, was 6 of 13 on 3s and finished with 20 points in his second collegiate game.

Jeremiah Martin scored 15 points and Kyvon Davenport had 10 for Memphis (1-1), which remained within single digits for most of the game.

Mays scored from all over the court, mixing in a soaring, driving one-handed dunk with his usual array of perimeter shots. He hit three times from 3-point range.

LSU had trouble distancing itself from Memphis most of the night but appeared in control for most of the final 10 minutes, when its highlights included a roundhouse dunk from Williams and Reid's double-pump, back-to-the-basket, no-look scoop off the glass that made it 74-64 with 4:35 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The way Memphis played on the road against a ranked team provided an early indication that Hardaway's first season at the helm could turn out better that the fourth-place finish predicted in the AAC preseason coaches' poll. When Harris found his shot from the perimeter, it opened up opportunities inside for Davenport and Martin.

LSU: The Tigers' dramatic upgrade in talent was evident in the fact they led 48-39 at halftime despite Tremont Waters, their best player from last season, not scoring at all to that point. Mays also asserted himself more, scoring more points in the first half than in either of his previous two full games. Waters finished with eight points and eight assists. LSU's top freshman reserve, Darius Days, had nine points and six rebounds.

UP NEXT

Memphis hosts Yale on Saturday night.

LSU hosts Louisiana Tech on Friday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Isaiah Maurice made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
  Isaiah Maurice missed 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams 9.0
+ 1 Ja'vonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Ja'vonte Smart missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Alex Lomax 24.0
+ 2 Jeremiah Martin made floating jump shot 24.0
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Jeremiah Martin 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays 33.0
Team Stats
Points 76 85
Field Goals 26-64 (40.6%) 34-63 (54.0%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 38
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 17 22
Team 5 3
Assists 13 15
Steals 5 10
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 17 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
T. Harris G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
S. Mays G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Memphis 1-1 393776
home team logo 22 LSU 3-0 483785
O/U 164.5, LSU -10.5
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
O/U 164.5, LSU -10.5
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Memphis 1-1 76.0 PPG 36 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo 22 LSU 3-0 95.5 PPG 40 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
1
T. Harris G 0.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 3.0 APG 0.0 FG%
4
S. Mays G 10.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.5 APG 38.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Harris G 20 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
4
S. Mays G 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
40.6 FG% 54.0
33.3 3PT FG% 27.8
70.0 FT% 75.0
Memphis
Starters
T. Harris
J. Martin
K. Davenport
I. Maurice
A. Lomax
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Harris 30 20 2 1 0 0 1 1 7/16 6/13 0/0 0 2
J. Martin 32 15 4 3 1 0 4 4 5/13 1/7 4/4 2 2
K. Davenport 29 10 4 0 0 0 5 3 4/11 1/5 1/2 1 3
I. Maurice 17 4 5 1 0 3 0 2 1/3 0/0 2/4 1 4
A. Lomax 25 4 3 4 1 0 1 3 1/9 0/2 2/2 2 1
Bench
M. Parks Jr.
K. Brewton Jr.
R. Thornton
A. Jones
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Parks Jr. 15 9 6 1 0 0 1 0 3/5 0/0 3/4 4 2
K. Brewton Jr. 19 6 1 2 2 0 2 1 2/3 1/2 1/2 0 1
R. Thornton 17 5 0 0 1 0 0 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 0
A. Jones 15 3 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 2
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 76 27 13 5 3 14 17 26/64 10/30 14/20 10 17
LSU
Starters
S. Mays
E. Williams
N. Reid
J. Smart
T. Waters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Mays 33 19 2 1 1 0 0 2 6/11 3/5 4/4 0 2
E. Williams 27 11 10 0 1 1 2 2 4/6 0/0 3/4 6 4
N. Reid 19 11 5 1 0 1 3 4 5/9 1/3 0/0 0 5
J. Smart 23 11 3 3 3 0 4 3 5/10 0/3 1/2 0 3
T. Waters 37 8 2 8 3 1 3 2 3/11 0/3 2/2 0 2
Bench
K. Bigby-Williams
D. Days
D. Edwards
M. Taylor
M. Graves
D. Kingsby
C. Cooper
W. Reese
A. Hyatt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Bigby-Williams 17 14 4 1 0 1 0 2 7/7 0/0 0/0 3 1
D. Days 17 9 6 0 1 2 1 2 4/6 1/3 0/0 4 2
D. Edwards 19 2 3 1 1 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 3
M. Taylor 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 0
M. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kingsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hyatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 85 35 15 10 6 14 19 34/63 5/18 12/16 13 22
NCAA BB Scores