No. 17 Mississippi State and Arizona State enter Monday's game in the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas both at 3-0 and with their last win a rout of visiting Long Beach State.

The Sun Devils were to play at San Francisco on Friday but the game was cancelled because of poor air quality as a result of the wildfire in Northern California.

The Bulldogs last played Long Beach State on Friday night, winning 79-51, but the game had a tragedy of its own as sophomore guard Nick Weatherspoon severely twisted his left ankle only 29 seconds into the game.

Weatherspoon (9.7 points a game and second on the team with seven assists) was carried off the court. He spent the first half in the locker room getting treatment and the second half on the team's bench in a walking boot.

After the game, Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said Weatherspoon's availability against ASU would be determined based on the swelling in the ankle. About an hour after the game, Weatherspoon tweeted he would play Monday night. No official announcement has been made.

Sophomore guard Tyson Carter scored 17 points in place of Weatherspoon against Long Beach State.

"Nick is a big part of our team offensively and defensively," Carter said. "I knew I had big shoes to fill."

Carter scored 13 of his points in the first half, including his only 3-pointer of the night that started Mississippi State's comeback from a 28-21 deficit. His steal and assist on an Abdul Ado dunk tied the game and the Bulldogs were able to pull away. Mississippi State finished the first half on a 15-0 run to take a 36-28 halftime lead.

"We need him every night, no matter with or (without) Nick," Howland said of Carter. "I thought he did a really good job. He had a great line."

Weatherspoon's older brother, senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, finished with 21 points. He has scored more than 20 points in the Bulldogs' three games.

ASU defeated Long Beach State 90-58 last Monday in Tempe, Ariz., in a performance that fourth-year coach Bobby Hurley called, "probably the best defensive performance I've had here as a coach."

The 49ers made only six baskets in the opening half and were held to 27.4 percent shooting for the game, ASU's best effort since it held Oregon State to .246 (14-57) on Feb. 11, 2010. Long Beach State shot 32.7 percent from the field in its loss to Mississippi State.

ASU also dominated Long Beach State in rebounds 63-30. The 63 rebounds tied for the most by a Sun Devil team since 1996-97. The Sun Devils also had 63 rebounds on Nov. 27, 2002, against Utah in overtime.

Mississippi State had a 52-34 edge in rebounds over Long Beach State.

In all three of their games, the Sun Devils have had at least five players in double figures.

Freshman guard Luguentz Dort leads ASU with 21.7 points a game and he is also averaging 7.7 rebounds a game. Fifth-year senior forward Zylan Cheatham is averaging a double-double (13.3 points and 10.0 rebounds a game).

Senior guard Remy Martin paced ASU with 15 points against Long Beach State, still recovering from an ankle sprain suffered Oct. 10.

"He is doing great and getting close to back to where we want him at and we need him," said Hurley. "It's good to see him moving better. He's a great leader, great competitor to even play those first couple games when he wasn't 100 percent."

