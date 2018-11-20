Clemson advances to title game in Cayman Islands
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Elijah Thomas had his second straight double-double and No. 16 Clemson beat Georgia 64-49 on Tuesday to advance to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.
Thomas finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson (5-0), which is off to its best start since the 2013-14 season. Shelton Mitchell, who scored a season-high 22 on Monday, chipped in with 13 points and David Skara had three of the Tigers' nine steals.
Coach Brad Brownell won his 154th game at Clemson, three away from passing Bill Foster for second in program history.
Derek Ogbeide led Georgia (3-2) with 11 points. Nicolas Claxton, who scored 22 points in an 80-68 win on Monday, was held to three points on 1-of-9 shooting - but he had nine rebounds and five blocks.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|25.8
|Min. Per Game
|25.8
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|47.8
|Field Goal %
|42.6
|34.6
|Three Point %
|10.0
|90.5
|Free Throw %
|57.6
|Shot clock violation turnover on Clemson
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas
|33.0
|Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|+ 1
|Marcquise Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50.0
|+ 1
|Marcquise Reed made 1st of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Personal foul on Tyree Crump
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas
|54.0
|Jordan Harris missed driving layup
|56.0
|+ 1
|Marcquise Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:16
|+ 1
|Marcquise Reed made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:16
|Personal foul on Nicolas Claxton
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|49
|Field Goals
|25-63 (39.7%)
|19-50 (38.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|30
|Offensive
|10
|3
|Defensive
|32
|26
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|8
|8
|Steals
|9
|3
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|16
|Fouls
|11
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Reed G
|17.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|3.8 APG
|47.9 FG%
|
34
|D. Ogbeide F
|10.3 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|0.3 APG
|53.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Reed G
|24 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|D. Ogbeide F
|11 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|38.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Reed
|35
|24
|9
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1
|9/19
|1/5
|5/6
|3
|6
|S. Mitchell
|34
|13
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5/14
|2/4
|1/1
|0
|3
|E. Thomas
|29
|12
|11
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|9
|D. Skara
|38
|8
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|3
|A. Simms
|26
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ogbeide
|17
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|4
|R. Hammonds
|21
|7
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|7
|T. Fagan
|23
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Claxton
|33
|3
|9
|0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1/9
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|7
|W. Jackson II
|16
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
