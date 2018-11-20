CLEM
Clemson advances to title game in Cayman Islands

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Elijah Thomas had his second straight double-double and No. 16 Clemson beat Georgia 64-49 on Tuesday to advance to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Thomas finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson (5-0), which is off to its best start since the 2013-14 season. Shelton Mitchell, who scored a season-high 22 on Monday, chipped in with 13 points and David Skara had three of the Tigers' nine steals.

Coach Brad Brownell won his 154th game at Clemson, three away from passing Bill Foster for second in program history.

Derek Ogbeide led Georgia (3-2) with 11 points. Nicolas Claxton, who scored 22 points in an 80-68 win on Monday, was held to three points on 1-of-9 shooting - but he had nine rebounds and five blocks.

Key Players
M. Reed
2 G
N. Claxton
33 F
25.8 Min. Per Game 25.8
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
47.8 Field Goal % 42.6
34.6 Three Point % 10.0
90.5 Free Throw % 57.6
  Shot clock violation turnover on Clemson 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas 33.0
  Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 1 Marcquise Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
+ 1 Marcquise Reed made 1st of 2 free throws 50.0
  Personal foul on Tyree Crump 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas 54.0
  Jordan Harris missed driving layup 56.0
+ 1 Marcquise Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:16
+ 1 Marcquise Reed made 1st of 2 free throws 1:16
  Personal foul on Nicolas Claxton 1:16
Team Stats
Points 64 49
Field Goals 25-63 (39.7%) 19-50 (38.0%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 30
Offensive 10 3
Defensive 32 26
Team 1 1
Assists 8 8
Steals 9 3
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Reed G
24 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
34
D. Ogbeide F
11 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 16 Clemson 5-0 343064
home team logo Georgia 3-2 262349
O/U 144.5, UGA +6
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
O/U 144.5, UGA +6
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Clemson 5-0 79.3 PPG 39 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Georgia 3-2 85.5 PPG 51.8 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
2
M. Reed G 17.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 3.8 APG 47.9 FG%
34
D. Ogbeide F 10.3 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.3 APG 53.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Reed G 24 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
34
D. Ogbeide F 11 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
39.7 FG% 38.0
25.0 3PT FG% 27.8
75.0 FT% 50.0
Clemson
Starters
M. Reed
S. Mitchell
E. Thomas
D. Skara
A. Simms
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reed 35 24 9 3 2 0 3 1 9/19 1/5 5/6 3 6
S. Mitchell 34 13 3 0 2 0 2 2 5/14 2/4 1/1 0 3
E. Thomas 29 12 11 1 2 1 1 3 5/7 0/0 2/3 2 9
D. Skara 38 8 3 1 3 0 1 1 3/6 1/3 1/2 0 3
A. Simms 26 2 6 1 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/4 0/0 1 5
Bench
C. Trapp
J. White
J. Newman III
H. Tyson
L. Davis
J. Baehre
M. William
T. Jemison
P. Fox
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Trapp 15 5 3 1 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 2
J. White 11 0 4 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 2
J. Newman III 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
H. Tyson 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 1
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jemison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 42 8 9 1 10 11 25/63 5/20 9/12 10 32
Georgia
Starters
D. Ogbeide
R. Hammonds
T. Fagan
N. Claxton
W. Jackson II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ogbeide 17 11 4 1 0 0 3 3 5/9 0/0 1/3 0 4
R. Hammonds 21 7 7 0 0 1 2 4 3/6 1/3 0/1 0 7
T. Fagan 23 7 0 0 1 0 5 2 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
N. Claxton 33 3 9 0 1 5 0 1 1/9 0/2 1/2 2 7
W. Jackson II 16 2 1 1 1 0 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
Bench
T. Crump
E. Wilridge
T. Hightower
I. Sargiunas
J. Harris
A. Ngumezi
J. Toppin
C. Harrison
M. Edwards
C. O'Neill
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Crump 27 9 6 4 0 0 2 2 3/7 2/5 1/2 0 6
E. Wilridge 20 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Hightower 14 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 1/5 1/4 1/2 0 0
I. Sargiunas 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
J. Harris 11 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Ngumezi 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Toppin 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Neill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 49 29 8 3 7 16 13 19/50 5/18 6/12 3 26
NCAA BB Scores