No. 8 Auburn, Arizona to battle in Maui consolation game

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 21, 2018

No. 8 Auburn tested top-ranked Duke in the second round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday, but in the end, it was just too much Marques Bolden and RJ Barrett as the Tigers lost for the first time this year and the Blue Devils (5-0) won for the 18th time without a loss in Maui.

Just a few hours after Duke dispatched the Tigers in a hard-fought 78-72 battle, Arizona fell to No. 3 Gonzaga 91-74 setting up a Tigers-Wildcats third-place game on Wednesday.

Arizona, a two-time champion of the Maui, got off to a solid start against Gonzaga as the two bluebloods slugged it out for the first 14 minutes before the Wildcats started to pull away.

Two free throws by Justin Coleman put the Cats up 31-28 with just under seven minutes left in the half. The lead would grow to 10 on two more free throws by Coleman.

"I thought we did a great job for the first 20 minutes and had them on their heels," Arizona head coach Sean Miller said. "Then we were overwhelmed in the second. ... A true tale of two halves. We were outscored 54-29, and that's all you need to know."

Arizona would take a 45-37 lead into intermission and come out for the final 20 minutes and go up 50-37 before Gonzaga had seen enough and quickly erased the deficit to take control.

The game's most critical play came after a Zach Norvell 3-pointer brought the Bulldogs to within one at 53-52.

Arizona's Chase Jeter was called on a questionable foul on an entry pass under the basket. Jeter, sprawled out on the floor, protested and was called for a technical foul. Norvell sank the technical and followed up with a layup to put the Bulldogs in the driver's seat.

The technical was Jeter's fourth and fifth fouls and Gonzaga took advantage and went on a 19-3 run to seal the game.

"Emotions got the best of Chase," Miller said. "We're not a very deep team up front. Losing him didn't help. And it gave them an extra surge of momentum."

Auburn's start was in contrast to Arizona's, albeit the outcome was the same.

Pearl lamented the Tigers' slow start as Duke opened up an eight-point lead after five minutes, extended their advantage to 14 with just under 12 to go and led wire-to-wire.

"We let them set the tone. They got whatever they wanted early," Pearl said. "We let them get to the middle and turn the corners. We made adjustments. When we kept them on the sides ... gave us a fighting chance.

"We threatened them, but they were never scared."

The Tigers guard tandem of Jared Harper and Bryce Brown combined for 38 points against Duke, with Harper scoring 22 and Brown 16. Austin Wiley added 17 points and nine boards for Auburn.

To beat Arizona and win for a second time on this trip to Hawaii, Wiley said, "We need to get back in the lab and get better."

Pearl will need the same kind of production against the Wildcats come Wednesday night.

Coleman led the Wildcats with 28 points and Brandon Randolph put up 19 points. Ryan Luther hauled down eight rebounds.

Arizona comes into Wednesday's game averaging 80.5 points per game while giving up only 58.3 per game. Auburn is averaging 90.4 points per game and allowing opponents 66.6.

Key Players
J. Harper
1 G
B. Williams
2 G
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
1.4 Reb. Per Game 1.4
40.9 Field Goal % 32.2
47.4 Three Point % 25.0
85.7 Free Throw % 86.5
+ 2 Chuma Okeke made layup, assist by Jared Harper 17:40
  Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley 17:47
  Brandon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 17:49
+ 3 Bryce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chuma Okeke 18:10
  Defensive rebound by Jared Harper 18:12
  Brandon Williams missed layup 18:14
  Bad pass turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Brandon Williams 18:22
+ 3 Brandon Randolph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Jeter 18:36
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Randolph 18:50
  Chuma Okeke missed 3-pt. jump shot 18:52
  Personal foul on Chase Jeter 18:56
Team Stats
Points 36 31
Field Goals 14-31 (45.2%) 11-26 (42.3%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 18 16
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 12 11
Team 1 2
Assists 7 5
Steals 2 3
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 11 11
Technicals 0 0
2
B. Brown G
8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
4
C. Jeter F
9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
O/U 152.5, ARIZ +9
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Team Stats
Key Players
4
M. Dunbar G 8.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.8 APG 47.2 FG%
4
C. Jeter F 11.0 PPG 7.6 RPG 0.0 APG 65.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
M. Dunbar G 8 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
4
C. Jeter F 9 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
45.2 FG% 42.3
33.3 3PT FG% 36.4
66.7 FT% 83.3
Starters
B. Brown
C. Okeke
J. Harper
A. Wiley
S. Doughty
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brown 14 8 2 2 0 0 1 2 3/6 2/5 0/0 0 2
C. Okeke 17 6 3 1 0 0 1 0 3/6 0/3 0/0 2 1
J. Harper 20 4 3 3 0 0 2 1 1/5 0/3 2/2 0 3
A. Wiley 9 2 2 0 0 1 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
S. Doughty 13 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
On Bench
M. Dunbar
J. McCormick
H. Spencer
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Purifoy
D. Williams
J. Johnson
B. Easterling
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dunbar 10 8 2 0 0 0 1 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 2
J. McCormick 12 6 0 1 1 0 3 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 0
H. Spencer 9 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 1
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Purifoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Easterling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 36 17 7 2 1 11 11 14/31 6/18 2/3 5 12
Arizona
Starters
C. Jeter
J. Coleman
B. Randolph
B. Williams
I. Lee
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jeter 17 9 4 1 0 0 2 2 3/5 0/0 3/4 3 1
J. Coleman 16 7 0 3 0 0 1 2 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 0
B. Randolph 14 6 4 0 1 0 3 2 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 4
B. Williams 19 5 2 0 2 0 4 2 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 2
I. Lee 10 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 1
On Bench
E. Akot
D. Smith
A. Barcello
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
A. Spence
D. Doutrive
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Akot 9 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
D. Smith 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Barcello 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Doutrive - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 31 14 5 3 0 13 11 11/26 4/11 5/6 3 11
NCAA BB Scores