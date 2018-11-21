CLEM
CREIGH

Clemson-Creighton Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 21, 2018

During the Brad Brownell era, Clemson is almost perfect when it locks down on defense.

The 16th-ranked Tigers will need to be at their best when they face Creighton and its high-scoring offense on Wednesday in the championship of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Clemson advanced with a 64-49 win over Georgia in the semifinals and is now 40-2 under Brownell when holding an opponent under 50.

"We did a tremendous job executing our defensive plan," the Tigers' coach said after Tuesday's win. "Tremendous job. It was a great win, but we're trying to get one more. We need to finish the job, finish our mission."

The Tigers had seven blocked shots and limited the Bulldogs to 5-for-18 from 3-point range, although Clemson was even worse from deep (5-for-20).

Marquise Reed had a game-high 24 points for the Tigers. Reed also had nine rebounds, as Clemson collected 11 on the offensive end, leading to an 11-1 advantage on second-chance points.

Clemson never trailed.

Creighton (4-1) shot better than 60 percent while racing to a 52-24 halftime lead and cruised to a 93-68 win over Georgia State in the other semifinal.

The Blue Jays, who made eight 3-pointers in the first half, also forced 11 turnovers.

I thought our guys collectively did a good job on (their guards) in the first half, and that was able to get us to the lead," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said after his team's win.

"And we were able to coast from there."

Both Creighton and Clemson are led by guards.

Reed and the Blue Jays' Ty-Shon Alexander are both averaging 17 points per game.

Creighton has faced zone defenses in their first two games in the Caymans, McDermott said. He expected Wednesday's final to be a different story.

"They're going to try to punch us in the mouth tomorrow with their man-to-man," he said.

The Blue Jays arrived in the Caribbean after suffering their first loss of the season, 69-60 to Ohio State. The island air has sparked their offense.

In wins over Boise State and the Panthers, the Blue Jays have shot 56 percent from the floor while averaging 93.5 points.

Clemson held off Akron 72-69 in the first round to advance, while Creighton topped Boise State 94-82.

Key Players
M. Reed
2 G
M. Ballock
24 G
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
48.3 Field Goal % 43.5
29.0 Three Point % 42.9
82.8 Free Throw % 80.0
  Full timeout called 4.0
+ 2 Marcquise Reed made layup, assist by David Skara 4.0
+ 2 Davion Mintz made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Davion Mintz 13.0
  Marcquise Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Davion Mintz made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Davion Mintz made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Shelton Mitchell 20.0
+ 2 Shelton Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Elijah Thomas 21.0
  Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Elijah Thomas 24.0
+ 1 Marcquise Reed made free throw 28.0
Team Stats
Points 82 87
Field Goals 31-58 (53.4%) 29-52 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 27
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 23 23
Team 2 1
Assists 11 13
Steals 3 8
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 19 16
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 0
2
M. Reed G
27 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
5
T. Alexander G
36 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 16 Clemson 5-0 354782
home team logo Creighton 4-1 454287
O/U 144, CREIGH +4.5
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Clemson 5-0 76.2 PPG 40 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Creighton 4-1 80.0 PPG 35.6 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
2
M. Reed G 18.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 3.6 APG 47.8 FG%
5
T. Alexander G 15.8 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.2 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Reed G 27 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
5
T. Alexander G 36 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
53.4 FG% 55.8
26.3 3PT FG% 40.0
68.2 FT% 76.0
Starters
M. Reed
S. Mitchell
E. Thomas
D. Skara
H. Tyson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reed 39 27 3 3 1 0 6 3 11/22 0/5 5/8 1 2
S. Mitchell 32 13 0 3 0 0 1 2 5/11 0/3 3/3 0 0
E. Thomas 19 11 2 1 2 0 5 3 3/4 0/0 5/6 2 0
D. Skara 36 8 11 2 0 1 3 0 3/4 0/1 2/5 3 8
H. Tyson 20 3 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 2
On Bench
C. Trapp
J. White
J. Newman III
L. Davis
J. Baehre
M. William
T. Jemison
P. Fox
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Trapp 16 8 2 1 0 0 1 5 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 2
J. White 10 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Newman III 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jemison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 177 82 30 11 3 2 19 22 31/58 5/19 15/22 7 23
Starters
T. Alexander
D. Mintz
D. Jefferson
M. Ballock
C. Cashaw
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Alexander 37 36 4 1 1 0 3 1 9/16 7/12 11/11 1 3
D. Mintz 20 9 4 2 1 0 3 4 2/4 0/1 5/8 0 4
D. Jefferson 22 5 3 2 0 0 2 2 2/4 1/1 0/2 1 2
M. Ballock 36 4 3 3 2 0 1 1 1/4 1/4 1/2 0 3
C. Cashaw 9 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
M. Zegarowski
K. Joseph
J. Epperson
S. Froling
J. Scurry
D. Mahoney
C. Bishop
J. Canfield
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Zegarowski 25 9 5 3 1 0 5 3 3/6 1/3 2/2 1 4
K. Joseph 11 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Epperson 13 6 2 0 1 1 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
S. Froling 6 4 1 0 0 0 1 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 179 87 26 13 8 2 16 20 29/52 10/25 19/25 3 23
NCAA BB Scores