No. 2 Kansas faces Marquette in Preseason NIT semifinals

  • Nov 20, 2018

Attention at Kansas has been placed squarely on Lagerald Vick after the senior guard set career bests with 30-plus points in each of the last two games.

That does not mean, however, that the No. 2 Jayhawks are not aware of an uneven start by junior forward Dedric Lawson, a Memphis transfer with credentials that made him a preseason All-America selection.

Lawson was coming off a scoreless game against Vermont when an unusual basket got him jump-started. Seated under a basket in Allen Fieldhouse, Lawson retrieved a rebound and then made a follow shot to snap his scoring drought.

"I thought I got fouled when I got (the ball),'' Lawson said. "I really thought they blew the whistle and I just shot it back up.''

The unorthodox bucket was part of a 19-point performance Lawson managed Friday against Louisiana, while going 6-for-11 from the field.

He also scored 20 points for the Jayhawks (3-0) in their season-opening win over Michigan State and now will attempt to factor into his team's bid to capture the Preseason NIT. Kansas opens that event Wednesday against Marquette (3-1) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Lawson is shooting just 31.4 percent, though he averages 9 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks.

"It is hard to get a lot of confidence by making a shot when you are sitting down and he obviously did that,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said. "But I am not worried about Dedric in scoring or anything like that. I just want him to be more aggressive and play probably a little bit more to his athletic ability.''

No. 5 Tennessee faces Louisville in the other Preseason NIT matchup on Wednesday. The final round of the four-team tournament is scheduled Friday.

"Playing Marquette and then either Louisville or Tennessee in a three-day window, that will tell us a lot more about who we are,'' Self said.

A preseason choice to place second in the Big East, Marquette is led by junior guard Markus Howard, who leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (20.0) and assists (5.4). Collectively, Marquette crashes the boards. Its rebounding margin of plus-8.7 is led by brothers Sam and Joey Hauser, who average 6.5 rebounds apiece.

Marquette's lone defeat was convincing, a 96-73 loss to Indiana, so the challenge Kansas presents is formidable. Especially when the Jayhawks are making 46.9 percent of their 3-point attempts and can balance that threat with 7-foot sophomore center Udoka Azubuike, who averages 19 points on 67.6 percent accuracy inside.

"They're very efficient when they get it deep, but they're at their best when they're hitting 3s,'' said fifth-year Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski. "Vick had a game where he was 8-for-8 from the 3-point line (against Vermont). Scary.''

Guard Joseph Chartouny, a graduate transfer from Fordham, scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half in Marquette's win Saturday over Presbyterian. Before that outburst, Chartouny had only scored four points in three games, all on free throws.

"He's a really celebral player. He's really intelligent on the court,'' said Howard, crediting Chartouny for his ability to distribute the ball while the Golden Eagles cope with an unseemly 15.5 average for turnovers.

Kansas averages 13.3 turnovers while breaking in two freshmen guards, Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson.

Key Players
M. Howard
0 G
D. Lawson
1 F
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
40.8 Field Goal % 39.2
37.2 Three Point % 25.0
87.0 Free Throw % 82.8
  Defensive rebound by Lagerald Vick 50.0
  Theo John missed layup 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Joseph Chartouny 1:05
  Quentin Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:05
+ 1 Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 1:05
  Personal foul on Sam Hauser 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes 1:22
  Markus Howard missed layup 1:24
  Defensive rebound by Joey Hauser 1:29
  Marcus Garrett missed free throw 1:29
  Personal foul on Sam Hauser 1:31
Team Stats
Points 66 76
Field Goals 24-58 (41.4%) 28-58 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 14-31 (45.2%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 31 37
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 22 24
Team 4 5
Assists 16 10
Steals 1 6
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 13 7
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
S. Hauser G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
D. Lawson F
26 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Marquette 3-1 471966
home team logo 2 Kansas 3-0 383876
O/U 160.5, KANSAS -8.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 160.5, KANSAS -8.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Marquette 3-1 76.5 PPG 44.8 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo 2 Kansas 3-0 88.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
10
S. Hauser G 15.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.0 APG 44.9 FG%
1
D. Lawson F 13.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 3.7 APG 31.4 FG%
Top Scorers
10
S. Hauser G 20 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
1
D. Lawson F 26 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
41.4 FG% 48.3
45.2 3PT FG% 50.0
80.0 FT% 68.2
Marquette
Starters
S. Hauser
M. Howard
J. Hauser
T. John
J. Chartouny
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Hauser 35 20 6 1 0 0 2 4 7/15 6/13 0/0 0 6
M. Howard 37 18 3 6 0 0 2 0 6/23 4/11 2/2 0 3
J. Hauser 21 9 5 1 0 1 0 3 3/3 2/2 1/2 0 5
T. John 14 5 1 0 0 5 1 4 2/4 0/0 1/1 1 0
J. Chartouny 27 3 1 7 0 0 3 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
On Court
S. Hauser
M. Howard
J. Hauser
T. John
J. Chartouny
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Hauser 35 20 6 1 0 0 2 4 7/15 6/13 0/0 0 6
M. Howard 37 18 3 6 0 0 2 0 6/23 4/11 2/2 0 3
J. Hauser 21 9 5 1 0 1 0 3 3/3 2/2 1/2 0 5
T. John 14 5 1 0 0 5 1 4 2/4 0/0 1/1 1 0
J. Chartouny 27 3 1 7 0 0 3 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
On Bench
S. Anim
M. Heldt
B. Bailey
E. Morrow
C. Marotta
K. McEwen
I. Eke
G. Elliott
M. Lelito
B. Jaffee
T. Gardiner
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Anim 16 3 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 2
M. Heldt 12 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Bailey 10 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 1
E. Morrow 9 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McEwen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jaffee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 181 66 27 16 1 7 13 21 24/58 14/31 4/5 5 22
Kansas
Starters
D. Lawson
L. Vick
M. Garrett
D. Dotson
Q. Grimes
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Lawson 32 26 11 3 0 2 1 3 9/16 1/1 7/7 4 7
L. Vick 34 15 2 0 1 0 1 2 6/12 3/5 0/0 0 2
M. Garrett 30 11 3 0 1 2 0 0 4/13 1/3 2/5 1 2
D. Dotson 30 10 3 4 3 0 1 2 4/7 0/0 2/2 1 2
Q. Grimes 25 3 4 0 0 0 2 4 0/3 0/1 3/4 0 4
On Court
D. Lawson
L. Vick
M. Garrett
D. Dotson
Q. Grimes
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Lawson 32 26 11 3 0 2 1 3 9/16 1/1 7/7 4 7
L. Vick 34 15 2 0 1 0 1 2 6/12 3/5 0/0 0 2
M. Garrett 30 11 3 0 1 2 0 0 4/13 1/3 2/5 1 2
D. Dotson 30 10 3 4 3 0 1 2 4/7 0/0 2/2 1 2
Q. Grimes 25 3 4 0 0 0 2 4 0/3 0/1 3/4 0 4
On Bench
M. Lightfoot
D. McCormack
K. Lawson
C. Moore
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
G. Luinstra
O. Agbaji
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Lightfoot 13 3 2 1 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 1
D. McCormack 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Lawson 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Moore 12 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Luinstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Agbaji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 180 76 32 10 6 5 7 15 28/58 5/10 15/22 8 24
