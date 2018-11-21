No. 19 LSU and Charleston both expect to get their best early-season gauge of how good they are when they participate in the AdvoCare Invitational at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

The two teams meet Thursday in the quarterfinals of the four-day tournament in Orlando, Fla.

The Tigers are 4-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season, but they have not played away from home. The Cougars (3-1) have played two road games, but the most recent one didn't go well as they lost at Oklahoma State 70-58 last Sunday.

"It will be a bigger challenge as we move into a neutral environment," LSU coach Will Wade said. "I think we'll have a pretty good idea after this tournament. I think you've got to play away from home. We're just holding serve at home. You should win at home. Once you go away and handle a little adversity away from home, then you'll know what you have."

"I think if we play like we have been playing, it is not going to be a good trip. Being at home has covered up some things, but if we do not play at a higher level than what we have been, it is going to be lights out here pretty quick. We have to get better, I have to continue to try to get through to the guys about how important everything is, how important every detail is. We have to really improve this week."

The Tigers are averaging 87.5 points and shooting 60 percent on two-point field goals, but Wade wants to see them improve their 3-point shooting through better shot selection.

"We are going to rein in some of our shooting right now because we are a good shooting team, we should not be shooting 29 percent from the three," Wade said. "We are taking too many off the bounce, we are taking too many second-thought threes.

"We have to take better shots and have the right guys taking those shots. We try to go for kill shots. We try to hit grand slams all the time instead of just putting the ball in play. Put the ball in play and let the other people mess up. We don't do that enough. We are swinging for the fences all the time."

This is the third time LSU and Charleston have played in the last four years. The Tigers have won two of those meetings, including the most recent one -- 75-65 two years ago in Baton Rouge, La.

"As a coach and player, this is the type of game you want to play," Charleston coach Earl Grant said. "This is why you play this game -- to be challenged. It's a big-time tournament. You play three games in four days. LSU is talented, but they are young. They are big. It's a great test and opportunity for us on Thanksgiving Day.

"The big thing is you try to play basketball at a high level. We had a great opportunity with the Oklahoma State game. We led the game with four minutes left to go in the first half. We played really good basketball, but we let their pressure and athleticism dictate what we wanted to do. It was a Big 12 game on the road. Now, we have to go on the road and play the same type of team."

The winner will play the winner of the UAB-Florida State semifinal and the losers of the two games will play each other. Both of those games will be played Friday.

