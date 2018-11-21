CHARLS
No. 19 LSU clashes with Charleston at Disney World

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 21, 2018

No. 19 LSU and Charleston both expect to get their best early-season gauge of how good they are when they participate in the AdvoCare Invitational at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

The two teams meet Thursday in the quarterfinals of the four-day tournament in Orlando, Fla.

The Tigers are 4-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season, but they have not played away from home. The Cougars (3-1) have played two road games, but the most recent one didn't go well as they lost at Oklahoma State 70-58 last Sunday.

"It will be a bigger challenge as we move into a neutral environment," LSU coach Will Wade said. "I think we'll have a pretty good idea after this tournament. I think you've got to play away from home. We're just holding serve at home. You should win at home. Once you go away and handle a little adversity away from home, then you'll know what you have."

"I think if we play like we have been playing, it is not going to be a good trip. Being at home has covered up some things, but if we do not play at a higher level than what we have been, it is going to be lights out here pretty quick. We have to get better, I have to continue to try to get through to the guys about how important everything is, how important every detail is. We have to really improve this week."

The Tigers are averaging 87.5 points and shooting 60 percent on two-point field goals, but Wade wants to see them improve their 3-point shooting through better shot selection.

"We are going to rein in some of our shooting right now because we are a good shooting team, we should not be shooting 29 percent from the three," Wade said. "We are taking too many off the bounce, we are taking too many second-thought threes.

"We have to take better shots and have the right guys taking those shots. We try to go for kill shots. We try to hit grand slams all the time instead of just putting the ball in play. Put the ball in play and let the other people mess up. We don't do that enough. We are swinging for the fences all the time."

This is the third time LSU and Charleston have played in the last four years. The Tigers have won two of those meetings, including the most recent one -- 75-65 two years ago in Baton Rouge, La.

"As a coach and player, this is the type of game you want to play," Charleston coach Earl Grant said. "This is why you play this game -- to be challenged. It's a big-time tournament. You play three games in four days. LSU is talented, but they are young. They are big. It's a great test and opportunity for us on Thanksgiving Day.

"The big thing is you try to play basketball at a high level. We had a great opportunity with the Oklahoma State game. We led the game with four minutes left to go in the first half. We played really good basketball, but we let their pressure and athleticism dictate what we wanted to do. It was a Big 12 game on the road. Now, we have to go on the road and play the same type of team."

The winner will play the winner of the UAB-Florida State semifinal and the losers of the two games will play each other. Both of those games will be played Friday.

No Text
Key Players
G. Riller
1 G
T. Waters
3 G
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
17.4 Field Goal % 38.9
0.0 Three Point % 25.0
60.0 Free Throw % 76.5
  Personal foul on Kavell Bigby-Williams 3:46
  Offensive rebound by Isaih Moore 3:44
  Brevin Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:46
  Defensive rebound by Grant Riller 3:55
  Kavell Bigby-Williams missed layup 3:57
  Defensive rebound by Darius Days 4:14
  Zep Jasper missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4:14
  Zep Jasper missed 1st of 2 free throws 4:14
  Personal foul on Tremont Waters 4:14
+ 3 Daryl Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Waters 4:14
  Defensive rebound by Tremont Waters 4:22
Team Stats
Points 47 63
Field Goals 16-49 (32.7%) 26-49 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 35 30
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 17 24
Team 7 2
Assists 6 17
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 13 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Brantley F
25 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
4
S. Mays G
12 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Charleston 3-1 222547
home team logo 19 LSU 4-0 333063
O/U 148.5, LSU -8.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
O/U 148.5, LSU -8.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Charleston 3-1 71.5 PPG 38.3 RPG 9.8 APG
home team logo 19 LSU 4-0 87.5 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
5
J. Brantley F 18.5 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.5 APG 50.0 FG%
24
E. Williams F 9.8 PPG 8.0 RPG 0.3 APG 65.2 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Brantley F 25 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
24
E. Williams F 12 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
32.7 FG% 53.1
22.7 3PT FG% 31.6
58.8 FT% 62.5
Charleston
Starters
B. Galloway
G. Riller
Z. Jasper
N. Harris
J. McManus
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Galloway 23 7 2 1 3 0 0 1 2/9 1/5 2/5 1 1
G. Riller 28 4 4 4 0 0 3 0 2/9 0/4 0/0 0 4
Z. Jasper 26 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/7 1/5 1/4 0 1
N. Harris 27 2 5 0 0 1 0 3 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 3
J. McManus 16 2 2 0 0 0 2 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
On Court
B. Galloway
G. Riller
Z. Jasper
N. Harris
J. McManus
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Galloway 23 7 2 1 3 0 0 1 2/9 1/5 2/5 1 1
G. Riller 28 4 4 4 0 0 3 0 2/9 0/4 0/0 0 4
Z. Jasper 26 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/7 1/5 1/4 0 1
N. Harris 27 2 5 0 0 1 0 3 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 3
J. McManus 16 2 2 0 0 0 2 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
On Bench
J. Richard
M. Pointer
O. Smart
I. Moore
S. Miller
J. Blackmon Jr.
S. Ndiaye
T. Robinson
Q. McCluney
Z. Rabinowitz
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Richard 10 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 1/2 0 0
M. Pointer 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
O. Smart 8 0 4 0 1 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3
I. Moore 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
S. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blackmon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. McCluney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Rabinowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 145 47 28 6 5 1 11 13 16/49 5/22 10/17 11 17
LSU
Starters
T. Waters
M. Taylor
D. Edwards
K. Bigby-Williams
D. Days
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Waters 31 8 2 11 1 0 3 1 3/8 1/5 1/1 0 2
M. Taylor 15 7 4 0 1 0 0 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 3
D. Edwards 14 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 0
K. Bigby-Williams 16 4 3 0 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/0 0/2 0 3
D. Days 11 4 4 0 0 0 1 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
On Court
T. Waters
M. Taylor
D. Edwards
K. Bigby-Williams
D. Days
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Waters 31 8 2 11 1 0 3 1 3/8 1/5 1/1 0 2
M. Taylor 15 7 4 0 1 0 0 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 3
D. Edwards 14 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 0
K. Bigby-Williams 16 4 3 0 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/0 0/2 0 3
D. Days 11 4 4 0 0 0 1 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
On Bench
M. Graves
D. Kingsby
C. Cooper
W. Reese
A. Hyatt
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kingsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hyatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 63 28 17 7 1 11 16 26/49 6/19 5/8 4 24
