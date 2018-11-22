After dispatching Middle Tennessee 74-52 in Wednesday night's Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinals in the Bahamas, No. 4 Virginia will continue its bid for its sixth straight preseason tournament title with a semifinal game against unbeaten Dayton on Thursday.

Virginia extended its November winning streak to 22 games dating back to the 2015-16 season, which is the longest such streak in the country.

Sophomore De'Andre Hunter was just one assist and two rebounds shy of recording Virginia's first triple-double since Ralph Sampson completed the feat in 1979. Hunter scored 15 points to lead the Cavaliers and has now scored in double figures in all four of Virginia's games this season.

"De'Andre was really good," Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. "He showed his completeness, whether it was on the glass, knocking down some threes, some drives, some post-ups, drawing and kicking. His completeness showed offensively and defensively."

Dayton (4-0) got its toughest test of the season Wednesday against Butler as the Flyers knocked off the Bulldogs 69-64 after winning their first three games of the season by a combined 59 points.

The Flyers never trailed against Butler and shot 54 percent and now will face Virginia (4-0) for the third time in school history.

That Dayton offense will get its toughest test of the young season against Virginia.

The Cavaliers held the Blue Raiders to just 52 points after Middle Tennessee entered the contest averaging 85.5 points per game on the season. The Flyers are currently averaging 81.7points per game, but will face a Cavaliers team that led the country in scoring defense last season.

Dayton's balanced scoring attack will challenge Virginia's defense once again in the two teams' tussle for a shot at a tournament championship.

Jalen Crutcher entered Wednesday's game as one of six Flyers averaging in double figures, and he put up 20 points in the win over Butler. Forward Josh Cunningham added 18 points against the Bulldogs and is averaging 19 points and eight rebounds in the two games he has played.

Virginia put three players in double figures on Wednesday night as junior guard Kyle Guy matched Hunter with 15 points. Junior transfer Braxton Key added 13 points for the Cavaliers, who shot 46.4 percent and led by as many as 24 points in the second half.

Dayton and Virginia meet for the first time since they played twice in 1987 with the Cavaliers winning both of those matchups.

The two teams will meet on Thanksgiving Day at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to Friday's championship game against the winner of the other semifinal contest between Oklahoma and No. 25 Wisconsin.

