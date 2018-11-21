LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- No. 14 Florida State is off to a red-hot start, beating opponents by an average of 21 points and climbing in the Top 25 rankings.

Next for the Seminoles is a second-round game of the AdvoCare Invitational in central Florida, where they'll take on Alabama-Birmingham (3-0) on Thursday night.

And despite Florida State winning convincingly against Florida, Tulane and Canisius to open the season, there's a good chance UAB may present the biggest challenge yet.

The Blazers' defense has been stout en route to their perfect start with 24 steals and seven blocks, which isn't far off from Florida State's own defense, which has been equally tough. The Seminoles have forced 26 steals and nine blocks and held opponents to an average of 63 points per game.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton is happy with how his team looks early but knows a team like UAB -- at a neutral site -- could be a trap game as a potential matchup with No. 19 LSU (4-0) looms Friday if the Tigers win their second-round game Thursday.

"These early games that are challenging like this, I think it's going to serve us well as we prepare for the ACC," Hamilton said. "We've got to be ready to play."

UAB, which opened the season with wins over Mercer, New Orleans and West Alabama, is ready for the test that Florida State presents, said coach Robert Ehsan.

UAB has won its opening three games by an average margin of 15.0 points. And in its last game, the team picked up program win No. 800 with a dominant 77-47 victory over West Alabama.

"We are treating this tournament as a business trip," Ehsan said. "We will have the chance to play three really quality opponents, beginning with a very good ranked Florida State team, but our guys are up for the challenge. We are looking forward to playing in this elite tournament."

Along with UAB and Florida State, the field includes defending national champion Villanova, Canisius, College of Charleston, LSU, Memphis and Oklahoma State.

Guard Terance Mann leads the Seminoles at 14 points per game, followed fellow guard PJ Savoy with 12.0 points.

Guard Zack Bryant leads UAB at 15 points per game, followed by Jalen Perry (12 points), Lewis Sullivan (10.7) and Tavin Lovan (10).

