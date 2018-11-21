UAB
FSU

No. 14 Florida State prepares for challenge from UAB

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 21, 2018

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- No. 14 Florida State is off to a red-hot start, beating opponents by an average of 21 points and climbing in the Top 25 rankings.

Next for the Seminoles is a second-round game of the AdvoCare Invitational in central Florida, where they'll take on Alabama-Birmingham (3-0) on Thursday night.

And despite Florida State winning convincingly against Florida, Tulane and Canisius to open the season, there's a good chance UAB may present the biggest challenge yet.

The Blazers' defense has been stout en route to their perfect start with 24 steals and seven blocks, which isn't far off from Florida State's own defense, which has been equally tough. The Seminoles have forced 26 steals and nine blocks and held opponents to an average of 63 points per game.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton is happy with how his team looks early but knows a team like UAB -- at a neutral site -- could be a trap game as a potential matchup with No. 19 LSU (4-0) looms Friday if the Tigers win their second-round game Thursday.

"These early games that are challenging like this, I think it's going to serve us well as we prepare for the ACC," Hamilton said. "We've got to be ready to play."

UAB, which opened the season with wins over Mercer, New Orleans and West Alabama, is ready for the test that Florida State presents, said coach Robert Ehsan.

UAB has won its opening three games by an average margin of 15.0 points. And in its last game, the team picked up program win No. 800 with a dominant 77-47 victory over West Alabama.

"We are treating this tournament as a business trip," Ehsan said. "We will have the chance to play three really quality opponents, beginning with a very good ranked Florida State team, but our guys are up for the challenge. We are looking forward to playing in this elite tournament."

Along with UAB and Florida State, the field includes defending national champion Villanova, Canisius, College of Charleston, LSU, Memphis and Oklahoma State.

Guard Terance Mann leads the Seminoles at 14 points per game, followed fellow guard PJ Savoy with 12.0 points.

Guard Zack Bryant leads UAB at 15 points per game, followed by Jalen Perry (12 points), Lewis Sullivan (10.7) and Tavin Lovan (10).

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Devin Vassell missed layup 11:09
+ 1 Tyreek Scott-Grayson made free throw 11:21
  Shooting foul on David Nichols 11:21
+ 2 Tyreek Scott-Grayson made layup 11:21
+ 1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 11:41
+ 1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 11:41
  Personal foul on Tyreek Scott-Grayson 11:36
  Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest 11:36
  Jalen Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:38
+ 2 Christ Koumadje made layup, assist by Terance Mann 11:38
  Defensive rebound by Christ Koumadje 11:59
Team Stats
Points 42 57
Field Goals 13-41 (31.7%) 19-40 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 2-11 (18.2%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 22 31
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 11 21
Team 7 4
Assists 5 9
Steals 5 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
T. Scott-Grayson G
14 PTS
home team logo
14
T. Mann G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo UAB 3-0 311142
home team logo 14 Florida State 3-0 421557
O/U 149, FSU -16
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
O/U 149, FSU -16
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo UAB 3-0 75.7 PPG 43 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo 14 Florida State 3-0 84.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
0
T. Scott-Grayson G 6.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.0 APG 42.9 FG%
14
T. Mann G 14.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.3 APG 51.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
T. Scott-Grayson G 14 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
14
T. Mann G 14 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
31.7 FG% 47.5
18.2 3PT FG% 37.5
87.5 FT% 86.7
UAB
Starters
T. Scott-Grayson
Z. Bryant
M. Gueye
W. Butler
T. Lovan
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Scott-Grayson 17 14 0 0 2 0 0 2 4/7 2/4 4/5 0 0
Z. Bryant 26 6 3 4 2 0 4 1 3/11 0/1 0/1 0 3
M. Gueye 18 6 3 0 0 1 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 2
W. Butler 16 4 3 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 3
T. Lovan 12 0 3 0 1 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
On Court
T. Scott-Grayson
Z. Bryant
M. Gueye
W. Butler
T. Lovan
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Scott-Grayson 17 14 0 0 2 0 0 2 4/7 2/4 4/5 0 0
Z. Bryant 26 6 3 4 2 0 4 1 3/11 0/1 0/1 0 3
M. Gueye 18 6 3 0 0 1 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 2
W. Butler 16 4 3 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 3
T. Lovan 12 0 3 0 1 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
On Bench
J. Bell
T. Pearson
W. Bathurst
L. Hurtado
A. McCoy
J. Akabueze
N. Bertain
J. Sippial
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bell 11 4 0 0 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 0
T. Pearson 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
W. Bathurst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hurtado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McCoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Akabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bertain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sippial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 42 15 5 5 1 9 15 13/41 2/11 14/16 4 11
Florida State
Starters
C. Koumadje
D. Vassell
P. Savoy
D. Nichols
R. Gray
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Koumadje 15 8 6 0 0 1 2 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 4
D. Vassell 13 7 2 1 2 0 0 1 2/4 2/2 1/2 1 1
P. Savoy 12 6 3 1 1 1 1 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 3
D. Nichols 19 3 2 0 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/3 1/1 0 2
R. Gray 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
On Court
C. Koumadje
D. Vassell
P. Savoy
D. Nichols
R. Gray
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Koumadje 15 8 6 0 0 1 2 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 4
D. Vassell 13 7 2 1 2 0 0 1 2/4 2/2 1/2 1 1
P. Savoy 12 6 3 1 1 1 1 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 3
D. Nichols 19 3 2 0 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/3 1/1 0 2
R. Gray 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 0
On Bench
M. Kabengele
A. Polite
W. Wilkes
T. Hands
P. Cofer
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
M. Osborne
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 14 8 2 0 1 1 0 1 2/5 0/0 4/4 2 0
A. Polite 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
W. Wilkes 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cofer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 57 27 9 5 3 13 15 19/40 6/16 13/15 6 21
NCAA BB Scores