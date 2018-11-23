LSU
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- No. 19 LSU and No. 14 Florida State are the only two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll that were invited to the AdvoCare Invitational.

And Friday, they'll face off for a chance to play in the event's championship game Sunday at HP Fieldhouse.

The Tigers (5-0) and Seminoles (4-0) both cruised to double-digit wins on Thanksgiving in the second round of the event, which began Monday. LSU defeated the College of Charleston 67-55 and Florida State dispatched of the University of Alabama at Birmingham 81-63.

That sets up a clash of unbeatens Friday afternoon with the victor advancing to face the winner of the other semifinal between Villanova (3-2) and Oklahoma State (3-1).

Emmitt Williams and Skylar Mays led the way for the Tigers in Thursday's win. Williams scored a team-high 14 points, while Mays added 12.

But Tigers coach Will Wade was most impressed with his team's defense.

"I thought our defense was good. We were locked in, we had a good plan," Wade, whose Tigers forced Charleston to miss nine of its first 12 shots to set the tone for the game, told The (La.) Advocate. "Our guys executed very, very well. Overall, it was our best defensive game."

Florida State's Terance Mann was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor and scored a game-high 17 points Thursday for the Seminoles, who handed UAB (3-1) its first defeat of the year.

The Seminoles also got double-figure outputs from Koumadje, Mfiondu Kabengele and P.J. Savoy against UAB. Koumadje nearly posted a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds to go along with three blocks, while Savoy and Kabengele added 10 points each. Florida State's Trent Forrest was all over the stat sheet too with a team-high 11 rebounds, five points and three assists.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton was asked after the win about the Seminoles' next opponent LSU, which has similar depth and playmakers.

"They're extremely deep," Hamilton told the Orlando Sentinel. "They're big and strong and athletic. They're as talented as any team that we'll play. The typical ACC-type team. The quality of depth, they have ball handlers, athletics guys who are big and strong and they're well-coached. That's why they're a top-25 ranked team.

"Those are the types of teams we're going to be playing once we get in the ACC so it's good for us to play a high-level quality opponent this early in the season, get a chance to see where you are and see what areas of your game that you need to work on."

LSU played earlier on the day Thursday, but Florida State's 9:30 p.m. ET tip time against UAB won't give the Seminoles long to rest before Friday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff against the Tigers. Hamilton said he wasn't concerned about the short turnaround.

"I don't think we're going to have any problem with that," Hamilton told the Sentinel. "I think the guys enjoy being in a tournament like this. We're learning, and we've got to go back and try to evaluate pluses and minuses of what we did tonight."

If LSU wins Friday, it will match its best start since opening 6-0 in 2012-13.

Key Players
T. Waters
3 G
T. Forrest
3 G
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
9.8 Pts. Per Game 9.8
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
39.0 Field Goal % 50.0
26.1 Three Point % 33.3
76.5 Free Throw % 94.1
  Offensive rebound by Florida State 0.0
  Devin Vassell missed jump shot 2.0
+ 3 Daryl Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja'vonte Smart 24.0
+ 3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 38.0
  Bad pass turnover on Naz Reid, stolen by Devin Vassell 46.0
  Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Ja'vonte Smart 56.0
  Lost ball turnover on Darius Days, stolen by M.J. Walker 1:06
  Defensive rebound by LSU 1:25
  Terance Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:27
  Defensive rebound by Terance Mann 1:40
  Daryl Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:42
Team Stats
Points 29 30
Field Goals 11-24 (45.8%) 11-35 (31.4%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 16 22
Offensive 1 9
Defensive 13 12
Team 2 1
Assists 6 6
Steals 3 6
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 9 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
N. Reid F
7 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
23
M. Walker G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 19 LSU 5-0 29-29
home team logo 14 Florida State 4-0 30-30
O/U 154.5, FSU -3.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
O/U 154.5, FSU -3.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 19 LSU 5-0 83.4 PPG 39.6 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 14 Florida State 4-0 83.8 PPG 40 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
0
N. Reid F 13.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.8 APG 55.1 FG%
23
M. Walker G 8.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.3 APG 34.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
N. Reid F 7 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
23
M. Walker G 13 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
45.8 FG% 31.4
30.8 3PT FG% 33.3
75.0 FT% 66.7
LSU
Starters
N. Reid
S. Mays
D. Edwards
D. Days
J. Smart
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Reid 17 7 1 0 0 1 2 1 2/6 1/3 2/2 0 1
S. Mays 16 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 2
D. Edwards 11 5 1 1 0 0 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
D. Days 12 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 2
J. Smart 16 2 2 4 1 0 0 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 2
On Court
N. Reid
S. Mays
D. Edwards
D. Days
J. Smart
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Reid 17 7 1 0 0 1 2 1 2/6 1/3 2/2 0 1
S. Mays 16 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 2
D. Edwards 11 5 1 1 0 0 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
D. Days 12 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 2
J. Smart 16 2 2 4 1 0 0 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 2
On Bench
K. Bigby-Williams
M. Taylor
M. Graves
D. Kingsby
C. Cooper
W. Reese
A. Hyatt
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Bigby-Williams 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Taylor 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kingsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hyatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 29 14 6 3 1 9 9 11/24 4/13 3/4 1 13
Florida State
Starters
M. Walker
R. Gray
D. Nichols
T. Mann
D. Vassell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Walker 17 13 2 1 2 0 3 1 5/9 3/5 0/0 1 1
R. Gray 8 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 3
D. Nichols 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Mann 19 0 7 2 0 0 1 1 0/6 0/1 0/0 4 3
D. Vassell 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
M. Walker
R. Gray
D. Nichols
T. Mann
D. Vassell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Walker 17 13 2 1 2 0 3 1 5/9 3/5 0/0 1 1
R. Gray 8 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 3
D. Nichols 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Mann 19 0 7 2 0 0 1 1 0/6 0/1 0/0 4 3
D. Vassell 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
M. Kabengele
A. Polite
T. Hands
P. Cofer
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
M. Osborne
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 1
A. Polite 6 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
T. Hands 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Cofer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 30 21 6 6 0 6 7 11/35 4/12 4/6 9 12
