TEXAS
MICHST

No. 11 Michigan State braces for Texas' havoc defense

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 23, 2018

No. 11 Michigan State was too physical for UCLA on Thursday night, and the Spartans will get a different kind of test on Friday in the championship game of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Michigan State, which dominated the 17th-ranked Bruins 87-67, will play Texas, which upset No. 7 North Carolina 92-89 in an earlier game at the four-team tournament at Orleans Arena. Shaka Smart's havoc defense forced 17 turnovers, which led to 31 points.

"They are athletic," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said of the Longhorns. "I mean, they are as athletic as anybody. Shaka is a good friend and he's done a heck of job with that team. ... We have a lot of work to do, but we're playing in the championship game and it doesn't get any better than that."

Michigan State (4-1) led UCLA by as many as 29 points late in the first half and was never threatened after halftime. Point guard Cassius Winston had 19 points, seven assists and just one turnover.

Junior big man Nick Ward helped negate UCLA star freshman Moses Brown, who entered the game averaging 17.3 points and 12.0 rebounds. The Spartans held Brown to five points and 10 rebounds.

"I was really proud that we defended really well early and got our fast break going," Izzo said. "And that's kind of what we are. Cassius Winston was outstanding. But I think the defense was the best part of our game early."

That defense will have to deal with Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach II, who had a career-high 32 points to go with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals on Thursday. He averages a team-high 19.5 points for the 5-0 Longhorns.

Keeping up on the boards against Michigan State will be key for Texas, which lost the rebounding battle to the Tar Heels 41-32.

"We wanted to win the physicality battle, and there were times when they got us around the basket," Smart said.

"But I thought for the most part out guys fought, battled. We tried to limit them on the glass. It wasn't perfect. Our team is far from where we want to be at the end of the year, but this is a good step to prove to ourselves that we can beat a team like Carolina."

Freshman Jaxson Hayes, a 6-11 post player, has been a key member off the bench for Smart and will be needed against a typically tough Michigan State team. He set career highs with 15 points and nine rebounds against the Tar Heels, and is just scratching the surface of his potential, Smart said.

"You talking about a kid who played six minutes a game as a junior in high school, so he's really just getting going," Smart said.

Texas is holding teams to 40.5 percent shooting from the field, including 31.1 percent from 3-point range.

Michigan State has a trio of big-time scorers in Winston (17.6 points per game), guard Joshua Langford (16.4) and Ward (15.4).

Texas, which was eighth among others receiving votes in this week's AP poll, could find itself in next week's rankings, thanks to the win over North Carolina.

"I told our guys before we even came out here that when we get done with these two games, we need to get better," Smart said. "The best teams in college basketball are the ones that improve through a season. There's a lot of things we need to improve on, but it's good to get the win."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Roach II
12 G
C. Winston
5 G
28.4 Min. Per Game 28.4
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
43.8 Field Goal % 46.3
35.1 Three Point % 45.2
72.2 Free Throw % 78.6
  Defensive rebound by Kenny Goins 1:59
  Kerwin Roach II missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:01
+ 3 Joshua Langford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 2:10
+ 2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 2:39
  Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan State 2:53
+ 1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:23
+ 1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 3:23
  Personal foul on Cassius Winston 3:23
+ 3 Matt McQuaid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 3:31
+ 2 Jaxson Hayes made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 4:01
  Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims 4:06
Team Stats
Points 63 74
Field Goals 21-60 (35.0%) 26-51 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 8-30 (26.7%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 23 42
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 13 26
Team 3 6
Assists 10 17
Steals 12 4
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 8 20
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
D. Osetkowski F
13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
J. Langford G
27 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Texas 5-0 441963
home team logo 11 Michigan State 4-1 363874
O/U 151, MICHST -6.5
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
O/U 151, MICHST -6.5
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Texas 5-0 79.6 PPG 42.2 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo 11 Michigan State 4-1 92.2 PPG 48.2 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
2
M. Coleman III G 9.0 PPG 1.6 RPG 4.2 APG 31.1 FG%
1
J. Langford G 16.4 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.8 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Coleman III G 13 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
1
J. Langford G 27 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
35.0 FG% 51.0
26.7 3PT FG% 60.0
76.5 FT% 71.4
Texas
Starters
M. Coleman III
K. Roach II
J. Hayes
J. Sims
J. Febres
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Coleman III 29 13 1 2 1 1 1 2 3/10 2/8 5/6 0 1
K. Roach II 31 12 2 5 3 1 2 3 3/12 2/7 4/6 0 2
J. Hayes 25 9 3 0 3 3 2 3 4/6 0/0 1/2 3 0
J. Sims 19 6 6 0 1 1 0 4 2/6 0/0 2/2 1 5
J. Febres 17 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 0
On Court
M. Coleman III
K. Roach II
J. Hayes
J. Sims
J. Febres
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Coleman III 29 13 1 2 1 1 1 2 3/10 2/8 5/6 0 1
K. Roach II 31 12 2 5 3 1 2 3 3/12 2/7 4/6 0 2
J. Hayes 25 9 3 0 3 3 2 3 4/6 0/0 1/2 3 0
J. Sims 19 6 6 0 1 1 0 4 2/6 0/0 2/2 1 5
J. Febres 17 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 0
On Bench
C. Ramey
E. Mitrou-Long
K. Hepa
A. Jones
R. Hamm Jr.
B. Cunningham
B. Nevins
G. Liddell
D. Whiteside
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Ramey 21 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 3/10 2/6 0/0 0 1
E. Mitrou-Long 16 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4
K. Hepa 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hamm Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nevins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 163 63 20 10 12 6 8 17 21/60 8/30 13/17 7 13
Michigan State
Starters
J. Langford
C. Winston
K. Goins
M. McQuaid
X. Tillman
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Langford 33 27 5 0 0 0 1 3 10/16 5/6 2/2 1 4
C. Winston 36 18 4 10 2 0 6 3 5/11 4/8 4/4 0 4
K. Goins 29 6 4 0 0 0 5 3 2/3 1/2 1/2 2 2
M. McQuaid 17 3 2 0 0 0 2 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 2
X. Tillman 18 2 6 2 1 1 3 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 4
On Court
J. Langford
C. Winston
K. Goins
M. McQuaid
X. Tillman
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Langford 33 27 5 0 0 0 1 3 10/16 5/6 2/2 1 4
C. Winston 36 18 4 10 2 0 6 3 5/11 4/8 4/4 0 4
K. Goins 29 6 4 0 0 0 5 3 2/3 1/2 1/2 2 2
M. McQuaid 17 3 2 0 0 0 2 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 2
X. Tillman 18 2 6 2 1 1 3 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 4
On Bench
A. Henry
K. Ahrens
T. Kithier
F. Loyer
M. Bingham
C. George
B. Burke
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
G. Brown
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Henry 20 7 5 1 0 0 0 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 2 3
K. Ahrens 10 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Kithier 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
F. Loyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bingham 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 169 74 36 17 4 3 20 17 26/51 12/20 10/14 10 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores