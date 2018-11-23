Virginia Tech is on a roll heading into Saturday's home game against St. Francis (Pa.) in Blacksburg, Va.

The No. 13-ranked Hokies (4-0) are playing well at the start of the season, having won the three-game Charleston Classic this past weekend. Coach Buzz Williams' team defeated Purdue in the championship game on Sunday for a high-end win that could help its resume later on.

No Virginia Tech player is hotter than Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The sophomore guard was named the MVP of the Charleston Classic after contributing in various ways at both ends of the floor.

Alexander-Walker is averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He has scored at least 20 points in all four games this season and is averaging 36 minutes per game.

The early season success has given Alexander-Walker an ever-growing sense of confidence. He believes his game is steadily coming together.

"It's experiences that money can't buy," Alexander-Walker said. "I'm just grateful to see it all come to life. The 5 a.m.s, the 4 a.m.s, wondering what the hell am I doing (working out so early), but it's worth it to have this feeling right here."

Alexander-Walker isn't the only one feeling good about his game after scoring 25 points against Purdue.

Teammates Justin Robinson and Ahmed Hill scored 23 points apiece for the Hokies, who are operating with a short bench yet didn't need one against the Boilermakers. Virginia Tech's starters scored 84 points -- more than Purdue's entire team -- in the 89-83 victory.

Virginia Tech will address the bench situation in the future, but on Sunday against Purdue -- given a one-day break after the Friday semifinals -- Williams thought he could ride his starting five.

Alexander-Walker and Hill both played the full 40 minutes and Robinson played 39.

The game against St. Francis may give Virginia Tech a chance to rotate more bodies in and give the reserves more action.

St. Francis (1-3) won't be intimidated by Virginia Tech after playing Buffalo, UCLA and North Carolina this month. The Red Flash's lone win came against Morgan State.

Playing such a tough schedule, St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel explained, "I think it's forced our guys to understand how focused you have to be. Whether you're playing here in Chapel Hill or back in Loretto, Pennsylvania, the need and that sense of urgency to play hard and to play together.

"Hopefully, being kind of on edge for the better part of the first month and understanding the attention to detail, they'll build those habits that we'll need coming into January and February."

Virginia Tech figures to give St. Francis another educational experience.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.