Preview: Saint Francis U at Virginia Tech

  • Nov 23, 2018

Virginia Tech is on a roll heading into Saturday's home game against St. Francis (Pa.) in Blacksburg, Va.

The No. 13-ranked Hokies (4-0) are playing well at the start of the season, having won the three-game Charleston Classic this past weekend. Coach Buzz Williams' team defeated Purdue in the championship game on Sunday for a high-end win that could help its resume later on.

No Virginia Tech player is hotter than Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The sophomore guard was named the MVP of the Charleston Classic after contributing in various ways at both ends of the floor.

Alexander-Walker is averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He has scored at least 20 points in all four games this season and is averaging 36 minutes per game.

The early season success has given Alexander-Walker an ever-growing sense of confidence. He believes his game is steadily coming together.

"It's experiences that money can't buy," Alexander-Walker said. "I'm just grateful to see it all come to life. The 5 a.m.s, the 4 a.m.s, wondering what the hell am I doing (working out so early), but it's worth it to have this feeling right here."

Alexander-Walker isn't the only one feeling good about his game after scoring 25 points against Purdue.

Teammates Justin Robinson and Ahmed Hill scored 23 points apiece for the Hokies, who are operating with a short bench yet didn't need one against the Boilermakers. Virginia Tech's starters scored 84 points -- more than Purdue's entire team -- in the 89-83 victory.

Virginia Tech will address the bench situation in the future, but on Sunday against Purdue -- given a one-day break after the Friday semifinals -- Williams thought he could ride his starting five.

Alexander-Walker and Hill both played the full 40 minutes and Robinson played 39.

The game against St. Francis may give Virginia Tech a chance to rotate more bodies in and give the reserves more action.

St. Francis (1-3) won't be intimidated by Virginia Tech after playing Buffalo, UCLA and North Carolina this month. The Red Flash's lone win came against Morgan State.

Playing such a tough schedule, St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel explained, "I think it's forced our guys to understand how focused you have to be. Whether you're playing here in Chapel Hill or back in Loretto, Pennsylvania, the need and that sense of urgency to play hard and to play together.

"Hopefully, being kind of on edge for the better part of the first month and understanding the attention to detail, they'll build those habits that we'll need coming into January and February."

Virginia Tech figures to give St. Francis another educational experience.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Ty Outlaw made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Robinson 6.0
  Turnover on Luidgy Laporal 21.0
  Offensive foul on Luidgy Laporal 21.0
  Bad pass turnover on Wabissa Bede, stolen by Jamaal King 26.0
+ 2 Luidgy Laporal made layup, assist by Andre Wolford 33.0
+ 1 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Keith Braxton 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 55.0
  Randall Gaskins Jr. missed jump shot 57.0
  Personal foul on Ty Outlaw 57.0
Team Stats
Points 22 33
Field Goals 9-29 (31.0%) 12-29 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 4-11 (36.4%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 14
Offensive 8 2
Defensive 12 9
Team 3 3
Assists 6 9
Steals 2 4
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 13 7
Fouls 8 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
M. Thompson F
10 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
4
N. Alexander-Walker G
8 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo St. Fran.-Pa. 1-3 22-22
home team logo 13 Virginia Tech 4-0 33-33
Team Stats
away team logo St. Fran.-Pa. 1-3 70.3 PPG 45.5 RPG 8.5 APG
home team logo 13 Virginia Tech 4-0 84.3 PPG 35 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
5
M. Thompson F 9.8 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.5 APG 28.2 FG%
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 21.8 PPG 5.8 RPG 4.5 APG 54.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
M. Thompson F 10 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 8 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
31.0 FG% 41.4
36.4 3PT FG% 35.3
0 FT% 75.0
St. Fran.-Pa.
Starters
A. Wolford
L. Laporal
J. King
R. Gaskins Jr.
R. Dixon-Conover
On Bench
I. Blackmon
D. Kuzavas
M. Flagg
P. Ikediashi
J. Forehand
M. Klebon
S. Meredith
D. Henry
M. Vallien
B. Laskey
A. Labriola
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Blackmon 13 3 4 1 0 0 0 2 1/7 1/3 0/0 2 2
D. Kuzavas 7 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Flagg 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Ikediashi 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Forehand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Klebon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Meredith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vallien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Laskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labriola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 22 20 6 2 1 13 8 9/29 4/11 0/0 8 12
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
T. Outlaw
A. Hill
P. Horne
I. Wilkins
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 20 8 1 3 2 1 1 1 2/6 1/4 3/4 0 1
T. Outlaw 13 6 2 0 1 1 0 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 2
A. Hill 18 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 0
P. Horne 12 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
I. Wilkins 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
On Court
N. Alexander-Walker
T. Outlaw
A. Hill
P. Horne
I. Wilkins
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 20 8 1 3 2 1 1 1 2/6 1/4 3/4 0 1
T. Outlaw 13 6 2 0 1 1 0 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 2
A. Hill 18 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 0
P. Horne 12 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
I. Wilkins 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
On Bench
C. Clarke
L. Nolley II
J. Kabongo
T. Radford
B. Palmer
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 33 11 9 4 3 7 4 12/29 6/17 3/4 2 9
