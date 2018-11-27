TEXSO
Texas Southern shocks No. 18 Oregon, 89-84

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 27, 2018

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Trayvon Reed scored 23 points and John Jones added 20 to help Texas Southern shock No. 18 Oregon with an 89-84 victory Monday night.

Reed, a 7-foot-2 senior, made all nine of his shots and also was 5-for-5 from the foul line for the Tigers (2-4), who were 24-point underdogs.

It was just the fourth nonconference loss at home for the Ducks since Matthew Knight Arena opened in 2011.

Jalyn Patterson had a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists, and Derrick Bruce added 13 points for Texas Southern, which scored 57 points in the second half.

Oregon led by 13 points early in the second half before the Tigers rallied. Reed's dunk with 9:59 left in the game capped a 23-8 run and gave the Tigers a 61-59 advantage. Bol Bol, the Ducks' 7-2 freshman center, had 32 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double. He hit two free throws with 3:20 left to tie the game at 75.

Reed then scored four straight points to give the Tigers a 79-75 advantage with 2:18 left. Will Richardson hit two free throws 12 seconds later to get Oregon back within two.

Bruce had eight points in the final 1:11 to seal the win, including making all six of his free throws in the final 43 seconds.

Payton Pritchard had 14 points, and Will Richardson and Victor Bailey Jr. added 13 each for Oregon (4-2).

Bol scored Oregon's first 10 points, including two 3-pointers, and had 16 by halftime with seven rebounds as the Ducks led 39-32.

Oregon received a scare with seven minutes left in the first half when forward Kenny Wooten crashed into the basket stanchion on a block attempt. The 6-foot-9 sophomore didn't return and spent the second half on the bench with ice and a protective sleeve on his left knee.

BIG PICTURE

Former LSU coach Johnny Jones, in his first season at Texas Southern, has his Tigers playing 14 of their first 16 games away from Houston. They opened with a 72-69 win at Baylor before losing 104-67 to new-No. 1 Gonzaga.

Oregon's strength of schedule takes more hits next month as only one of its seven opponents during December was among the others receiving votes in this week's Top 25 poll. That's Houston, with one point.

UP NEXT

Texas Southern plays its home opener against Huston-Tillotson, an NAIA member in Austin, Texas, on Thursday night after six road games to start the season.

Oregon goes to Houston on Saturday night for the first of only three true road games on the Ducks' nonconference schedule.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Patterson
3 G
P. Pritchard
3 G
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
31.7 Field Goal % 49.0
30.4 Three Point % 41.7
87.0 Free Throw % 87.1
  Bad pass turnover on Abu Kigab 2.0
+ 1 Derrick Bruce made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Derrick Bruce made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Bol Bol 2.0
+ 2 Will Richardson made layup 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Will Richardson 7.0
  Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Jalyn Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Jalyn Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Will Richardson 14.0
+ 3 Bol Bol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 17.0
Team Stats
Points 89 84
Field Goals 32-67 (47.8%) 33-68 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 11-31 (35.5%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 41 32
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 25 24
Team 6 2
Assists 17 22
Steals 4 6
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 10 18
Technicals 0 0
T. Reed C
23 PTS, 7 REB
B. Bol C
32 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
47.8 FG% 48.5
33.3 3PT FG% 35.5
72.7 FT% 87.5
Texas Southern
Starters
T. Reed
J. Patterson
J. Combs
D. Butler
C. McClelland
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Reed 31 23 7 0 0 1 0 1 9/9 0/0 5/5 1 6
J. Patterson 34 13 7 11 1 0 4 2 5/14 1/7 2/4 0 7
J. Combs 26 11 7 3 2 0 1 1 5/11 0/1 1/5 4 3
D. Butler 16 6 1 1 0 0 1 3 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 1
C. McClelland 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Jones
D. Bruce
J. Hopkins
T. Armstrong
M. Dobbins
C. Baldwin
K. Granger Jr.
D. Lumpkin
E. Ewing
A. McClelland
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Jones 26 20 2 0 0 0 3 0 7/11 4/7 2/2 2 0
D. Bruce 30 13 4 0 0 0 1 0 3/11 1/6 6/6 0 4
J. Hopkins 22 3 4 2 1 0 2 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 3
T. Armstrong 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 0
M. Dobbins 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Baldwin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Granger Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lumpkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ewing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McClelland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 35 17 4 1 13 10 32/67 9/27 16/22 10 25
Oregon
Starters
B. Bol
P. Pritchard
P. White
E. Amin
K. Wooten
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Bol 31 32 11 1 2 1 2 2 13/22 4/6 2/3 2 9
P. Pritchard 36 14 3 7 0 0 3 2 5/11 4/8 0/0 0 3
P. White 28 8 3 5 0 0 2 5 3/9 0/5 2/2 0 3
E. Amin 30 0 3 2 2 0 0 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 2
K. Wooten 7 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
V. Bailey Jr.
W. Richardson
A. Kigab
F. Okoro
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. King
M. Norris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Bailey Jr. 22 13 0 1 2 0 1 0 5/8 3/4 0/0 0 0
W. Richardson 20 13 8 1 0 1 2 4 5/7 0/2 3/3 2 6
A. Kigab 17 2 0 4 0 0 2 1 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 0
F. Okoro 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Norris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 30 22 6 3 12 18 33/68 11/31 7/8 6 24
