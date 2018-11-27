NEVADA
LOYCHI

No. 5 Nevada gets rematch with Loyola Chicago

  • Nov 27, 2018

The last time we saw Loyola of Chicago and Nevada on the hardwood, the Ramblers were celebrating a Sweet 16 victory and advancing to the Elite Eight while the Wolf Pack were packing up and heading back to Reno.

Fast forward eight months, and if that 69-68 game is any indication of what will take place Tuesday at Gentile Arena, then sit back and enjoy.

The No. 5 Wolf Pack travel to Chicago to face the Ramblers in a rematch of that memorable NCAA Tournament game.

Marques Townes' 3-pointer with less than 7 seconds left in the game will be on the minds of both teams as they meet as part of the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge.

"Clay (Custer) passed me the ball real quick, I just side-stepped and shot it because it was the end of the shot clock. It was just instinct," Townes told midmajormadness.com of what he was thinking as the clock was winding down in the Ramblers' Sweet 16 win. "As soon as it left my hand I was like, that's in."

Loyola went on to beat Kansas State in the Elite Eight and then lose to Michigan in the Final Four.

Nevada went on to regroup and reload, and now the expectations are higher than ever for the Wolf Pack.

"We are really excited to have the opportunity to play Loyola Chicago," Nevada head coach Eric Musselman said. "Loyola Chicago is a very talented team that is coming off a tremendous season where they made the Final Four.

"Porter Moser has done a great job building the program and is one of the most respected coaches in college basketball."

The Wolf Pack (6-0), which moved up one spot in The Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released Monday, have won all six games by at least 10 points. Nevada is coming off a 110-87 victory over UMass in the title game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Holiday Invitational Friday night.

Caleb Martin scored a career-high 29 against the Minutemen. He leads a high-powered offense at 21.0 points per game, and the Ramblers are well aware of the damage he can do. Illinois native Jordan Caroline is averaging 18.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

While the Wolf Pack come to Chicago on a roll, the Ramblers know how to defend their home court. Loyola has won 18 of its last 19 home nonconference outings, with the lone loss coming at the hands of Furman earlier this month.

The Ramblers (4-2) return three starters. Besides Townes, Moser has a crafty center in Cameron Krutwig (13.2 points, 7.8 rebounds) and AP Honorable Mention All-America guard Clayton Custer, back from last season's 32-win, Final Four team.

The Ramblers' floor general averages 14.8 points per game and has been tabbed as the 2019 MVC Preseason Player of the Year.

Townes, though, is the unquestionable emotional leader for Loyola -- and not afraid of the spotlight. Moser, his staff and his teammates have the utmost confidence in Townes. The noun most-often used to describe him -- winner.

"He's got that kind of confidence, a swag about him," associate head coach Bryan Mullins said. "He believes he's the best player on the court every time he steps out there."

If the Ramblers are to defeat the Wolf Pack, they will have to dictate the tempo of the game, just as they did in the first half of their tournament win over Nevada.

Loyola averages 72.8 points per game and allows just 62.5 per game. The Wolf Pack offense is ranked eighth nationally, averaging 92 points per game. Scoring comes from all five starters and a bench as deep as any in the land.

The Wolf Pack give up less than 70 points per game, as well.

Team Stats
away team logo 5 Nevada 6-0 92.0 PPG 45 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 4-2 72.8 PPG 39 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
10
Ca. Martin F 21.0 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.3 APG 42.3 FG%
5
M. Townes G 13.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 3.0 APG 51.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
Ca. Martin F 17 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
5
M. Townes G 17 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
66.7 FG% 42.4
55.6 3PT FG% 41.7
0.0 FT% 75.0
Nevada
Starters
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
T. Porter
J. Caroline
T. Thurman
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ca. Martin 24 17 2 3 0 0 2 0 7/10 3/5 0/0 0 2
Co. Martin 23 14 0 4 3 1 0 2 6/10 2/4 0/0 0 0
T. Porter 21 10 7 0 0 1 1 2 5/7 0/0 0/2 2 5
J. Caroline 18 8 3 1 0 1 0 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 3
T. Thurman 20 0 3 1 2 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
On Court
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
T. Porter
J. Caroline
T. Thurman
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Ca. Martin 24 17 2 3 0 0 2 0 7/10 3/5 0/0 0 2
Co. Martin 23 14 0 4 3 1 0 2 6/10 2/4 0/0 0 0
T. Porter 21 10 7 0 0 1 1 2 5/7 0/0 0/2 2 5
J. Caroline 18 8 3 1 0 1 0 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 3
T. Thurman 20 0 3 1 2 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
On Bench
J. Johnson
J. Brown
C. Henson
N. Zouzoua
L. Drew
D. Cunningham
J. Harris
J. Anderson
J. Townsell
V. Lee
Z. Wurm
K. Hymes
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Johnson 12 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Brown 3 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Zouzoua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Drew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Townsell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Wurm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hymes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 53 17 10 5 3 4 5 24/36 5/9 0/2 2 15
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
M. Townes
C. Kaifes
C. Custer
C. Krutwig
L. Williamson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Townes 22 17 7 0 2 0 3 0 6/13 3/4 2/2 2 5
C. Kaifes 12 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 0
C. Custer 23 4 2 4 0 0 3 1 2/5 0/3 0/0 0 2
C. Krutwig 17 2 3 2 1 2 1 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 2
L. Williamson 19 0 3 3 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 2
On Court
M. Townes
C. Kaifes
C. Custer
C. Krutwig
L. Williamson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Townes 22 17 7 0 2 0 3 0 6/13 3/4 2/2 2 5
C. Kaifes 12 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 0
C. Custer 23 4 2 4 0 0 3 1 2/5 0/3 0/0 0 2
C. Krutwig 17 2 3 2 1 2 1 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 2
L. Williamson 19 0 3 3 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 2
On Bench
F. Agunanne
I. Bujdoso
B. Skokna
C. Negron
J. Baughman
D. Boehm
W. Alcock
T. Hall
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Agunanne 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
I. Bujdoso 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Skokna 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0
C. Negron 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 36 16 10 3 3 9 7 14/33 5/12 3/4 5 11
NCAA BB Scores