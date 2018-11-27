Sixth-ranked Tennessee took No. 2 Kansas to overtime in the Preseason NIT final last week before losing to the Jayhawks, but Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is not enamored with coming close.

He may make a lineup change after the 87-81 loss to Kansas at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Barnes said he will likely start sophomore wing Yves Pons on Wednesday against Eastern Kentucky in what will be the 500th game played at Thomas-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Barnes was not happy with his perimeter play against Kansas. He said Tennessee attempted too many 3-pointers (27, making only seven) and he did not like the Volunteers' lack of free throws (17, making 12), which signified to him a lack of aggressive play around the ball.

"Some of the other guys that came in (weren't) really linked in with what we were trying to do as a team," Barnes said. "It only takes one or two possessions to get everything out of the rhythm."

Barnes has indicated Pons (6 feet 6 and averaging 3.0 points and 3.4 rebounds) has earned a potential starting assignment because "he's a guy that defends (and) the way he goes to the basket, (he is) making things happen."

Pons would start instead of guard Jordan Bowden or forward Admiral Schofield, against the Colonels, who are 3-3 following losses to Kansas State and Northern Iowa, and a victory over Kennesaw State last week in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

"I don't want anybody to get comfortable. I want them to know we're willing to make changes up until we're done playing. (Pons) works," Barnes said. "I think overall we have a group of guys that work, but he is a guy that goes above and beyond and is one of the hardest workers we have on our team."

Barnes was appreciative of the play of post player Kyle Alexander and guard Jordan Bone against the Jayhawks. Alexander had 10 points and seven rebounds. Bone added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists with only one turnover in 40 minutes.

Eastern Kentucky is led by senior guard Nick Mayo, who will play in his 100th career game Wednesday. He has started 99 straight games. Going into Tuesday's games, Mayo ranked second in the Ohio Valley Conference and tied for 10th in the country in scoring at 25.0 points per game.

He is 100 points shy of tying the school career scoring record. He has 1,732 career points and the career record is 1,832 held by Matt Witt, who played from 2002-06.

Mayo had a 40-point game against Tennessee-Chattanooga in an 81-78 victory Nov. 11.

"Nick is a superstar, no question ... but you have to tip your hat to all the other guys. They were like, 'Coach, keep running these different plays (to give Nick the ball).' We ran through our whole playbook -- we only have 12 different plays. We went through all of them to get Nick the ball in different spots," first-year coach A.W. Hamilton said after the win over Chattanooga.

