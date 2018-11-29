No. 21 Buffalo has checked a lot of boxes this season, including its first appearance in the AP Top 25.

The Bulls have won while being ranked and unranked.

With leading scoring CJ Massinburg in the lineup and without.

With an explosive offense and a stifling defense.

Now they will try to add winning on a second continent to the list.

Buffalo (5-0) will play the first of back-to-back games in the Belfast Hall of Fame Classic against Milwaukee in Northern Ireland on Friday. Both teams will finish play in the Goliath bracket Saturday.

"It's going to be fun, and exciting and challenging all in the same week," said Milwaukee coach Pat Baldwin, certainly summing up the feelings of all eight teams involved.

The Bulls landed in Belfast on Tuesday, interacted with children at a primary school and posed with the lord mayor Belfast before beginning preparation for their first game since a 76-49 victory over Marist on Saturday.

Buffalo moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 poll with its victory over Marist, and Goliath seems about right for this former David, which spanked Arizona by 21 points in the first round of the NCAA tournament a year ago.

The Bulls held Marist to 34.5 percent shooting from the field while posting a season-low in points allowed. Massinburg, who sat out the previous game with a knee injury, scored 21 points.

This, after a 110-71 victory over Dartmouth on Nov. 21, which tied the Bulls' school record for points scored since moving to NCAA Division I in 1994-95.

"We knew they were going to try and slow it down on us and obviously we like to play fast so it's not ideal for us, but we know everyone is going to do it," coach Nate Oats told reporters after the Marist game.

"If teams are going to play like that, then we need to make sure we do a much better job on the defensive glass so we aren't guarding teams for a minute per possession."

Buffalo, which averaged 88.3 points a game in its first four victories, has limited opponents to 38.9 percent field goal shooting this season and has been out-rebounded only once.

"We are built on toughness," Oats said.

With a victory, Buffalo would be 6-0 for the second time in school history, the first since the 1930-31 team won all 15 games that season.

Massinburg, an active 6-foot-3 guard, is averaging 20.5 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. Jayson Graves, Nick Person and Jeremy Harris are averaging more than 10 points a game, and Perkins leads with 9.2 rebounds and two blocked shots per.

Milwaukee is one of the least experienced teams in the country, returning only 23.7 percent of its minutes played last season, 10th fewest in Division I. The Panthers lost their first four games before beating Long Island University and Albany in their two campus-round games in the Belfast Classic.

Miami (Ohio) graduate transfer Jake Wright had 23 points and DeAndre Abram had a double-double in a 79-70 victory over Albany after leading scorer Darius Roy scored a career-high 27 points in a 92-87 overtime victory over LIU.

"Our guys showed a great fight," Baldwin said after Panthers pulled away from a tie in the final 5 1/2 minutes to beat Albany.

"A great togetherness. I think what it is pointing out, too, is that our chemistry is starting to come together a little bit as well."

Roy is averaging 18.2 points a game and reserve Carson Warren-Newsome is averaging 11.5 points after scoring 21 points against LIU, the second straight game in which he set a career high.

The Panthers and their opponents are shooting a shade over 41 percent from the field, and the Panthers have been out-rebounded by about three a game.

