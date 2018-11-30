WISC
Trice, No. 22 Wisconsin win at No. 14 Iowa 72-66

  • Nov 30, 2018

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) D'Mitrik Trice scored 20 points, including a crucial 3 with 20 seconds left, and 22nd-ranked Wisconsin held off No. 14 Iowa 72-66 on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Ethan Happ had 13 points, seven boards and five assists for the Badgers (7-1), who handed the resurgent Hawkeyes their first loss of the season.

With the Badgers up 65-63, Trice - who led the nation at 60 percent on 3s entering play - hit his 3-pointer.

Jordan Bohannon answered with a quick 3 for Iowa (6-1, 0-1), but Wisconsin was able to seal it at the line.

Freshman Joe Wieskamp blocked Trice's 3-point try and turned it into a 3-point play and a 61-60 Iowa lead on other end. Brevin Pritzl got open in the corner though, burying a 3 with 1:35 left to put Wisconsin back up by 2. Happ then got around Iowa's Luka Garza for a scoop to make it 65-61 with 51 seconds left.

Iowa opened the second half on a 16-9 run and led by as much as eight, but Wisconsin had it back even at 54-all with just over 8 minutes left.

Tyler Cook had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who were just 6 of 24 on 3s.

THE BIG PICTURE:

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, much like they did in Tuesday's 69-68 win over Pittsburgh, have shown the ability to fight when things don't always go their way. That trait was AWOL in 2017-18, when they went 4-14 in the regular season in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin: The Badgers acquitted themselves well in what will likely go down as one of the toughest environments they'll play in all season - and Trice continues to be a revelation.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays at No. 9 Michigan State on Monday.

Wisconsin hosts Rutgers on Monday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
E. Happ
22 F
T. Cook
25 F
28.5 Min. Per Game 28.5
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
55.3 Field Goal % 54.5
0.0 Three Point % 0.0
46.4 Free Throw % 69.2
  Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers 0.0
  Jordan Bohannon missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Bohannon 6.0
  Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice 6.0
  Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Nicholas Baer 15.0
+ 3 Jordan Bohannon made 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
Team Stats
Points 72 66
Field Goals 27-56 (48.2%) 23-59 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 38
Offensive 4 11
Defensive 27 27
Team 1 0
Assists 13 9
Steals 5 2
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 24 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
D. Trice G
20 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
T. Cook F
19 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 22 Wisconsin 7-1 274572
home team logo 14 Iowa 6-1 273966
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Wisconsin 7-1 74.7 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 14 Iowa 6-1 85.3 PPG 42.2 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
0
D. Trice G 17.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.9 APG 48.2 FG%
25
T. Cook F 14.8 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.3 APG 54.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Trice G 20 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
25
T. Cook F 19 PTS 15 REB 4 AST
48.2 FG% 39.0
33.3 3PT FG% 25.0
71.4 FT% 73.7
Bench
B. Pritzl
A. Ford
K. King
T. Anderson
C. Thomas IV
T. Strickland
A. Illikainen
M. Ballard
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
T. Currie
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
J. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Pritzl 29 12 4 0 1 0 0 1 5/9 2/6 0/0 1 3
A. Ford 11 4 1 1 0 0 0 4 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 0
K. King 23 3 2 3 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 2
T. Anderson 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Thomas IV 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Illikainen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 31 13 5 1 9 24 27/56 8/24 10/14 4 27
Bench
N. Baer
C. McCaffery
R. Kriener
M. Dailey
C. Pemsl
R. Till
A. Ash
J. Nunge
C. Fredrick
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Baer 23 8 6 1 1 3 2 1 2/4 2/4 2/4 3 3
C. McCaffery 22 6 1 1 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/1 2/2 0 1
R. Kriener 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0
M. Dailey 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Pemsl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Till - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fredrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 38 9 2 4 11 16 23/59 6/24 14/19 11 27
