Trice, No. 22 Wisconsin win at No. 14 Iowa 72-66
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) D'Mitrik Trice scored 20 points, including a crucial 3 with 20 seconds left, and 22nd-ranked Wisconsin held off No. 14 Iowa 72-66 on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Ethan Happ had 13 points, seven boards and five assists for the Badgers (7-1), who handed the resurgent Hawkeyes their first loss of the season.
With the Badgers up 65-63, Trice - who led the nation at 60 percent on 3s entering play - hit his 3-pointer.
Jordan Bohannon answered with a quick 3 for Iowa (6-1, 0-1), but Wisconsin was able to seal it at the line.
Freshman Joe Wieskamp blocked Trice's 3-point try and turned it into a 3-point play and a 61-60 Iowa lead on other end. Brevin Pritzl got open in the corner though, burying a 3 with 1:35 left to put Wisconsin back up by 2. Happ then got around Iowa's Luka Garza for a scoop to make it 65-61 with 51 seconds left.
Iowa opened the second half on a 16-9 run and led by as much as eight, but Wisconsin had it back even at 54-all with just over 8 minutes left.
Tyler Cook had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who were just 6 of 24 on 3s.
THE BIG PICTURE:
Iowa: The Hawkeyes, much like they did in Tuesday's 69-68 win over Pittsburgh, have shown the ability to fight when things don't always go their way. That trait was AWOL in 2017-18, when they went 4-14 in the regular season in the Big Ten.
Wisconsin: The Badgers acquitted themselves well in what will likely go down as one of the toughest environments they'll play in all season - and Trice continues to be a revelation.
UP NEXT
Iowa plays at No. 9 Michigan State on Monday.
Wisconsin hosts Rutgers on Monday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|66
|Field Goals
|27-56 (48.2%)
|23-59 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|6-24 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|38
|Offensive
|4
|11
|Defensive
|27
|27
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|13
|9
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|24
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|48.2
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Trice
|36
|20
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6/14
|4/8
|4/4
|0
|7
|E. Happ
|32
|13
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6/10
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|7
|B. Davison
|27
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|3
|K. Iverson
|23
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|2
|N. Reuvers
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cook
|37
|19
|15
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|8/15
|0/0
|3/4
|6
|9
|J. Bohannon
|33
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/12
|3/8
|2/2
|0
|3
|L. Garza
|24
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/8
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|2
|J. Wieskamp
|33
|8
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3/11
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|7
|I. Moss
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
