MILWAUKEE -- This weekend marks a homecoming of sorts for Bruce Weber.

The Kansas State head coach was born and raised in Milwaukee where he grew up watching legendary coach Al McGuire lead Marquette University to a pair of Final Fours and the 1977 NCAA Championship.

Now, he'll get to see Marquette up close and personal when his No. 12 Wildcats visit his hometown for a nonconference matchup against the Golden Eagles Saturday afternoon.

"I had to tell a lot of people, 'Go find your own tickets,'" Weber joked of his return earlier this week during a media session in advance of the game.

No doubt, the 62-year-old Weber, who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, will have plenty of friends and family on hand for the contest, but there won't be much time for socializing. This is a business trip and Kansas State is looking to remain undefeated after winning its first six games this season.

"That's the most important thing: You've got a road game against a team that is one of the favorites in the Big East and already beat Louisville, gave Kansas a heck of a game," Weber said. "So we know it's going to be a tough test."

The Golden Eagles' only losses this season have come at the hands of Indiana and No. 2 Kansas. Of their five victories one came against Louisville last week at the NIT Tip-Off Tournament in New York.

Marquette is averaging 75.3 points on 43.9 percent shooting this season, with junior guard Markus Howard leading the way, averaging 19.4 points per game.

"They're a great scoring team. They're one of the best in the country if you look at the ESPN ratings," Weber said. "They're a really high-efficiency offense. Threes, we obviously made a lot 3s last year, and I think they made 130 more 3s than we even did. ... And they're good in transition."

The Golden Eagles, though, have struggled when it comes to taking care of the basketball. They've turned it over 103 times through seven games, accounting for 20.8 percent of their possessions this season, and coughed it up 19 times in a 76-55 victory over Charlestown Southern earlier this week.

"We're not as good a ball-handling team as we've been the last couple years," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said after the victory. "That's an area we have a lot of room to grow in and we need to do that."

The Wildcats' defense is one of the best in the nation this season and is built around intense ball pressure with Barry Brown Jr. averaging 2.2 steals per game.

"Getting to know them on film and studying them, I think they're the best defensive team we've played against," Wojciechowski said. "I've enjoyed watching and studying their team because they play so hard. They have tremendous cohesiveness."

The two teams have met 10 times during a series that got its start back in the 1952-53 season when Marquette fell 88-72 to the top-ranked Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas.

