PHILADELPHIA -- Villanova will attempt to win its 23rd consecutive Big 5 game when it battles La Salle on Saturday afternoon at the Palestra.

The No. 23-ranked Wildcats haven't lost a Big 5 game since falling to Temple on Dec. 5, 2012. The Big 5 also comprises Penn and Saint Joseph's.

Villanova (5-2) climbed back into the Top 25 after dropping out last week following home losses to Michigan and Furman.

La Salle is still winless at 0-7.

Villanova defeated Canisius, Oklahoma State and then-No. 14 Florida State 66-60 to capture the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando, Fla. The tournament title marked the Wildcats' sixth straight November tournament championship dating to 2013.

Sophomore guard Collin Gillespie led Villanova with 17 points, senior forward Eric Paschall added 15 and senior guard Phil Booth had 12.

One of the biggest contributions came from sophomore forward Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, who was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Cosby-Roundtree had 11 points, eight rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals against the Seminoles.

"We just wanted to show each other that we were committed to defending and rebounding," Cosby-Roundtree told the athletic department's website. "Our mindset was to focus in on defending and rebounding and doing what we do."

Villanova's stingy defense held Florida State to 43 percent shooting. It was also an impressive response to win the tournament in the aftermath of two home losses.

"I'm really proud of our team," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "We've grown so much. We've said that about our team from the beginning. This whole season we need to have a growth mindset. We've just got to keep getting better."

La Salle is coached by Ashley Howard, who was an assistant coach under Wright at Villanova for the last five seasons. Howard is the 14th head coach in the history of the program after helping Villanova win two national championships in the past three seasons.

La Salle most recently lost to Miami, Northwestern and Grand Canyon in the Wooden Legacy tournament in Fullerton, Calif. Senior guard Pookie Powell averaged 15.3 points in the tournament and went 19 of 21 from the free throw line.

Powell has amassed 963 points in his La Salle career and is only 37 from becoming the 57th player in school history to reach 1,000.

Sophomore forward Miles Brookins performed well against Grand Canyon with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The tournament ended with three losses, leaving the Explorers without a victory this season.

"Just keep getting better, that was the main thing," Howard told reporters about the message to his new team. "Continue to get better and continue to come together as a team and be connected. ... We have a young team. We have a lot of pieces that are learning each other and we just have to keep chipping away at it and eventually we'll get there."

La Salle, which has lost five in a row to Villanova, opened the season with a Big 5 loss to Temple, 75-67 at the Liacouras Center.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.