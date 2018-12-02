CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. -- After recording their 25th-straight November victory Wednesday night against Maryland, No. 4 Virginia returns home as the calendar flips to December.

The undefeated Cavaliers host Morgan State on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena as they look to remain the lone team without a loss in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"We do a really good job of never really worrying or wavering from our ways," Virginia guard Kyle Guy said after the Cavaliers' win over Maryland.

Guy scored 18 points against the Terrapins and is now averaging 13 points per game which ranks him third on Virginia's roster. Sophomore forward De'Andre Hunter leads the Cavaliers in scoring (16.6 ppg) while junior Ty Jerome is second (14.4 ppg).

Virginia (7-0) returns home for the first time since November 16th and has started 7-0 for the third straight season. The Cavaliers won the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas before nabbing their first true road win of the season in College Park.

The Cavaliers will face Morgan State (2-4) for the fourth time in school history and will be playing its fourth Maryland-based team of the season. Virginia already has wins against Towson, Coppin State and Maryland.

The team's last matchup came in 2015 when then sixth-ranked Virginia handled the Bears 86-48.

Morgan State is coming off an 82-75 loss at the hands of George Mason on Wednesday night and has yet to win a game away from home this season (0-4).

"I just think that we need to grow up," Morgan State head coach Todd Bozeman said after his team's loss to George Mason. "I thought we put ourselves in a position to win the game and we just made mistakes down at the end."

Making mistakes is something that Virginia doesn't do and hasn't done this season.

The Cavaliers turned the ball over just twice against Maryland, both on offensive fouls, and leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game (7.1).

Freshman guard Kihei Clark has been inserted into the starting lineup the last two games, both against ranked opponents (Wisconsin and Maryland), and has played 72 minutes of turnover free basketball.

"I thought Kihei made some good defensive slides and I've been really happy for Kihei," Bennett said. "I thought Kihei and Braxton 1/8Key 3/8 made some really good lifts down the stretch."

Morgan State started the season 0-3 but has now won two of their last three games despite not having a player on their roster averaging in double figures. Tyler Streeter, Stanley Davis and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. are all averaging 8.7 points per game to pace the Bears.

Virginia currently ranks second in the country in points allowed per game (52.4) as they allowed a season-high 71 points in their win over Maryland. The Cavaliers' offense has been more potent than in year's past as they average almost 74 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the three-point line.

The Cavaliers have averaged 82 points per game in their three previous meetings against Morgan State and have beaten the Bears by an average of 25 points per meeting.

