MCNSE
MISSST

No Text

No Text
Key Players
R. Brown
22 G
L. Peters
2 G
26.7 Min. Per Game 26.7
11.2 Pts. Per Game 11.2
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
42.9 Field Goal % 44.0
0.0 Three Point % 38.9
46.2 Free Throw % 77.8
+ 2 Malik Hines made jump shot 14.0
  Turnover on KeyShawn Feazell 31.0
  Offensive foul on KeyShawn Feazell 31.0
+ 1 Kevin Hunt made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Kevin Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Personal foul on E.J. Datcher 41.0
+ 2 Tyson Carter made layup 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard 1:11
  Malik Hines missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
+ 1 Malik Hines made 1st of 2 free throws 1:11
  Personal foul on Aric Holman 1:11
Team Stats
Points 77 90
Field Goals 29-50 (58.0%) 29-65 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 7-13 (53.8%) 14-31 (45.2%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 41
Offensive 4 16
Defensive 18 20
Team 1 5
Assists 11 14
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
0
M. Hines C
24 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
L. Peters G
27 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo McNeese St. 2-6 423577
home team logo 22 Miss. State 7-1 395190
O/U 139, MISSST -29
Humphrey Coliseum Starkville, MS
Team Stats
away team logo McNeese St. 2-6 67.7 PPG 39.7 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 22 Miss. State 7-1 76.0 PPG 40.1 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
0
M. Hines C 11.1 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.6 APG 63.5 FG%
2
L. Peters G 10.3 PPG 2.4 RPG 5.9 APG 38.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
M. Hines C 24 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
2
L. Peters G 27 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
58.0 FG% 44.6
53.8 3PT FG% 45.2
66.7 FT% 72.0
McNeese St.
Starters
M. Hines
J. Greenwood
S. Kennedy
K. Hunt
R. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Hines 33 24 6 1 0 1 2 4 9/14 1/1 5/8 3 3
J. Greenwood 33 14 4 2 2 0 2 1 6/9 1/3 1/1 0 4
S. Kennedy 27 11 2 3 0 2 4 4 5/8 0/1 1/2 0 2
K. Hunt 16 4 1 2 1 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 1
R. Brown 25 3 4 0 2 0 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/3 1 3
Starters
M. Hines
J. Greenwood
S. Kennedy
K. Hunt
R. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Bench
W. Robinson
J. Harvey
T. Touchet
A. Brown
T. Johnson
R. Laku
S. Foley
A. Lawson
M. Hutchinson
J. Harrell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Robinson 14 12 1 0 0 0 1 0 4/8 2/3 2/2 0 1
J. Harvey 32 9 2 1 0 0 1 2 3/6 3/5 0/0 0 2
T. Touchet 9 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Brown 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Johnson 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Laku - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Foley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hutchinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 77 22 11 5 3 14 17 29/50 7/13 12/18 4 18
Miss. State
Starters
L. Peters
N. Weatherspoon
A. Holman
Q. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Peters 29 27 3 5 1 0 3 2 9/16 8/13 1/2 1 2
N. Weatherspoon 28 11 1 2 2 0 2 3 3/7 1/2 4/6 1 0
A. Holman 24 8 11 2 1 3 2 4 2/10 1/4 3/4 5 6
Q. Weatherspoon 31 8 5 3 0 0 1 1 3/7 0/2 2/2 3 2
A. Ado 24 7 2 1 0 1 0 1 3/7 0/0 1/2 1 1
Starters
L. Peters
N. Weatherspoon
A. Holman
Q. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
Bench
R. Perry
T. Carter
R. Woodard
E. Datcher
K. Feazell
J. Tshisumpa
T. Clayton
T. Gray
M. Storm
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Perry 18 15 9 1 1 2 0 3 5/8 2/4 3/3 3 6
T. Carter 22 10 0 0 1 0 0 0 4/8 2/4 0/0 0 0
R. Woodard 13 4 4 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 4/6 2 2
E. Datcher 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Feazell 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 90 36 14 6 6 10 17 29/65 14/31 18/25 16 20
