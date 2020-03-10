No Text
MCNSE
MISSST
No Text
Key Players
R. Brown
22 G
L. Peters
2 G
|26.7
|Min. Per Game
|26.7
|11.2
|Pts. Per Game
|11.2
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|0.0
|Three Point %
|38.9
|46.2
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|+ 2
|Malik Hines made jump shot
|14.0
|Turnover on KeyShawn Feazell
|31.0
|Offensive foul on KeyShawn Feazell
|31.0
|+ 1
|Kevin Hunt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|+ 1
|Kevin Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Personal foul on E.J. Datcher
|41.0
|+ 2
|Tyson Carter made layup
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard
|1:11
|Malik Hines missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|+ 1
|Malik Hines made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Personal foul on Aric Holman
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|90
|Field Goals
|29-50 (58.0%)
|29-65 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-13 (53.8%)
|14-31 (45.2%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|18-25 (72.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|41
|Offensive
|4
|16
|Defensive
|18
|20
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|McNeese St. 2-6
|67.7 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|13.7 APG
|22 Miss. State 7-1
|76.0 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|58.0
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|53.8
|3PT FG%
|45.2
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|72.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hines
|33
|24
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|9/14
|1/1
|5/8
|3
|3
|J. Greenwood
|33
|14
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6/9
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|4
|S. Kennedy
|27
|11
|2
|3
|0
|2
|4
|4
|5/8
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|K. Hunt
|16
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|R. Brown
|25
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Peters
|29
|27
|3
|5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|9/16
|8/13
|1/2
|1
|2
|N. Weatherspoon
|28
|11
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3/7
|1/2
|4/6
|1
|0
|A. Holman
|24
|8
|11
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|2/10
|1/4
|3/4
|5
|6
|Q. Weatherspoon
|31
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|2
|A. Ado
|24
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
