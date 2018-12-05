No. 19 Ohio State rallies in 2nd half, beats Illinois 77-67
CHICAGO (AP) Keyshawn Woods scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Kaleb Wesson added 13 and No. 19 Ohio State rallied in the second half for a 77-67 victory over Illinois on Wednesday night.
Musa Jallow had 11 points and nine rebounds as Ohio State (8-1) improved to 2-0 in the Big Ten.
Trent Frazier and Kipper Nichols scored 18 apiece as Illinois (2-7, 0-2) dropped its third straight.
The Buckeyes were 12 of 21 (57.1 percent) in the second half to flip the game. The Illini went 9 for 33 (27.3 percent) after halftime.
Illinois has lost 12 in a row against ranked teams. The school's last victory over a Top 25 opponent was 68-66 over No. 20 Iowa in the second round of the 2016 Big Ten Tournament.
The game was played at the United Center, where the Illini entered with a 37-15 record.
Ohio State had a 30-22 lead with just under six minutes remaining in the first half before the Illini closed with a 16-4 run for a 38-34 halftime lead.
The frustration for Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann boiled over midway through the spurt when he picked up a technical foul for protesting a no-call at the Ohio State basket.
Aaron Jordan made one of the two technical free throws to give Illinois a 31-30 lead with 2:48 left.
Both teams shot 40 percent from the field in the first half, but the difference was Illinois going 15 for 19 at the free throw line, compared to 7 of 12 for Ohio State.
The Illini maintained a slim lead for the first several minutes of the second half, but the Buckeyes went back on top, 52-51, on a scoop shot by Duane Washington Jr. with 13:26 to play.
That basket was part of a 15-2 run as Ohio State turned a 51-48 deficit into a 63-53 lead with nine minutes to go.
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: After playing three games in eight days - including a loss to Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge - the Buckeyes get nine days off before returning to the court.
Illinois: The Illini's two wins are against Evansville and Mississippi Valley State. They don't have any glaring losses and have played tough against good teams, but a win against a major program is sorely needed.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: Hosts Bucknell on Dec. 15.
Illinois: Hosts UNLV on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|28.3
|Min. Per Game
|28.3
|13.1
|Pts. Per Game
|13.1
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|38.4
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|37.8
|Three Point %
|46.9
|79.5
|Free Throw %
|62.5
|Defensive rebound by Ohio State
|1.0
|Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on Keyshawn Woods, stolen by Ayo Dosunmu
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Ohio State
|21.0
|Da'Monte Williams missed driving layup
|22.0
|+ 1
|Musa Jallow made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Musa Jallow made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Trent Frazier
|36.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kipper Nichols, stolen by Musa Jallow
|41.0
|Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols
|50.0
|Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|67
|Field Goals
|24-51 (47.1%)
|19-58 (32.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|23-32 (71.9%)
|23-27 (85.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|33
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|27
|22
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|14
|10
|Steals
|8
|12
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|19
|13
|Fouls
|23
|26
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|19 Ohio State 8-1
|78.4 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Illinois 2-7
|77.4 PPG
|35.1 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|K. Woods G
|7.0 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.0 APG
|41.2 FG%
|
1
|T. Frazier G
|14.7 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|3.4 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Woods G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|T. Frazier G
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|47.1
|FG%
|32.8
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|71.9
|FT%
|85.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|22
|13
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5/8
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|5
|C. Jackson
|19
|8
|1
|5
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2/7
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Young
|28
|6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|4
|L. Muhammad
|35
|6
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1/5
|1/2
|3/6
|2
|2
|A. Wesson
|22
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|22
|13
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5/8
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|5
|C. Jackson
|19
|8
|1
|5
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2/7
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Young
|28
|6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|4
|L. Muhammad
|35
|6
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1/5
|1/2
|3/6
|2
|2
|A. Wesson
|22
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Woods
|32
|18
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6/10
|1/3
|5/5
|1
|3
|M. Jallow
|24
|11
|9
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|4/6
|2
|7
|D. Washington Jr.
|14
|9
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. LeDee
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Lane
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ahrens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|36
|14
|8
|4
|19
|23
|24/51
|6/17
|23/32
|9
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Nichols
|29
|18
|5
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|6/11
|2/3
|4/5
|1
|4
|T. Frazier
|25
|18
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|5
|6/16
|2/6
|4/4
|2
|3
|A. Jordan
|34
|6
|4
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|3
|G. Bezhanishvili
|19
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|1/3
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|3
|A. Dosunmu
|31
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1/9
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Nichols
|29
|18
|5
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|6/11
|2/3
|4/5
|1
|4
|T. Frazier
|25
|18
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|5
|6/16
|2/6
|4/4
|2
|3
|A. Jordan
|34
|6
|4
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|3
|G. Bezhanishvili
|19
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|1/3
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|3
|A. Dosunmu
|31
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1/9
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|28
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/8
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|6
|A. De La Rosa
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|A. Feliz
|24
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|1
|S. Kane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Griffin
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Cayce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Underwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Oladimeji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Griffith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Higgs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|30
|10
|12
|2
|13
|26
|19/58
|6/19
|23/27
|8
|22
