No. 17 Buffalo knows how to score.

Now the Bulls have a chance to settle a score.

St. Bonaventure has won the last four games between the two upstate New York rivals, including a 73-62 victory last season that was Bears' only home loss at Alumni Arena.

Buffalo (8-0) will bring an 87.1 scoring average into the return Big 4 match at St. Bonaventure on Saturday afternoon after putting away Division II Le Moyne in the second half for an 89-55 victory.

The Bonnies (4-5) also are coming off a big win, an 82-40 decision over Siena for their third straight win. They have won seven of the last eight against Buffalo and have not lost to the Bulls since Dec. 7, 2013.

The St. Bonaventure student section is certainly ready to greet visiting Buffalo, which is 75 miles north of Olean. Some in the crowd chanted, "We want UB. We want UB. We want UB" in the final minutes of the victory over Siena.

"The most complete game we've played to this point," Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt told reporters after the Siena game, in which the Bonnies held a 42-16 halftime lead.

"We defended, we rebounded, we took care of the ball for the most part and we made most of our foul shots, so it was a good performance."

Both programs have made great strides in recent seasons, and both can claim NCAA tournament victories over Pac-12 programs.

St. Bonaventure won 20 games in each of the last three seasons while being led by the since-departed backcourt pair of Atlantic-10 co-player of the year Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley. The Bonnies beat UCLA in an NCAA First Four game before falling to Florida last year.

Buffalo, which is ranked the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history this year, beat Arizona as a No. 13 seed in the NCAA tournament last year.

Bulls guard and leading scorer TJ Massinburg had the second triple-double in school history with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against Le Moyne, although the Bulls lead by only two early in the second half before going on a 23-0 run while holding Le Moyne without a field goal for almost 12 minutes. Shannon Evans II has the school's first triple-double, in 2014.

"Our guards did a good job of rebounding, and one thing coach always says is if a guard gets the rebound, he can automatically push the break and that goes into how we play, with a lot of fast breaks," Massinburg told the Buffalo News.

"I was able to get a lot of rebounds and start those fast breaks."

Senior Massinburg has 1,480 career points, sixth in school history. He is 34 points behind Yassin Idbihi for fifth.

The Bulls shot 54.8 percent from the floor against Le Moyne and have made at least 49 percent in each of the last five games. Massinburg is averaging 18.0 points a game, and Nick Perkins (14.4), Jeremy Harris (13.0) and Jayson Graves (10.6) provide balance.

"We came out in the second half as a much more mature group of guys," Buffalo coach Nate Oats told reporters. "Division II, unranked, it doesn't matter, you have to play hard or it's not going to happen for you. It's nice to learn lessons and still get wins. So hopefully, we learned that lesson and it doesn't happen again."

Buffalo won in overtime at West Virginia on Nov. 9 to get into the rankings, and St. Bonaventure could be its stiffest challenge since as the Bulls begin a stretch in which they play five of six on the road, including games at Syracuse and Marquette.

Massinburg and Perkins had 21 points apiece against the Bonnies last season, but the Bulls shot only 33.9 percent from the field.

St. Bonaventure has a balanced attack featuring UNLV transfer Jalen Poyser (16.6 points a game), Courtney Stockard (15.5), Kyle Lofton (13.1) and Nelson Kaputo (10.7). Reserve Kaputo had a career-high 21 points and made five threes against Siena.

Stockard, a preseason all-Atlantic 10 selection had 17 points and nine rebounds against Siena in his fourth game of the season after being delayed by offseason knee surgery.

The Bonnies will conclude a four-game homestand against Buffalo after being swept in the Cayman Island Classic.

"Our goal coming back here was, we wanted to try to win all four," Schmidt said.

