STJOES
NOVA

No. 21 Villanova going for another Big 5 win vs. Saint Joseph's

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 07, 2018

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Villanova will be searching for its 25th consecutive Big 5 victory when it hosts rival Saint Joseph's Saturday afternoon in what is annually known as the "Holy War."

The No. 21-ranked Wildcats improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big 5 with a 69-59 win over Temple on Wednesday. They have already defeated La Salle with one more game looming against Penn.

Villanova's last loss in the Big 5 came on Dec. 5, 2012 to Temple.

In their last game against Temple, the Wildcats actually trailed by five points with 9:44 remaining before rallying for the victory.

Villanova received an unexpected 15-point outburst from sophomore guard Jermaine Samuels in the second half to help defeat the Owls.

"I thought Jermaine sparked us defensively in the first half," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said. "That's why we put him back in during the second half. The shots were icing on the cake. He's a really good defensive player and one of our best rebounders."

Samuels was 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. Entering the game, Samuels was just 4 of 20 from 3-point territory.

"I was just playing off of my teammates," Samuels said. "Within our offense if's always catch to shoot. I was open and just wanted to knock it down, to do it for my guys."

Wright holds a 13-4 career record against the Hawks since arriving on the Main Line in 2001.

Villanova hasn't lost to Saint Joseph's since falling 74-58 on Dec. 17, 2011.

The Hawks improved to 5-4 with their most recent 92-82 victory on the road against Princeton. Lamarr Kimble led the way with 22 points, all in the second half, while freshman Jared Bynum added 19 points and Taylor Funk had 16. Charlie Brown scored 11 points but left the game early in the second half with an injured ankle.

"We just went 40 minutes never trailing against a team that shot the ball better than they had all year," Saint Joseph's head coach Phil Martelli told reporters after the win over the Tigers. "It was a sloppy first half and seven turnovers is just unacceptable. In the second half we had three turnovers and scored 53 points against that kind of defense. We went the first half basically without Fresh (Kimble) because he didn't give us anything. But then one guy (Brown) goes down and Fresh answers the bell."

The Hawks won the game despite being without leading rebounder Pierfrancesco Oliva, who was out after suffering a slight concussion in the loss to Temple.

Yet the Hawks shot 55 percent from the field and hit 15 of 19 free throws to secure the win and move back over .500.

Brown leads the Hawks in scoring (22 points per game) but they have other formidable scorers such as Kimble. Earlier this season, Kimble scored a career-high tying 31 points in a win over Illinois-Chicago.

"Our best scorer on the team (Brown) was down so I thought I had to pick it up and give our guys some energy," Kimble told reporters.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Bynum
3 G
E. Paschall
4 F
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
45.3 Field Goal % 42.6
40.0 Three Point % 32.0
76.7 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Jared Bynum 4:49
  Joe Cremo missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:51
  Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall 5:09
  Lamarr Kimble missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5:09
+ 1 Lamarr Kimble made 1st of 2 free throws 5:09
  Personal foul on Jahvon Quinerly 5:09
  Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble 5:08
  Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree missed jump shot 5:10
+ 3 Taylor Funk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Bynum 5:47
  Defensive rebound by Jared Bynum 5:52
  Phil Booth missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:54
Team Stats
Points 50 62
Field Goals 18-51 (35.3%) 21-57 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 12-40 (30.0%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 37
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 29 30
Team 5 2
Assists 8 19
Steals 4 3
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 7 6
Fouls 10 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
L. Kimble G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
4
E. Paschall F
14 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Joseph's 5-4 282250
home team logo 21 Villanova 7-2 382462
O/U 148, NOVA -11
The William B. Finneran Pavilion Bryn Mawr, PA
O/U 148, NOVA -11
The William B. Finneran Pavilion Bryn Mawr, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 5-4 81.0 PPG 35.9 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo 21 Villanova 7-2 75.6 PPG 41.7 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
0
L. Kimble G 18.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.8 APG 42.2 FG%
4
E. Paschall F 15.1 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.9 APG 41.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
L. Kimble G 21 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
4
E. Paschall F 14 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
35.3 FG% 36.8
21.7 3PT FG% 30.0
64.3 FT% 80.0
Saint Joseph's
Starters
L. Kimble
J. Bynum
T. Funk
C. Clover
M. Lodge
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Kimble 35 21 5 4 2 0 3 1 7/17 2/9 5/7 0 5
J. Bynum 30 9 8 3 0 0 2 2 3/10 0/1 3/3 1 7
T. Funk 30 7 8 1 0 0 1 2 3/10 1/5 0/0 1 7
C. Clover 30 4 5 0 1 0 1 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 4
M. Lodge 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/3 0 1
On Court
L. Kimble
J. Bynum
T. Funk
C. Clover
M. Lodge
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Kimble 35 21 5 4 2 0 3 1 7/17 2/9 5/7 0 5
J. Bynum 30 9 8 3 0 0 2 2 3/10 0/1 3/3 1 7
T. Funk 30 7 8 1 0 0 1 2 3/10 1/5 0/0 1 7
C. Clover 30 4 5 0 1 0 1 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 4
M. Lodge 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/3 0 1
On Bench
L. Edwards
T. Holston
P. Oliva
R. Daly
C. Brown
T. Freeman
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Edwards 17 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 2
T. Holston 10 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/1 0 0
P. Oliva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 162 50 33 8 4 0 7 10 18/51 5/23 9/14 4 29
Villanova
Starters
E. Paschall
J. Cremo
J. Samuels
P. Booth
C. Gillespie
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Paschall 29 14 8 3 0 1 1 2 5/8 3/4 1/1 0 8
J. Cremo 21 12 2 2 0 0 1 1 4/10 4/9 0/0 1 1
J. Samuels 21 11 7 1 0 0 1 2 4/8 2/6 1/2 1 6
P. Booth 27 9 3 6 1 0 1 2 1/7 1/5 6/7 0 3
C. Gillespie 29 6 3 2 1 0 0 2 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 3
On Court
E. Paschall
J. Cremo
J. Samuels
P. Booth
C. Gillespie
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Paschall 29 14 8 3 0 1 1 2 5/8 3/4 1/1 0 8
J. Cremo 21 12 2 2 0 0 1 1 4/10 4/9 0/0 1 1
J. Samuels 21 11 7 1 0 0 1 2 4/8 2/6 1/2 1 6
P. Booth 27 9 3 6 1 0 1 2 1/7 1/5 6/7 0 3
C. Gillespie 29 6 3 2 1 0 0 2 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 3
On Bench
C. Swider
J. Quinerly
T. Delaney
D. Painter
P. Heck
T. Saunders
B. Slater
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Swider 12 8 4 1 0 0 1 2 4/9 0/5 0/0 2 2
J. Quinerly 8 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 1
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 147 62 35 19 3 1 6 17 21/57 12/40 8/10 5 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores