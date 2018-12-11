NWST
No. 11 Texas Tech returns from break to play Northwestern State

  • Dec 11, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech and Northwestern State find themselves on opposite ends of the college basketball spectrum as they enter their Wednesday matchup at United Supermarkets Arena.

While the Red Raiders (8-0) have won every one of their games by double digits, Northwestern State (2-7) has a 24.3-point average deficit in its seven losses. Furthermore, Texas Tech hasn't played a true road game this season, and Northwestern State has played in opponents' gyms in six of its nine games.

Texas Tech's success so far has resulted in it ascending from among the unranked to No. 11 in this week's Associated Press poll. The Red Raiders moved up two spots despite only playing once last week, a nonchalant throttling of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Both Northwestern State and Texas Tech have had at least a week off during the usual final-exam period.

Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said his team made the most of the days between live action.

"With final exams going on, we gave the guys a couple days off," Beard said. "Then we actually had a couple days to practice on us, not just the opponent."

While Texas Tech has had few tense moments at the ends of games, the Red Raiders' third-year coach wants to see his team play at peak level for longer stretches. Texas Tech erased double-digit deficits to claim wins over USC and Memphis. But it might be more difficult to climb out of such holes in the later stages of this season.

"We're really looking for consistency," Beard said. "We've shown the ability to play good basketball on the offensive end, we've played some good defense this year. But like most teams around the country, we're just striving to be more consistent."

Meanwhile, Northwestern State coach Mike McConathy is looking for bright spots to bolster his team during nonconference play.

"You've got to go try and be as competitive as you can," McConathy said. "In the A&M game, up until the last five minutes of the game we were right there rebounding-wise with them. They blocked some shots and we missed some shots. They got some rebounds and got some runouts. But we played a solid, solid second half, which was very, very encouraging."

The visit to Texas Tech concludes a three-game road trip for Northwestern State, which returns to Natchitoches, La., for a home game against Southern on Saturday.

Texas Tech will host Abilene Christian on Saturday in the final game played at Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

The Red Raiders played home games at the Coliseum from 1956 to 1999 before United Supermarkets Arena opened at the start of the 1999-2000 season. A city referendum passed ownership of the facility from Lubbock to Texas Tech and it's set to be demolished in 2019.

If Texas Tech wins its next two games, it will improve to 10-0 for the first time since the 1929-30 season.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
I. Lane
20 F
J. Culver
23 G
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
32.8 Field Goal % 53.8
27.8 Three Point % 42.9
81.3 Free Throw % 68.5
  Personal foul on Brandone Francis 7:57
  Lost ball turnover on Jarrett Culver, stolen by Ishmael Lane 8:05
  Defensive rebound by Deshawn Corprew 8:15
  Ishmael Lane missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:17
+ 3 Deshawn Corprew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandone Francis 8:36
  Traveling violation turnover on C.J. Jones 8:57
  Offensive rebound by C.J. Jones 9:21
  Brandon Hutton missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:23
  Out of bounds turnover on Kyler Edwards 9:37
+ 1 Dalin Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:56
+ 1 Dalin Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 9:56
Team Stats
Points 27 68
Field Goals 9-45 (20.0%) 25-48 (52.1%)
3-Pointers 2-16 (12.5%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 25 36
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 13 26
Team 6 3
Assists 2 14
Steals 3 7
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
0
C. Jones G
8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
23
J. Culver G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Demons 2-7 101727
home team logo 11 Red Raiders 8-0 531568
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Demons 2-7 63.8 PPG 39.4 RPG 9.6 APG
home team logo 11 Red Raiders 8-0 76.8 PPG 39.1 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
0
C. Jones G 5.4 PPG 1.3 RPG 2.7 APG 32.0 FG%
23
J. Culver G 18.3 PPG 5.5 RPG 4.5 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
C. Jones G 8 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
23
J. Culver G 15 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
20.0 FG% 52.1
12.5 3PT FG% 47.4
77.8 FT% 69.2
Demons
Starters
C. Jones
D. Williams
B. Hutton
D. Love
I. Lane
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jones 21 8 2 1 0 0 3 3 2/6 0/3 4/4 1 1
D. Williams 17 7 4 0 1 2 0 1 2/5 0/0 3/3 3 1
B. Hutton 14 5 0 0 0 0 3 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 0
D. Love 20 5 2 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2
I. Lane 19 0 3 0 2 2 2 3 0/11 0/4 0/0 1 2
On Bench
L. Owens
M. Metoyer
J. Guest
L. Ott
A. Comanita
J. Norvel
B. White
C. Bile
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Owens 9 2 1 0 0 0 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Metoyer 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Guest 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Ott 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Comanita 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Norvel 15 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 129 27 19 2 3 4 16 17 9/45 2/16 7/9 6 13
Red Raiders
Starters
J. Culver
M. Mooney
D. Corprew
N. Odiase
B. Francis
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Culver 23 15 6 5 1 0 3 1 5/6 1/2 4/5 0 6
M. Mooney 23 11 2 1 2 1 1 0 3/6 3/4 2/2 0 2
D. Corprew 14 6 2 1 1 0 1 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 2
N. Odiase 17 4 7 0 0 2 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 4
B. Francis 18 3 2 2 2 0 0 2 1/4 1/3 0/2 1 1
On Bench
K. Edwards
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
K. Moore
J. Mballa
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Edwards 11 7 3 0 0 0 2 4 2/5 1/1 2/2 1 2
A. Sorrells 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2
A. Benson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Hicks 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Ondigo 9 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mballa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 68 33 14 7 6 11 14 25/48 9/19 9/13 7 26
NCAA BB Scores