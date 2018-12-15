ARIZST
No. 20 Sun Devils rally from 18 down to beat Georgia 76-74

  • Dec 15, 2018

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Remy Martin scored 21 points, Romello White added 16 and No. 20 Arizona State rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Georgia 76-74 on Saturday night.

Martin gave the Sun Devils (8-1) their first lead of the game with a baseline jumper to make it 71-70 with 2:43 remaining.

Rayshaun Hammonds and Tyree Crump each scored 19 points for Georgia (5-4). Nicolas Claxton had nine points and 13 rebounds, but the Bulldogs, looking for their first signature win under coach Tom Crean, were undone by 10 turnovers that led to 12 Arizona State points in the second half.

Tye Fagan's reverse layup put Georgia back ahead with 25 seconds remaining, but Luguentz Dort beat Claxton off the dribble to make it 75-74 with 11 seconds to go.

The victory was a strong comeback for Arizona State, which lost last week to No. 6 Nevada in Los Angeles.

Dort intercepted a long inbound pass from Jordan Harris before the Bulldogs' last chance to win fell short on Claxton's air-ball 16-footer.

Crump had 16 points in the first half, his best move coming on a feed from Claxton. Cutting through the lane, Crump took the pass, paused quickly to wait for a defender to clear and laid the ball off the glass for a nine-point lead.

He followed with consecutive 3s before hitting four of five free throws on a single possession. Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was called for a technical foul after Dort bumped him on a 3-point attempt, and Crump closed a 20-3 run to give the Bulldogs their biggest lead at 18.

White, a sophomore from Wheeler High School in suburban Atlanta, was the only player in the double figures in the first half for Arizona State.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils gave a strong indication of their depth as Dort, their leading scorer, was just 2 for 10 from the field and finished with 10 points. Seven of his points came on free throws. ... Martin was 0 for 3 beyond the arc. ... Cheatam had 10 rebounds.

Georgia: Hammonds, who fouled out with 4:41 remaining, scored 14 points in the opening 20 minutes. He gave Georgia a 42-29 lead with a crossover dribble down the lane and a spin move that brought a roar from the crowd. ... Crump hit a 3 to give the Bulldogs a 70-64 lead, but he wasn't a factor late, going 1 for 4 in the second half.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Visits Vanderbilt on Monday before hosting No. 1 Kansas next Saturday.

Georgia: Hosts Oakland on Tuesday.

Key Players
Z. Cheatham
45 F
N. Claxton
33 F
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
54.4 Field Goal % 42.4
28.6 Three Point % 26.3
60.7 Free Throw % 65.3
  Defensive rebound by Zylan Cheatham 0.0
  Nicolas Claxton missed jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Luguentz Dort made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
  Luguentz Dort missed 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Harris 7.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Harris, stolen by Luguentz Dort 8.0
+ 2 Luguentz Dort made jump shot 10.0
+ 2 Tye Fagan made layup, assist by Jordan Harris 25.0
  Bad pass turnover on Luguentz Dort, stolen by Jordan Harris 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Zylan Cheatham 55.0
  Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
Team Stats
Points 76 74
Field Goals 26-64 (40.6%) 20-47 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 20-27 (74.1%) 26-32 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 36
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 22 26
Team 5 3
Assists 8 11
Steals 8 6
Blocks 0 7
Turnovers 12 19
Fouls 23 21
Technicals 1 0
R. Martin G
21 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
T. Crump G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
Arizona State
Starters
R. Martin
R. White
L. Dort
Z. Cheatham
K. Lawrence
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Martin 35 21 8 5 3 0 5 1 8/20 0/3 5/8 3 5
R. White 26 16 2 1 0 0 0 3 5/6 0/0 6/7 1 1
L. Dort 27 12 4 1 2 0 3 4 2/10 1/2 7/10 1 3
Z. Cheatham 34 10 10 1 0 0 2 2 4/7 0/0 2/2 1 9
K. Lawrence 34 8 0 0 1 0 1 2 3/9 2/5 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Cherry
D. Lake
R. Edwards
V. Shibel
M. Mitchell
G. Fogerty
J. Salzman
T. Thompson
J. Roggin
K. Feit
E. Valtonen
U. Plavsic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Cherry 17 5 3 0 1 0 0 4 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 2
D. Lake 8 4 3 0 0 0 1 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
R. Edwards 17 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0/6 0/3 0/0 1 1
V. Shibel 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Fogerty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salzman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roggin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Valtonen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Plavsic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 76 32 8 8 0 12 23 26/64 4/16 20/27 10 22
Georgia
Starters
R. Hammonds
N. Claxton
T. Hightower
D. Ogbeide
W. Jackson II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hammonds 27 19 6 1 1 1 3 5 6/9 3/4 4/4 1 5
N. Claxton 37 9 13 3 1 4 5 3 2/10 1/4 4/5 2 11
T. Hightower 14 5 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 2/2 0 2
D. Ogbeide 13 4 4 0 0 0 2 4 1/5 0/1 2/2 1 3
W. Jackson II 16 2 0 1 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/2 2/2 0 0
Bench
T. Crump
E. Wilridge
T. Fagan
J. Harris
A. Ngumezi
M. Edwards
C. O'Neill
J. Toppin
C. Harrison
I. Sargiunas
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Crump 25 19 1 2 0 0 1 1 5/10 3/8 6/7 0 1
E. Wilridge 21 6 1 1 1 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 4/6 0 1
T. Fagan 12 6 3 1 0 1 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 0
J. Harris 20 3 2 2 3 0 3 2 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 2
A. Ngumezi 8 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 1
M. Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. O'Neill 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Toppin 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Sargiunas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 74 33 11 6 7 19 21 20/47 8/22 26/32 7 26
