AUBURN
UAB

No. 8 Auburn expects challenge from UAB

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 14, 2018

In its four games since falling to Duke at the Maui Invitational, Auburn has not been seriously challenged.

That might change on Saturday when the No. 8 Tigers travel to Birmingham, Ala., to face UAB.

At least that's the message Auburn coach Bruce Pearl wants to instill in his players.

"They have a lot to gain by beating us, but we've got a lot to gain by beating them too," Pearl told AL.com. "They're a good RPI team, they play a really good schedule, they're always going to be competitive in Conference USA, and so it will help us get ready."

While technically a neutral-site game -- Legacy Arena is close to the UAB campus -- it's as close to a road game as the Tigers have had this season.

A year ago, the Tigers beat the Blazers 85-80 in Auburn. The teams are 10-10 in the past 20 games in the series.

Even though UAB (6-3) will be a significant underdog on Saturday, Auburn coaches have been scouting the Blazers for weeks. Assistant coach Wes Flanigan has seen all nine of UAB games.

"There's so many people involved in this program," Flanigan said. "From the managers to the grad assistants to the video coordinator. So, what we do, coach Pearl, he wants everybody to grow and develop."

Junior forward Danjel Purifoy will make his season debut for the Tigers on Saturday, allowing the coaches to use a 10-man rotation for the first time.

"Plugging him in on where we think we need him the most is a tough decision, because you're 8-1 and guys are playing well right now. But Danjel also brings a lot of things to the table," Tigers assistant coach Steven Pearl, the head coach's son, said, according to the Opelika-Auburn News.

"I think it'll take a couple of games to figure that out. As a staff, we have to figure that out, figure out what works best for us and our system and what's going to work best for the betterment of the team. Having 10 guys is huge strength in my opinion. Last year, we would have died to have this problem."

Purifoy was sidelined for the last 21 months, including the first nine games this season, due to his involvement in the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The Blazers are coming off a 94-76 loss at Memphis.

"I thought both teams were trying to get rhythm," UAB coach Robert Ehsan said, according to the Daily Memphian. "I thought both teams were trying to settle in a little bit. We shot the ball very poorly from three in the second half, which was frustrating because of how well we shot in the first half."

The Blazers will need a better second half on Saturday. Memphis held them to 33 percent shooting, including 1-for-10 from 3-point range, after the break.

Key Players
J. Harper
1 G
Z. Bryant
1 G
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
39.6 Field Goal % 39.4
44.1 Three Point % 25.7
92.0 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 1 Horace Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:40
  Horace Spencer missed 1st of 2 free throws 6:40
  Shooting foul on Lewis Sullivan 6:40
  Offensive rebound by Horace Spencer 6:42
  Malik Dunbar missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:44
  3-second violation turnover on Makhtar Gueye 6:57
+ 2 Horace Spencer made jump shot 7:25
  Offensive rebound by Horace Spencer 7:28
  Malik Dunbar missed hook shot 7:30
+ 2 Zack Bryant made jump shot 7:43
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Perry 8:15
Team Stats
Points 50 49
Field Goals 16-44 (36.4%) 22-46 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 0-3 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 31
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 18 21
Team 1 1
Assists 9 8
Steals 2 6
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 13 18
Technicals 1 1
Key Players
Auburn
Starters
J. Harper
H. Spencer
B. Brown
S. Doughty
A. McLemore
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harper 30 10 2 2 0 0 0 2 3/10 2/5 2/2 0 2
H. Spencer 10 6 3 0 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/1 2/4 3 0
B. Brown 27 5 1 2 0 0 1 1 1/7 0/6 3/4 1 0
S. Doughty 15 4 4 2 0 0 2 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 2
A. McLemore 17 3 3 0 0 1 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 3
On Court
J. Harper
H. Spencer
B. Brown
S. Doughty
A. McLemore
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harper 30 10 2 2 0 0 0 2 3/10 2/5 2/2 0 2
H. Spencer 10 6 3 0 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/1 2/4 3 0
B. Brown 27 5 1 2 0 0 1 1 1/7 0/6 3/4 1 0
S. Doughty 15 4 4 2 0 0 2 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 2
A. McLemore 17 3 3 0 0 1 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 3
On Bench
A. Wiley
M. Dunbar
D. Purifoy
J. McCormick
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Williams
J. Johnson
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Wiley 13 6 8 0 0 2 0 0 2/5 0/0 2/3 1 7
M. Dunbar 14 5 3 1 1 1 1 2 2/8 1/4 0/0 0 3
D. Purifoy 8 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/1 1 0
J. McCormick 10 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 144 50 28 9 2 5 8 13 16/44 4/20 14/20 10 18
UAB
Starters
J. Perry
L. Sullivan
Z. Bryant
M. Gueye
T. Lovan
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Perry 32 16 6 1 3 0 1 2 6/11 4/8 0/1 2 4
L. Sullivan 30 8 7 0 0 0 1 3 4/9 0/4 0/0 2 5
Z. Bryant 27 6 8 5 2 0 3 3 3/8 0/4 0/2 1 7
M. Gueye 15 4 4 0 0 3 1 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 2
T. Lovan 13 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
On Court
J. Perry
L. Sullivan
Z. Bryant
M. Gueye
T. Lovan
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Perry 32 16 6 1 3 0 1 2 6/11 4/8 0/1 2 4
L. Sullivan 30 8 7 0 0 0 1 3 4/9 0/4 0/0 2 5
Z. Bryant 27 6 8 5 2 0 3 3 3/8 0/4 0/2 1 7
M. Gueye 15 4 4 0 0 3 1 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 2
T. Lovan 13 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
On Bench
J. Bell
W. Butler
W. Bathurst
L. Hurtado
A. McCoy
J. Akabueze
N. Bertain
J. Sippial
T. Pearson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bell 25 7 1 2 1 0 1 0 3/8 1/3 0/0 0 1
W. Butler 17 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
W. Bathurst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hurtado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McCoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Akabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bertain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sippial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 159 49 30 8 6 3 9 18 22/46 5/20 0/3 9 21
NCAA BB Scores