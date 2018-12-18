YOUNG
No. 15 Buckeyes overcome slow start, rout Youngstown State

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 18, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 31 points as No. 15 Ohio State overcame a terrible start and beat Youngstown State 75-56 on Tuesday night.

Wesson was dominating in the second half, scoring 26 points as the Buckeyes were again forced to win in come-from-behind fashion. The sophomore topped his previous career-best 22 points, achieved in Saturday's game against Bucknell.

The Buckeyes (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) shot poorly in the first half and were forced to rally against a mid-major opponent they should have handled easily from the beginning.

Ohio State trailed 25-22 at the half, but took the lead with a Wesson put-back three minutes into the second half and took control from there.

Luther Muhammad and C.J. Jackson each had 11 points for Ohio State, which has won three in a row after losing their only game of the season Nov. 28.

Darius Quisenberry had 17 points, and Naz Bohannon added 11 for the Penguins (5-9), who have lost five of their last six.

The first half was a nightmare for Ohio State. The Penguins went on a 14-2 run to open the game as the Buckeyes missed shot after shot. Ohio State shot 24 percent from the floor and 1 for 11 from beyond the 3-point line before intermission. The score was so close mostly because Youngstown State wasn't much better, hitting just 33 percent of its shots.

Wesson took a seat with 5:40 left in the first half when he picked up his second foul and got his third early in the second half before going on a scoring tear.

BIG PICTURE:

Youngstown State: Took advantage of Ohio State's poor shooting to lead the entire first half, but couldn't keep up once Wesson and the Buckeyes got themselves unglued.

Ohio State: After nearly losing to Bucknell on Saturday, the Buckeyes took another opponent too lightly and were getting stung for a while. They are making too many mistakes against teams they should be dominating.

UP NEXT:

Youngstown State: Hosts Detroit Mercy on Dec. 28.

Ohio State: At UCLA on Saturday.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Key Players
N. Bohannon
33 F
C. Jackson
3 G
29.2 Min. Per Game 29.2
12.4 Pts. Per Game 12.4
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
43.3 Field Goal % 39.0
37.5 Three Point % 39.2
45.0 Free Throw % 75.5
  Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee 27.0
  Geoff Hamperian missed jump shot 29.0
+ 1 C.J. Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
  C.J. Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws 50.0
  Personal foul on Darius Quisneberry 50.0
  Defensive rebound by C.J. Jackson 1:10
  Jelani Simmons missed jump shot 1:12
+ 2 Andre Wesson made layup, assist by C.J. Jackson 1:46
  Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Woods 1:54
  Darius Quisneberry missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:56
+ 1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:12
Team Stats
Points 56 75
Field Goals 20-55 (36.4%) 26-56 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 39
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 22 27
Team 4 4
Assists 8 17
Steals 5 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 24 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
D. Quisneberry G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
34
K. Wesson F
31 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Youngstown St. 4-9 253156
home team logo 15 Ohio St. 10-1 225375
Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Youngstown St. 4-9 78.1 PPG 45.8 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo 15 Ohio St. 10-1 77.7 PPG 40.2 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
3
D. Quisneberry G 9.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.6 APG 33.9 FG%
34
K. Wesson F 15.1 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.3 APG 52.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Quisneberry G 17 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
34
K. Wesson F 31 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
36.4 FG% 46.4
40.0 3PT FG% 26.3
72.7 FT% 78.3
Youngstown St.
Starters
D. Quisneberry
N. Bohannon
A. Maxwell
G. Covington
N. Anabir
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Quisneberry 32 17 2 4 0 0 2 3 6/12 0/3 5/7 1 1
N. Bohannon 34 11 2 0 0 0 3 2 4/9 3/3 0/0 0 2
A. Maxwell 25 7 6 0 1 0 0 5 3/6 1/2 0/0 2 4
G. Covington 20 2 0 0 1 0 1 4 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 0
N. Anabir 7 0 2 0 0 0 1 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Simmons
K. Hampton
D. Morgan
A. Holcombe
M. Akuchie
J. Bofenkamp
G. Hamperian
J. Sally Jr.
A. Taylor
O. Pedersen
D. Cathcart III
C. Kane-Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Simmons 25 10 1 0 1 0 0 1 3/8 3/4 1/2 0 1
K. Hampton 20 6 8 2 2 0 0 1 2/6 0/3 2/2 0 8
D. Morgan 11 3 2 2 0 0 1 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 1
A. Holcombe 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Akuchie 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Bofenkamp 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Hamperian 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Sally Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Taylor 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
O. Pedersen 8 0 2 0 0 1 2 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Cathcart III 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Kane-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 26 8 5 1 10 24 20/55 8/20 8/11 4 22
Ohio St.
Starters
K. Wesson
C. Jackson
L. Muhammad
K. Young
A. Wesson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Wesson 23 31 7 3 0 0 3 4 10/14 0/2 11/13 3 4
C. Jackson 33 11 7 7 1 0 0 3 3/9 2/5 3/4 0 7
L. Muhammad 26 11 4 2 2 0 2 1 4/10 2/4 1/2 1 3
K. Young 15 5 5 1 1 1 2 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 4
A. Wesson 25 4 5 0 0 1 1 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 3
Bench
K. Woods
D. Washington Jr.
D. Hummer
J. Lane
M. Jallow
J. Ahrens
J. LeDee
C. Walker
M. Potter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Woods 29 9 3 2 1 0 0 1 3/5 1/2 2/2 0 3
D. Washington Jr. 24 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 1
D. Hummer 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Lane 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Jallow 14 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Ahrens 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. LeDee 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 35 17 5 3 8 13 26/56 5/19 18/23 8 27
NCAA BB Scores