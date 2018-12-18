No. 15 Buckeyes overcome slow start, rout Youngstown State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 31 points as No. 15 Ohio State overcame a terrible start and beat Youngstown State 75-56 on Tuesday night.
Wesson was dominating in the second half, scoring 26 points as the Buckeyes were again forced to win in come-from-behind fashion. The sophomore topped his previous career-best 22 points, achieved in Saturday's game against Bucknell.
The Buckeyes (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) shot poorly in the first half and were forced to rally against a mid-major opponent they should have handled easily from the beginning.
Ohio State trailed 25-22 at the half, but took the lead with a Wesson put-back three minutes into the second half and took control from there.
Luther Muhammad and C.J. Jackson each had 11 points for Ohio State, which has won three in a row after losing their only game of the season Nov. 28.
Darius Quisenberry had 17 points, and Naz Bohannon added 11 for the Penguins (5-9), who have lost five of their last six.
The first half was a nightmare for Ohio State. The Penguins went on a 14-2 run to open the game as the Buckeyes missed shot after shot. Ohio State shot 24 percent from the floor and 1 for 11 from beyond the 3-point line before intermission. The score was so close mostly because Youngstown State wasn't much better, hitting just 33 percent of its shots.
Wesson took a seat with 5:40 left in the first half when he picked up his second foul and got his third early in the second half before going on a scoring tear.
BIG PICTURE:
Youngstown State: Took advantage of Ohio State's poor shooting to lead the entire first half, but couldn't keep up once Wesson and the Buckeyes got themselves unglued.
Ohio State: After nearly losing to Bucknell on Saturday, the Buckeyes took another opponent too lightly and were getting stung for a while. They are making too many mistakes against teams they should be dominating.
UP NEXT:
Youngstown State: Hosts Detroit Mercy on Dec. 28.
Ohio State: At UCLA on Saturday.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.2
|Min. Per Game
|29.2
|12.4
|Pts. Per Game
|12.4
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|43.3
|Field Goal %
|39.0
|37.5
|Three Point %
|39.2
|45.0
|Free Throw %
|75.5
|Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee
|27.0
|Geoff Hamperian missed jump shot
|29.0
|+ 1
|C.J. Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50.0
|C.J. Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Personal foul on Darius Quisneberry
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by C.J. Jackson
|1:10
|Jelani Simmons missed jump shot
|1:12
|+ 2
|Andre Wesson made layup, assist by C.J. Jackson
|1:46
|Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Woods
|1:54
|Darius Quisneberry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:56
|+ 1
|Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|75
|Field Goals
|20-55 (36.4%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|39
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|22
|27
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|8
|17
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|24
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Youngstown St. 4-9
|78.1 PPG
|45.8 RPG
|14.3 APG
|15 Ohio St. 10-1
|77.7 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|D. Quisneberry G
|9.9 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|2.6 APG
|33.9 FG%
|
34
|K. Wesson F
|15.1 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|52.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Quisneberry G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|K. Wesson F
|31 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Quisneberry
|32
|17
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/12
|0/3
|5/7
|1
|1
|N. Bohannon
|34
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/9
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Maxwell
|25
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|G. Covington
|20
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Anabir
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|23
|31
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|10/14
|0/2
|11/13
|3
|4
|C. Jackson
|33
|11
|7
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|7
|L. Muhammad
|26
|11
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|K. Young
|15
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|A. Wesson
|25
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Woods
|29
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|D. Washington Jr.
|24
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Hummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Lane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Jallow
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Ahrens
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. LeDee
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|35
|17
|5
|3
|8
|13
|26/56
|5/19
|18/23
|8
|27
