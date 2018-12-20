TXTECH
12 Texas Tech
Red Raiders
10-0
away team logo
29
TF 7
FINAL
1st
1:07
ESP2
Thu Dec. 20
7:00pm
BONUS
28
TF 8
home team logo
DUKE
2 Duke
Blue Devils
10-1
ML: +398
DUKE -9.5, O/U 148.5
ML: -510
TXTECH
DUKE

No. 2 Duke, No. 12 Texas Tech square off at Garden

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 20, 2018

It looks like a clash of contrasting styles for Thursday night's showdown between No. 2 Duke and No. 12 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Duke is one of the most high-flying, offensive-oriented teams in the country. By contrast, Texas Tech has been getting it done on defense.

Texas Tech (10-0) is one of nine remaining undefeated Division I teams.

"On offense, they always play with spacing with their best players getting the shots," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "They always play fast. Victory favors the team that is the most aggressive and I think that is what Duke is by definition. They have an aggressive defense and an aggressive offense."

Texas Tech leads the country in categories such as scoring defense (51.2) and field-goal defense (32.2 percent).

Duke (10-1) paces the country with a scoring margin of plus-29.4.

Texas Tech is unbeaten through 10 games for only the second time in school history. The Red Raiders started 12-0 in 1929-30.

Duke is riding a five-game winning streak, with all of the victories in the stretch coming by wide margins at home.

Duke has several freshmen who do a large chunk of scoring, with forward RJ Barrett averaging 24.5 points per game and forward Zion Williamson checking in at 20.1.

This is the type of game the Blue Devils are looking forward to.

"I think everybody loves playing big games," Barrett said. "Another test for us to see where we are and what we can do."

Williamson said he covets the chance that this game offers.

"The Garden, that's where big names are made," he said. "It's always exciting to play a highly ranked opponent, but we've just got to go into the game and play our game."

Duke is 34-18 all time at Madison Square Garden. The storied venue is a regular stop for the Blue Devils.

"It's every kid's dream to play in the Garden," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. " ... It still a thrill for me to go there."

For Texas Tech, this is a major non-conference assignment.

"I think one thing we do is embrace the reality," Beard said. "We don't shy away from this. It's a great opportunity on national television, historic Duke, sellout, Madison Square Garden, future NBA players. We don't shy away from that. ... Part of introducing Duke (in the game plan to the players) is embracing the reality of what this is. This is a great opportunity for our program."

The Red Raiders have won each game this season by double-digit margins.

Beard said the mindset requires the right approach for this game.

"It's a business trip and we're going to play one of the best teams in college basketball," he said. "But at the same time, it's an opportunity to enjoy life and New York City."

Texas Tech topped a No. 2-ranked team last January by defeating visiting West Virginia.

This is Duke's fourth game against a team ranked in the top 15. That's the most for any team nationally.

Duke and Texas Tech were both NCAA Tournament Elite Eight teams last season. They've never met in men's basketball.

This week marks Duke's 800th week all time in the Associated Press poll.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Culver
23 G
R. Barrett
5 F
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
24.5 Pts. Per Game 24.5
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
58.7 Field Goal % 47.1
47.1 Three Point % 33.3
68.3 Free Throw % 64.2
  Defensive rebound by Texas Tech 1:07
  Tre Jones missed layup 1:09
  Lost ball turnover on Matt Mooney, stolen by Tre Jones 1:16
  Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver 1:30
  RJ Barrett missed free throw 1:30
  Personal foul on Norense Odiase 1:31
  Defensive rebound by Duke 1:31
  Norense Odiase missed layup 1:33
  Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti 1:49
  Tre Jones missed jump shot 1:51
  Defensive rebound by Tre Jones 1:57
Team Stats
Points 29 28
Field Goals 11-24 (45.8%) 12-30 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 3-5 (60.0%) 0-9 (0.0%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 18 18
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 14 10
Team 1 5
Assists 4 6
Steals 3 9
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 7 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
J. Culver G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
Z. Williamson F
11 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 12 Texas Tech 10-0 29-29
home team logo 2 Duke 10-1 28-28
DUKE -9.5, O/U 148.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
DUKE -9.5, O/U 148.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 12 Texas Tech 10-0 77.5 PPG 39.8 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo 2 Duke 10-1 93.6 PPG 48.7 RPG 18.9 APG
Key Players
23
J. Culver G 19.1 PPG 5.7 RPG 4.5 APG 58.1 FG%
1
Z. Williamson F 20.1 PPG 9.1 RPG 2.5 APG 66.7 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Culver G 14 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
1
Z. Williamson F 11 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
45.8 FG% 40.0
60.0 3PT FG% 0.0
66.7 FT% 57.1
Texas Tech
Starters
J. Culver
M. Mooney
D. Moretti
B. Francis
N. Odiase
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Culver 16 14 4 1 2 1 3 1 6/9 2/3 0/1 1 3
M. Mooney 15 5 1 0 0 0 3 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
D. Moretti 15 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 3/3 0 1
B. Francis 11 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Odiase 13 2 3 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
On Court
J. Culver
M. Mooney
D. Moretti
B. Francis
N. Odiase
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Culver 16 14 4 1 2 1 3 1 6/9 2/3 0/1 1 3
M. Mooney 15 5 1 0 0 0 3 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
D. Moretti 15 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 3/3 0 1
B. Francis 11 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Odiase 13 2 3 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
On Bench
D. Corprew
K. Edwards
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
K. Moore
J. Mballa
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Corprew 5 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Edwards 6 0 4 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ondigo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mballa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 29 17 4 3 1 13 7 11/24 3/5 4/6 3 14
Duke
Starters
R. Barrett
T. Jones
J. DeLaurier
A. O'Connell
J. White
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Barrett 18 6 1 0 2 0 3 1 3/12 0/4 0/1 0 1
T. Jones 19 6 2 2 5 0 0 0 3/8 0/1 0/1 0 2
J. DeLaurier 13 3 1 2 0 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 0
A. O'Connell 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. White 13 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
On Court
R. Barrett
T. Jones
J. DeLaurier
A. O'Connell
J. White
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Barrett 18 6 1 0 2 0 3 1 3/12 0/4 0/1 0 1
T. Jones 19 6 2 2 5 0 0 0 3/8 0/1 0/1 0 2
J. DeLaurier 13 3 1 2 0 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 0
A. O'Connell 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. White 13 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
On Bench
M. Bolden
B. Besser
J. Robinson
A. Vrankovic
J. Goldwire
M. Buckmire
J. Baker
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bolden 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Besser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vrankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Goldwire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 28 13 6 9 4 10 8 12/30 0/9 4/7 3 10
