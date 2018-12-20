DENVER
GONZAG

No. 8 Gonzaga hosts Denver

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 20, 2018

It's that time of the year when there's a strange sound in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Quiet.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs returned home to a full house for Tuesday's win over Texas-Arlington, but with students away for winter break, the decibel level was decidedly different.

The No. 8 Zags, who host Denver on Friday in Spokane, Wash., won't have the Kennel Club to root them on until a Jan. 17 matchup with Loyola Marymount.

"With our students not here, the crowd is a lot less energetic," guard Corey Kispert told the (Spokane) Spokesman-Review. "There's a lot less energy in the building.

"So, we have to create our own energy as a team. I do that by talking louder. I have a loud voice. I have for a long time."

The Zags (10-2) needed that energy after losing back-to-back games -- against Tennessee and North Carolina -- for the first time in four years.

"Just across the board, we need to toughen up," Kispert said. "A lot of plays in the last couple games where we were really soft. Watching the film, it's kind of embarrassing, especially in Chapel Hill."

Perhaps the travel miles took a toll.

After a Nov. 15 win over Texas A&M in Spokane, the Bulldogs traveled to Hawaii, Nebraska, Phoenix and North Carolina.

"Somebody said we've traveled like 14,000 miles in 20-something days," head coach Mark Few told The Spokesman-Review. "It's not just the physical toll, it's the emotional toll of trying to get fired up. It takes a toll on everybody. We've got one more before Christmas and then we get a couple days off."

Also taking a toll on Gonzaga's November and December was the absence of Killian Tillie, the Zags' leading returning scorer.

The 6-foot-10 forward had surgery on his right ankle in October and was expected to miss eight weeks. This week, Tillie had his walking boot removed.

Backup point guard Geno Crandall, who's been out since breaking his hand in practice last month, also got some good news.

"They've seen some new bone growth on the X-ray. Everything is healing on time and it's kind of on the original timetable of 4-6 weeks," Crandall said. "I've been able to do some noncontact defensive stuff and some light contact."

The graduate transfer said he hopes to play against Cal State Bakersfield on Dec. 31.

Denver (5-8) brings with it some familiar faces for Gonzaga point guard Josh Perkins.

Perkins, who grew up in the Park Hill neighborhood of Denver, spent many hours in the gym with Pioneers coach Rodney Billups and older brother Chauncey, a five-time NBA all-star.

"It's really cool," Perkins said. "The Billups name obviously means a lot to me so to have Rodney in here and playing against him, it's big time. Those guys have helped me my entire career."

Perkins and Denver's leading scorer Ronnie Harrell Jr. (14.3 points per game), a graduate transfer from Creighton played together on the Chauncey Billups Elite AAU teams.

On Monday against Montana State, Harrell scored 19 points in the first half as Denver rolled to leads of 19-2 and 34-9 in a 76-64 victory.

Harrell is one of seven new Pioneers players, including five freshmen, this season, and Billups has depended on him and Colorado transfer Tory Stewart-Miller to help the younger players.

"They are amazing in our locker room. They're amazing out on the floor. They're amazing at growing our culture," Billups said of the seniors.

"Tori and Ronnie bring that leadership and that ownership to our program."

Key Players
J. Rosga
2 G
J. Perkins
13 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
8.0 Ast. Per Game 8.0
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
36.4 Field Goal % 45.6
40.4 Three Point % 42.3
83.3 Free Throw % 91.3
  30-second timeout called 6:14
+ 2 Filip Petrusev made dunk, assist by Greg Foster Jr. 6:20
+ 2 Ade Murkey made layup, assist by Tory Stewart-Miller 6:26
  Defensive rebound by Tory Stewart-Miller 6:30
  Zach Norvell Jr. missed layup 6:32
  Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev 6:39
  Tory Stewart-Miller missed jump shot 6:41
+ 2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Jeremy Jones 7:09
  Defensive rebound by Zach Norvell Jr. 7:37
  Ronnie Harrell Jr. missed layup 7:39
  Bad pass turnover on Jeremy Jones 7:51
Team Stats
Points 38 85
Field Goals 15-55 (27.3%) 34-49 (69.4%)
3-Pointers 2-14 (14.3%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 31
Offensive 10 3
Defensive 14 26
Team 3 2
Assists 7 21
Steals 3 6
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
T. Stewart-Miller F
10 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
15
B. Clarke F
23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Denver 5-8 191938
home team logo 8 Gonzaga 10-2 562985
GONZAG -28, O/U 159
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
GONZAG -28, O/U 159
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Denver 5-8 70.4 PPG 37.4 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo 8 Gonzaga 10-2 93.3 PPG 42.8 RPG 19.3 APG
Key Players
14
T. Stewart-Miller F 9.0 PPG 4.2 RPG 0.3 APG 58.3 FG%
21
R. Hachimura F 21.6 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.8 APG 55.8 FG%
Top Scorers
14
T. Stewart-Miller F 10 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
21
R. Hachimura F 23 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
27.3 FG% 69.4
14.3 3PT FG% 44.4
75.0 FT% 75.0
Denver
Starters
T. Stewart-Miller
J. Rosga
A. Murkey
D. Carlisle
R. Harrell Jr.
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Stewart-Miller 22 10 9 2 0 0 0 2 3/7 0/0 4/4 4 5
J. Rosga 28 7 2 1 1 0 1 2 3/12 1/4 0/0 1 1
A. Murkey 22 6 2 1 0 0 1 1 2/7 0/1 2/2 1 1
D. Carlisle 17 5 2 1 0 0 0 3 2/7 1/4 0/0 2 0
R. Harrell Jr. 28 4 1 1 1 0 4 1 2/12 0/3 0/0 0 1
On Court
T. Stewart-Miller
J. Rosga
A. Murkey
D. Carlisle
R. Harrell Jr.
Gonzaga
Starters
F. Petrusev
J. Jones
J. Ayayi
G. Foster Jr.
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Petrusev 11 6 2 1 0 0 0 3 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Jones 14 3 4 5 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 3
J. Ayayi 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Foster Jr. 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
F. Petrusev
J. Jones
J. Ayayi
G. Foster Jr.
