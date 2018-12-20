OAK
Michigan State didn't finish its last game to the satisfaction of head coach Tom Izzo.

His reaction?

"We get four days to practice with no rules, no anything. We are going to practice, we will do the opposite of my fellow Hall of Famer, Allen Iverson," he said. "We are going to practice, we are going to practice and we are going to practice. We are going to get better because this team has a chance to get better."

The No. 10 Spartans (9-2) are already quite good. They have won nine of their last 10, including a 104-83 home win over Green Bay on Sunday. They face in-state rival Oakland University on Friday.

Junior center Nick Ward scored a career-high 28 points against Green Bay, including 22 in the first half, as the Spartans grabbed a 29-point halftime lead. The Phoenix outscored them 48-40 in the second half.

"I guess what it says is that we're constantly learning about them and we're constantly trying to show them that you have to play the game, not the team or score," Izzo said. "You have to play the game on a consistent level, night in and night out. (Sunday) we played the game half way. We're going to shoot for a full game next game and hopefully, we'll fall closer."

Scoring hasn't been an issue for Michigan State in most of its games. The Spartans reached the 100-point mark for the third time this season. They shot 50.7 percent from the field on Sunday, nudging their season average to 49.3 percent. Ward and guards Joshua Langford and Cassius Winston are all averaging at least 16 points per game.

Michigan State has never lost to the Golden Grizzlies in 16 meetings, though Oakland has occasionally provided some stiff opposition. The Grizzlies took them to overtime in 2015, when the Spartans were ranked No. 1. Last season, Oakland led with 12 minutes to play before the Spartans pulled away to an 86-73 win.

The Grizzlies (4-8) have lost five of their last six, though they gave Georgia a scare on Tuesday. Oakland trailed by two points in the late going but the Bulldogs finished with a 15-5 run to claim an 81-69 victory.

The Grizzlies were down by 17 in the first half and coach Greg Kampe was pleased how his team hung around.

"We got back in the game because of how hard we played," he said.

A quick 3-point attempt and a turnover thwarted their comeback.

"I just don't think we're ready to win this game," he said. "We've got to get ready to win it and playing in games like this will get us ready. We were there to win it and we made two really bad plays. We've got to have the mental toughness to make the (right) play."

Oakland will be playing the sixth of eight consecutive road games. Their next home game comes Jan. 3 against Northern Kentucky.

Junior forward Xavier Hill-Mais (22.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg) is the team's top player. Despite their record, the Grizzlies have shot 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Cumberland
21 G
C. Winston
5 G
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
15.5 Pts. Per Game 15.5
8.1 Ast. Per Game 8.1
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
43.5 Field Goal % 44.3
45.3 Three Point % 40.6
84.1 Free Throw % 82.9
+ 3 Braden Norris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Pittman Jr. 4:23
+ 2 Foster Loyer made jump shot, assist by Thomas Kithier 4:29
  Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier 4:39
  Kenny Pittman Jr. missed layup 4:41
+ 2 Xavier Tillman made dunk 5:02
  Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman 5:03
  Joshua Langford missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:05
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman 5:13
  Babatunde Sowunmi missed hook shot 5:15
+ 2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Foster Loyer 5:34
  Defensive rebound by Nick Ward 5:43
Team Stats
Points 60 89
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 34-58 (58.6%)
3-Pointers 12-21 (57.1%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 29 33
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 17 27
Team 4 0
Assists 10 25
Steals 2 6
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 11 5
Fouls 18 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
X. Hill-Mais F
17 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
5
C. Winston G
26 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Oakland 4-8 322860
home team logo 10 Michigan State 9-2 454489
MICHST -24.5, O/U 157.5
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
MICHST -24.5, O/U 157.5
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Oakland 4-8 77.9 PPG 31.2 RPG 18.8 APG
home team logo 10 Michigan State 9-2 86.5 PPG 48 RPG 20.5 APG
Key Players
14
X. Hill-Mais F 22.8 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.8 APG 54.1 FG%
5
C. Winston G 16.1 PPG 2.5 RPG 7.9 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
14
X. Hill-Mais F 17 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
5
C. Winston G 26 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
39.0 FG% 58.6
57.1 3PT FG% 40.7
40.0 FT% 83.3
