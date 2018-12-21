AF
MICH

Layoff concerns No. 4 Michigan against Air Force

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 21, 2018

Fans of No. 4 Michigan hope the Wolverines can handle their latest one-week layoff better than their first one.

Following 10 straight wins to open the season during an active schedule, Michigan had a full week off before last Saturday's game against Western Michigan. Michigan head coach John Beilein said he initially welcomed the break because it would afford more practice time for younger players.

But the rust of a long layoff showed in a 70-62 win against Western Michigan, as the Wolverines struggled to put away what seemed like an overmatched opponent.

Michigan only led by five at 63-58 with 1:41 remaining before holding off the Broncos.

The Wolverines (11-0) once again have a full week off for their next game -- a home contest on Saturday against Air Force (4-6).

"We tried to get back to some basics during this time," Beilein said. "We felt that Western Michigan deserves a lot of credit in the way they played us and how well they played. We had to get back to playing with the edge that we played with earlier in the year. I think we have done that the past couple of days in practice."

Beilein compared Air Force to another team that Michigan has played this year, Holy Cross.

In that game, Holy Cross held a 24-18 lead at halftime before Michigan had a big second half to win easily, 56-37.

"Same style," Beilein said when comparing Air Force to Holy Cross. "Air Force is a bigger team with a little bit more experience and a real challenge for us. I know it made us a better team playing Holy Cross, and playing Air Force is going to make us a better team, and hopefully it does with a victory."

Beilein and Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich have a brief history together.

Pilipovich coached at Michigan under Tommy Amaker from 2005-07, but when Amaker was fired and Beilein was hired, Beilein said Pilipovich helped him a great deal with the transition even though it was apparent Beilein wouldn't retain Pilipovich on the Michigan staff.

"He stayed around for three weeks and showed so much class," Beilein said.

Air Force is coming off a 66-61 loss at home to Army on Dec. 8.

While Michigan will have a week off in between games, Air Force will have had a full two weeks off from playing a game when the ball tips in Ann Arbor.

Air Force has two players who are averaging in double figures this season -- junior forward Ryan Swan (12.0 points per game) and junior forward Lavelle Scottie (11.5).

"We've got to move forward," Scottie told the Colorado Springs Gazette after the loss to Army. "We've got to look at our mistakes, fix them and grow from them. We can be a good team, there's no doubt about that. I think everybody else sees that we can be a good team. We're right there. We've just got to figure out what is it that's going to push us over to get there."

This will be the first meeting between the programs since 1965.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Scottie
12 F
Z. Simpson
3 G
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
7.5 Pts. Per Game 7.5
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
59.2 Field Goal % 43.8
27.3 Three Point % 28.6
59.1 Free Throw % 41.2
+ 2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by Chris Joyce 9:02
  Traveling violation turnover on Charles Matthews 9:11
  Personal foul on A.J. Walker 9:28
  Defensive rebound by Charles Matthews 9:39
  A.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9:39
+ 1 A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 9:39
  Personal foul on Zavier Simpson 9:39
  Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce 9:49
  Charles Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:51
  Bad pass turnover on Ryan Swan 10:05
+ 3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 10:26
Team Stats
Points 40 52
Field Goals 17-37 (45.9%) 21-42 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-7 (14.3%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 22
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 16 16
Team 4 1
Assists 6 11
Steals 3 7
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 9 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
L. Scottie F
14 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
1
C. Matthews G
13 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Air Force 4-6 211940
home team logo 4 Michigan 11-0 282452
MICH -26, O/U 130
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
MICH -26, O/U 130
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 4-6 69.3 PPG 37.1 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 4 Michigan 11-0 73.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
12
L. Scottie F 11.5 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.7 APG 51.2 FG%
1
C. Matthews G 14.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.3 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
12
L. Scottie F 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
1
C. Matthews G 13 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
45.9 FG% 50.0
14.3 3PT FG% 34.8
50.0 FT% 100.0
Air Force
Starters
L. Scottie
R. Swan
C. Joyce
A. Walker
K. Van Soelen
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Scottie 26 14 2 0 1 1 2 1 7/11 0/1 0/0 0 2
R. Swan 21 9 5 0 0 0 1 1 3/6 0/1 3/5 2 3
C. Joyce 17 3 1 2 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/0 1/3 0 1
A. Walker 12 3 2 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 2
K. Van Soelen 15 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
On Court
L. Scottie
R. Swan
C. Joyce
A. Walker
K. Van Soelen
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Scottie 26 14 2 0 1 1 2 1 7/11 0/1 0/0 0 2
R. Swan 21 9 5 0 0 0 1 1 3/6 0/1 3/5 2 3
C. Joyce 17 3 1 2 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/0 1/3 0 1
A. Walker 12 3 2 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 2
K. Van Soelen 15 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
On Bench
A. Akaya
L. Brown
N. Wells
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
C. O'Briant
Z. Couper
N. Rene
I. Monson
A. Kinrade
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Akaya 7 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Wells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Couper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kinrade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 40 18 6 3 1 12 9 17/37 1/7 5/10 2 16
Michigan
Starters
C. Matthews
I. Brazdeikis
I. Livers
J. Poole
E. Brooks
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Matthews 27 13 5 0 1 1 3 1 6/11 1/5 0/0 1 4
I. Brazdeikis 25 12 4 2 1 0 1 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 0 4
I. Livers 15 9 3 0 1 0 0 0 3/6 3/5 0/0 1 2
J. Poole 25 8 5 2 1 0 3 3 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 4
E. Brooks 19 6 1 2 0 1 1 2 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 1
On Court
C. Matthews
I. Brazdeikis
I. Livers
J. Poole
E. Brooks
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Matthews 27 13 5 0 1 1 3 1 6/11 1/5 0/0 1 4
I. Brazdeikis 25 12 4 2 1 0 1 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 0 4
I. Livers 15 9 3 0 1 0 0 0 3/6 3/5 0/0 1 2
J. Poole 25 8 5 2 1 0 3 3 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 4
E. Brooks 19 6 1 2 0 1 1 2 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 1
On Bench
B. Johns Jr.
A. Davis
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
C. Castleton
D. DeJulius
A. Nunez
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Johns Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Castleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DeJulius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 52 21 11 7 4 10 13 21/42 8/23 2/2 5 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores