Jackson leads No. 15 Ohio State past UCLA 80-66

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) C.J. Jackson scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, and No. 15 Ohio State handed UCLA its third consecutive loss with an 80-66 victory Saturday.

Caleb Wesson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (11-1), who have won five in a row since its only loss of the season last month against Syracuse. Kyle Young scored 11 points, and Keyshawn Woods had 10 assists.

Ohio State got its second win at the United Center this season in the opener of the CBS Sports Classic. The Buckeyes also beat Illinois 77-67 on Dec. 5 at the Chicago Bulls' longtime home.

Kris Wilkes had 18 points and seven rebounds for UCLA (7-5), which was coming off consecutive losses to Belmont and Cincinnati. Jaylen Hands had 13 points and nine assists, and Cody Riley finished with 10 points.

Ohio State struggled against UCLA's 2-3 zone for much of the first half, but the Buckeyes started to find some holes in the Bruins' defense after the break. After Prince Ali's layup got UCLA within one with 18:35 left, Ohio State responded with an 8-0 run.

Andre Wesson, Caleb's brother, began the decisive stretch with a free throw and closed it out with a 3-pointer that made it 43-34 with 16:33 to go. Woods and Young also scored during the spurt.

UCLA pulled within four on three occasions over the next couple minutes, but it was too inconsistent offensively to catch Ohio State. The Buckeyes then put the Bruins away with an 11-1 run that included an impressive alley-oop dunk by Young off a pass from Woods from mid-court.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Coach Chris Holtmann likely will spend some upcoming practice time on the team's zone offense, but the Buckeyes are rolling along quite nicely. They shot 48.4 percent (15 for 31) from the field in the second half after getting off to a slow start offensively.

UCLA: Coach Steve Alford is searching for answers after the Bruins sputtered down the stretch once again.

UP NEXT

Ohio State is off for the next week before hosting High Point next Saturday in its final nonconference game.

UCLA hosts Liberty next Saturday in its last nonconference matchup.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Jackson
3 G
J. Hands
4 G
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
39.7 Field Goal % 36.0
39.7 Three Point % 30.6
77.8 Free Throw % 71.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Ohio State 29.0
  Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
+ 1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Jules Bernard 38.0
+ 1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
+ 1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Personal foul on Keyshawn Woods 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Cody Riley 54.0
  C.J. Jackson missed jump shot, blocked by David Singleton 56.0
Team Stats
Points 80 66
Field Goals 28-67 (41.8%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 43 36
Offensive 15 8
Defensive 24 26
Team 4 2
Assists 26 14
Steals 5 8
Blocks 7 6
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
C. Jackson G
22 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
13
K. Wilkes G
18 PTS, 7 REB
Ohio State
Starters
C. Jackson
K. Wesson
A. Wesson
L. Muhammad
K. Woods
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jackson 30 22 7 6 0 0 3 3 7/16 3/7 5/5 0 7
K. Wesson 29 15 12 2 0 1 3 4 5/11 1/2 4/8 8 4
A. Wesson 33 9 2 3 1 5 1 2 2/4 1/2 4/6 0 2
L. Muhammad 29 9 3 2 1 1 2 3 3/6 1/2 2/2 2 1
K. Woods 35 6 4 10 1 0 0 4 3/11 0/4 0/1 0 4
Bench
K. Young
D. Washington Jr.
M. Jallow
J. Ahrens
D. Hummer
J. Lane
C. Walker
M. Potter
J. LeDee
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Young 24 11 6 2 2 0 0 1 5/7 0/0 1/1 3 3
D. Washington Jr. 14 8 3 1 0 0 1 0 3/11 2/6 0/0 1 2
M. Jallow 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Ahrens 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. LeDee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 80 39 26 5 7 10 18 28/67 8/23 16/23 15 24
UCLA
Starters
K. Wilkes
J. Hands
C. Riley
M. Brown
P. Ali
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Wilkes 37 18 7 0 1 2 3 3 7/18 1/6 3/5 3 4
J. Hands 30 13 5 9 5 0 4 3 5/10 2/4 1/2 1 4
C. Riley 25 10 3 0 0 0 2 3 4/10 1/2 1/2 0 3
M. Brown 20 9 2 0 0 2 0 2 4/6 0/0 1/2 2 0
P. Ali 19 4 4 1 1 0 2 2 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 4
Bench
J. Hill
C. Smith
J. Bernard
D. Singleton
A. Olesinski
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
J. Wallace
K. Nwuba
T. Campbell
S. O'Neal
R. Stong
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hill 20 4 5 2 1 0 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 3
C. Smith 17 4 4 1 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 4
J. Bernard 15 4 3 0 0 1 2 1 0/1 0/1 4/4 0 3
D. Singleton 17 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Olesinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. O'Neal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 34 14 8 6 15 20 25/57 4/18 12/17 8 26
