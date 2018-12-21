WRIGHT
No. 17 Mississippi State is coming off a scare against dangerous Wofford on Wednesday night heading into Saturday's game against Wright State in Jackson, Miss.

Wofford made nine 3-pointers in the first half and led Mississippi State by nine points. The Bulldogs (10-1) became the hot team in the second half to get a quality 98-87 win.

Wofford (9-4) shot 61.5 percent from the floor -- 75 percent from 3-point range -- in the first half while scoring 50 points. Mississippi State scored 57 points in the second half by shooting 65.2 percent from the field.

The Bulldogs have shot 53.2 percent from beyond the arc in their last four games.

Lamar Peters made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points in the Bulldogs' seventh consecutive win.

Aric Holman also had 19 points for Mississippi State, which rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the second half. Quinndary Weatherspoon made 14 of 15 foul shots on his way to 18 points, and Nick Weatherspoon and Reggie Perry each had 12 points.

Peters also had eight assists and two steals. The 6-foot point guard is 24 of 39 from 3-point range in his last four games.

"My teammates passed up some good looks to give me good looks," Peters said after going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. "So I wanted to knock those shots down and help us out. My teammates picked me up and told me to just keep moving forward."

Wright State (6-6) is coming off a 78-67 home victory over Morehead State on Tuesday. Four Raiders scored in double figures, led by Loudon Love with his sixth double-double at 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry each finished with 18 points and Skyelar Potter added 12. Mark Hughes ended with eight rebounds and a career-high eight assists.

Wright State's defense is suspect, allowing Morehead State to shoot 50 percent from the field, but coach Scott Nagy was appreciative his team won the rebounding battle 34-30 and showed hustle, outscoring Morehead State 19-11 in points off turnovers.

"We are struggling defensively, giving up 50 percent from the field and offensively nothing comes easy," Nagy said. "But the kids really responded after the early timeout in the second half from the 17-12 minute marks, they made several plays, offensive rebounds and hustle plays that got us the lead back."

Wright State will face an aggressive Mississippi State team that went to the free-throw line 36 times against Wofford, making 28.

"All I can say is 'wow,'" Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. "What a tough game and what a difficult game. ... We are a pretty good defensive team, but we could not stop them in the first half.

"They made some incredible shots. But how we started the second half with our defense is how we got back in the game."

Key Players
C. Gentry
31 G
L. Peters
2 G
28.1 Min. Per Game 28.1
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
45.8 Field Goal % 46.3
42.6 Three Point % 43.7
89.7 Free Throw % 71.4
+ 3 Bill Wampler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Hughes 12:56
+ 2 Quinndary Weatherspoon made layup 13:24
  Defensive rebound by Quinndary Weatherspoon 13:36
  Parker Ernsthausen missed jump shot 13:38
  Defensive rebound by Wright State 14:07
  Aric Holman missed 3-pt. jump shot 14:09
  Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon 14:38
  Bill Wampler missed 3-pt. jump shot 14:40
  Turnover on KeyShawn Feazell 14:54
  Offensive foul on KeyShawn Feazell 14:54
+ 1 Malachi Smith made free throw 15:17
Team Stats
Points 42 43
Field Goals 16-35 (45.7%) 17-36 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 15 24
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 10 16
Team 2 1
Assists 10 7
Steals 1 6
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 9 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
B. Wampler F
15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
35
A. Holman F
9 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Wright St. 6-6 241842
home team logo 17 Miss. State 10-1 35843
MISSST -13, O/U 140.5
Mississippi Coliseum Jackson, MS
MISSST -13, O/U 140.5
Mississippi Coliseum Jackson, MS
Team Stats
away team logo Wright St. 6-6 73.8 PPG 38.7 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 17 Miss. State 10-1 79.3 PPG 39.1 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
1
B. Wampler F 14.7 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.1 APG 36.7 FG%
35
A. Holman F 11.1 PPG 8.6 RPG 1.6 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Wampler F 15 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
35
A. Holman F 9 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
45.7 FG% 47.2
38.1 3PT FG% 35.7
66.7 FT% 66.7
Wright St.
Starters
B. Wampler
M. Hughes
M. Smith
P. Ernsthausen
C. Gentry
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Wampler 21 15 1 1 0 1 1 1 6/11 3/7 0/0 0 1
M. Hughes 26 9 4 2 1 0 1 2 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 4
M. Smith 12 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/3 0/0 2/3 0 0
P. Ernsthausen 26 6 4 2 0 0 2 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 2 2
C. Gentry 26 2 2 3 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 2
On Court
B. Wampler
M. Hughes
M. Smith
P. Ernsthausen
C. Gentry
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Wampler 21 15 1 1 0 1 1 1 6/11 3/7 0/0 0 1
M. Hughes 26 9 4 2 1 0 1 2 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 4
M. Smith 12 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/3 0/0 2/3 0 0
P. Ernsthausen 26 6 4 2 0 0 2 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 2 2
C. Gentry 26 2 2 3 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 2
On Bench
S. Potter
R. Custer
A. Giles
L. Love
J. Hall
J. Manns
J. Hendricks
G. Basile
A. Neff
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Potter 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Custer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Manns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hendricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Basile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Neff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 42 13 10 1 1 8 9 16/35 8/21 2/3 3 10
Miss. State
Starters
A. Holman
Q. Weatherspoon
T. Carter
N. Weatherspoon
R. Woodard
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Holman 20 9 7 1 1 3 1 0 4/8 1/3 0/0 3 4
Q. Weatherspoon 24 8 3 2 1 0 2 0 3/7 1/2 1/2 1 2
T. Carter 13 8 1 0 1 0 0 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 0
N. Weatherspoon 22 5 3 0 0 0 2 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 3
R. Woodard 15 4 2 0 0 1 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 2
On Court
A. Holman
Q. Weatherspoon
T. Carter
N. Weatherspoon
R. Woodard
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Holman 20 9 7 1 1 3 1 0 4/8 1/3 0/0 3 4
Q. Weatherspoon 24 8 3 2 1 0 2 0 3/7 1/2 1/2 1 2
T. Carter 13 8 1 0 1 0 0 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 0
N. Weatherspoon 22 5 3 0 0 0 2 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 3
R. Woodard 15 4 2 0 0 1 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 2
On Bench
K. Feazell
J. Tshisumpa
A. Ado
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
T. Gray
M. Storm
P. Oduro
A. Junkin
D. Stewart
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Feazell 8 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 1
J. Tshisumpa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oduro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 43 23 7 6 4 9 9 17/36 5/14 4/6 7 16
