No. 20 NC State stays hot, beats Loyola (Maryland) 97-64

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 28, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Torin Dorn scored 17 points and No. 20 North Carolina State wrapped up its nonconference schedule by beating Loyola (Maryland) 97-64 on Friday night.

Freshman Jericole Hellems matched his season high with 16 points for the Wolfpack (12-1) in the team's first game with an AP Top 25 ranking in nearly six years. N.C. State shot 63 percent and used a 13-0 run spanning halftime to stretch out the lead, then maintained a comfortable margin on the way to a sixth straight win since its only loss at No. 15 Wisconsin.

Second-year coach Kevin Keatts has the Wolfpack off to the program's best start since going 12-1 during the 2005-06 season.

Andrew Kostecka scored 27 points for the Greyhounds (4-9), who closed a five-game road swing with a third straight loss by at least 18 points. This was Loyola's last nonconference game before opening Patriot League play.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola (Maryland): The Greyhounds had come in with some offensive momentum under first-year coach Tavaras Hardy that they couldn't replicate. They had shot 51 percent overall and 48 percent from 3-point range in the past four games, but they never found that kind of rhythm in Raleigh. Loyola shot 33 percent in the opening half when the game was close, then watched N.C. State run off the last eight points of the half to take a 45-30 lead at the break.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack returned to the AP Top 25 on Monday, earning the program's first ranking since January 2013, following an upset of then-No. 7 Auburn. And the nonconference slate has established a formula for success, including getting reliable production from the reserves and converting pressure-forced turnovers into scores. The Wolfpack did both Friday, getting 45 bench points and scoring 35 points off turnovers.

UP NEXT

Loyola (Maryland): The Greyhounds open Patriot League play by hosting Holy Cross on Thursday.

N.C. State: Time to hit the road for the start of Atlantic Coast Conference play with Thursday's trip to Miami.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Key Players
C. Champion
14 G
T. Dorn
2 G
25.2 Min. Per Game 25.2
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
1.1 Ast. Per Game 1.1
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
40.5 Field Goal % 53.8
27.8 Three Point % 44.8
78.6 Free Throw % 62.8
  Bad pass turnover on Ethan Norton 21.0
  Turnover on Devon Daniels 42.0
  Offensive foul on Devon Daniels 42.0
+ 1 Brandon Bradsher made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
+ 1 Brandon Bradsher made 1st of 2 free throws 1:02
  Shooting foul on Eric Lockett 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Bradsher 1:07
  Devon Daniels missed layup 1:09
+ 2 Jaylin Andrews made jump shot, assist by Brandon Bradsher 1:32
+ 2 DJ Funderburk made dunk, assist by Devon Daniels 1:46
+ 3 Kenny Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylin Andrews 2:04
Team Stats
Points 64 97
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 40-64 (62.5%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 24 38
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 14 27
Team 4 1
Assists 13 25
Steals 10 9
Blocks 2 13
Turnovers 20 19
Fouls 14 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
A. Kostecka G
27 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
T. Dorn G
17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Loyola-Maryland 4-9 303464
home team logo 20 NC State 12-1 455297
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Loyola-Maryland
Starters
A. Kostecka
C. Champion
I. Hart
K. Scott
J. Fives
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Kostecka 34 27 8 2 2 0 5 3 9/17 2/4 7/10 4 4
C. Champion 28 12 3 1 3 0 1 0 5/11 0/3 2/2 0 3
I. Hart 29 6 0 3 1 0 5 2 2/6 0/1 2/2 0 0
K. Scott 25 4 4 1 1 1 4 3 2/8 0/0 0/0 1 3
J. Fives 13 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
K. Jones
B. Bradsher
J. Andrews
C. Ochiaka
S. Norton
L. Johnson
E. Norton
M. Redding
B. Holcombe
J. Dornik
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Jones 19 9 0 1 2 0 0 1 3/4 3/3 0/0 0 0
B. Bradsher 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
J. Andrews 16 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/2 0 0
C. Ochiaka 14 2 1 1 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Norton 9 0 2 1 0 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
L. Johnson 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Norton 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Redding 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Holcombe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dornik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 20 13 10 2 20 14 23/56 5/14 13/18 6 14
NC State
Starters
T. Dorn
C. Bryce
B. Beverly
B. Harris
M. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Dorn 27 17 8 2 0 0 2 0 7/14 1/3 2/3 2 6
C. Bryce 26 13 6 4 3 3 1 1 6/8 1/2 0/0 2 4
B. Beverly 21 13 3 2 1 0 3 2 5/7 3/5 0/0 0 3
B. Harris 6 2 1 2 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Johnson 14 0 1 4 0 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Hellems
D. Funderburk
W. Walker
D. Daniels
E. Lockett
S. Killeya-Jones
M. Bates
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hellems 23 16 4 4 2 2 2 2 6/11 1/4 3/3 1 3
D. Funderburk 17 10 5 0 0 3 2 2 5/6 0/0 0/0 2 3
W. Walker 22 9 5 0 0 4 1 4 4/5 0/0 1/2 1 4
D. Daniels 27 9 0 7 2 1 3 2 3/5 0/1 3/3 0 0
E. Lockett 17 8 4 0 1 0 2 2 3/4 1/1 1/1 2 2
S. Killeya-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 97 37 25 9 13 19 18 40/64 7/16 10/12 10 27
