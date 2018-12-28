UMES
Hill leads No. 10 Hokies in 85-40 rout of Md.-Eastern Shore

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 28, 2018

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Ahmed Hill scored 20 points and No. 10 Virginia Tech shot nearly 66 percent as it drubbed Maryland-Eastern Shore 85-40 on Friday night, the Hokies' sixth consecutive victory.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 15 points and Wabissa Bede scored 14 for the Hokies (11-1), who continued their best start to a season in 100 years.

The Hawks (1-13) were led by Dontae Caldwell with 10 points as they lost their eighth in a row and 30th consecutive game on the road.

The Hokies played without scoring leader Nickeil Alexander-Walker (18.5 points per game) because of a sprained right ankle, but didn't need him as Hill and Blackshear got them started and pretty much everyone else joined in. All eight players coach Buzz Williams put on the floor in the first half scored before the break, when they led 50-22 after shooting 73.9 percent (17-23) overall and making 11 of 16 3-point tries (68.8 percent).

For the game, the Hokies were 29 for 44 (65.9 percent) from the field and 14 for 26 on 3-pointers (53.8 percent). Virginia Tech also set a school record with its 24th consecutive home victory in nonconference play. They had won 23 in a row on three occasions.

DON'T WE KNOW YOU?

One of the assistants for UMES is Adrian Custis, known in Blacksburg as ''Ace.'' He played for the Hokies from 1993-97 and had his No. 20 jersey retired by the school in 1997. He led Virginia Tech to the 1995 NIT championship and finished with 1,706 points (13.9 per game) and 1,177 rebounds (9.6).

BIG PICTURE

UMES: The Hawks' haven't won on the road since they beat Delaware State on Feb. 25, 2017. In their first season under coach Clifford Reed, they came into the game being outshot 46.5 percent to 36.8 percent overall and 35.2 percent to 27 percent on 3-pointers.

Virginia Tech: The rout was the Hokies' third this season against a team from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, but things will get more difficult starting with a visit from Notre Dame on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

UMES: The Hawks return home to face Chestnut Hill on Monday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies open Atlantic Coast Conference play at home against Notre Dame on New Year's Day.

Key Players
B. Urrutia
13 G
J. Robinson
5 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
36.4 Field Goal % 47.6
23.1 Three Point % 38.8
46.2 Free Throw % 82.0
  Defensive rebound by Ty Outlaw 54.0
  Ryan Andino missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
  Turnover on P.J. Horne 59.0
  Offensive foul on P.J. Horne 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Ty Outlaw 1:18
  Bryan Urrutia missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
  Bryan Urrutia missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:18
  Shooting foul on P.J. Horne 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley 1:32
  Jonathan Kabongo missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:34
  Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech 1:51
Team Stats
Points 40 85
Field Goals 13-44 (29.5%) 29-44 (65.9%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 14-26 (53.8%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 17 35
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 15 30
Team 0 1
Assists 11 22
Steals 2 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 17 11
Technicals 0 0
20
D. Caldwell G
10 PTS, 3 REB
13
A. Hill G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Md.-E. Shore 1-13 221840
home team logo 10 Virginia Tech 11-1 503585
Md.-E. Shore
Starters
B. Urrutia
T. Jones
G. Gyamfi
I. Taylor
C. Bartley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Urrutia 31 7 1 5 1 0 0 2 2/5 1/3 2/6 0 1
T. Jones 21 6 1 1 0 1 2 4 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 1
G. Gyamfi 23 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 1
I. Taylor 26 4 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 1
C. Bartley 34 2 8 1 1 0 4 4 0/5 0/0 2/2 2 6
Bench
D. Caldwell
R. Andino
M. Oliver
C. Gaynor
A. Frost
J. Bartley
M. Adams
D. Green
A. Cheeseman
L. Thomas
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Caldwell 18 10 3 0 0 0 0 2 4/7 2/4 0/0 0 3
R. Andino 27 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 1/11 1/10 0/0 0 0
M. Oliver 11 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Gaynor 9 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Frost - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bartley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cheeseman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 40 17 11 2 1 9 17 13/44 6/24 8/12 2 15
Virginia Tech
Starters
A. Hill
K. Blackshear Jr.
W. Bede
P. Horne
J. Robinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hill 26 20 4 4 1 0 0 1 7/10 6/9 0/0 0 4
K. Blackshear Jr. 24 15 6 1 0 1 2 2 6/9 1/3 2/4 0 6
W. Bede 34 14 7 6 1 0 3 2 5/6 4/4 0/0 0 7
P. Horne 29 11 6 2 0 1 1 3 5/5 0/0 1/1 2 4
J. Robinson 29 8 4 6 2 0 3 0 1/3 0/2 6/7 0 4
Bench
T. Outlaw
J. Kabongo
I. Wilkins
N. Alexander-Walker
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Outlaw 28 6 5 2 0 0 0 1 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 4
J. Kabongo 14 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/4 1/2 0 0
I. Wilkins 16 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 3/4 1 1
N. Alexander-Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 34 22 4 2 9 11 29/44 14/26 13/18 4 30
NCAA BB Scores