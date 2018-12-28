DAVID
UNC

No. 14 North Carolina returns to court against Davidson

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 28, 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- It's time for North Carolina to get cranked up again.

Saturday afternoon against Davidson would be a good situation for the No. 14 Tar Heels to show they're ready to run.

The teams meet at the Smith Center. Both teams have been off for a week.

For North Carolina, going at a fast pace is a preference against any opponent and Davidson's ability to dissect teams means it could be more important for the Tar Heels to accelerate the tempo.

That's where freshman point guard Coby White comes in handy.

"He brings a different pace and aggressiveness. He gets the ball and as you can see, he is gone," senior guard Kenny Williams said of his teammate. "He is not waiting for anybody. He is going to get the ball and try and get to the rim every time he gets the ball. It forces us to play faster on offense because we have to keep up with him."

North Carolina (8-3) is coming off an 80-72 loss to Kentucky last Saturday in Chicago, so a post-holiday pick-me-up is in order.

This is North Carolina's fourth game in 31 days after opening the season by playing eight times in 23 days.

Addressing turnover problems is something the Tar Heels realize is necessary. North Carolina gave the ball away 23 times in a victory over Gonzaga before 18 turnovers against Kentucky.

"That's something that we can fix," White said. "That's an easy fix, just don't turn the ball over. It'll be an easy fix."

Davidson (9-3) went through a difficult stretch earlier this month. In coach Bob McKillop's view, his team could have one loss at this juncture considering there was an overtime setback to Temple and a narrow defeat to Wake Forest across a three-day span this month.

"The only game that really got away from us was Purdue," McKillop said.

Davidson suffered a 67-63 loss on Dec. 17 at Wake Forest in its first matchup of the season against an Atlantic Coast Conference team. That came despite Luca Brajkovic providing 19 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats recovered by thumping non-NCAA member Central Penn 88-54 last Saturday.

"Every game is an experience we can learn from," McKillop said. "We won by 34 points, but there are many nuggets of knowledge we can take."

The Wildcats have been without injured guard Kellan Grady for the past three games because of a sore knee. His scoring average of 19.4 points per game is tops on the team, with junior guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson next at 18.1.

"They need to get their bodies right," McKillop said of one of the goals for his players during the layoff.

The Wildcats will have another one-week gap in the schedule before beginning Atlantic 10 play.

Davidson typically can hurt teams with long-range shooting, something that's often a bugaboo for North Carolina's defense.

The Wildcats are making 9.8 shots from 3-point range per game. But along with those 117 baskets, Davidson had allowed 118 baskets from 3-point land.

North Carolina leads the series 66-11, including last year's neutral-site victory in Charlotte. The 66 victories are the most for the Tar Heels against any non-ACC opponent, though both teams were together in the Southern Conference for many years.

Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
3 G
L. Maye
32 F
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
48.6 Field Goal % 44.9
39.3 Three Point % 34.2
85.1 Free Throw % 78.7
  Turnover on Coby White 3.0
  Lost ball turnover on Carter Collins, stolen by Cameron Johnson 19.0
+ 1 Luke Maye made free throw 40.0
  Shooting foul on Bates Jones 40.0
+ 2 Luke Maye made jump shot, assist by Coby White 40.0
  Turnover on Carter Collins 53.0
+ 3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Maye 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Kenny Williams 1:20
  Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:22
  Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 1:28
  Cameron Johnson missed jump shot 1:30
Team Stats
Points 28 39
Field Goals 8-30 (26.7%) 14-30 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 14 25
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 11 20
Team 0 1
Assists 6 12
Steals 2 2
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 0 0
34
L. Frampton G
9 PTS
13
C. Johnson G
8 PTS, 3 REB
12T
Davidson
Starters
L. Frampton
J. Gudmundsson
C. Collins
L. Brajkovic
K. Pritchett
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Frampton 16 9 0 0 1 0 0 1 2/4 2/4 3/3 0 0
J. Gudmundsson 20 8 6 2 0 0 2 1 3/7 1/4 1/2 0 6
C. Collins 20 5 3 1 0 0 3 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 1 2
L. Brajkovic 16 4 3 0 0 1 0 1 2/9 0/0 0/0 1 2
K. Pritchett 14 2 2 2 1 0 1 2 0/4 0/4 2/2 1 1
On Court
L. Frampton
J. Gudmundsson
C. Collins
L. Brajkovic
K. Pritchett
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Frampton 16 9 0 0 1 0 0 1 2/4 2/4 3/3 0 0
J. Gudmundsson 20 8 6 2 0 0 2 1 3/7 1/4 1/2 0 6
C. Collins 20 5 3 1 0 0 3 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 1 2
L. Brajkovic 16 4 3 0 0 1 0 1 2/9 0/0 0/0 1 2
K. Pritchett 14 2 2 2 1 0 1 2 0/4 0/4 2/2 1 1
On Bench
N. Ekwu
D. Kovacevic
B. Jones
D. Czerapowicz
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
K. Grady
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Ekwu 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Kovacevic 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Jones 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Czerapowicz 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Grady - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 28 14 6 2 1 7 8 8/30 4/15 8/9 3 11
North Carolina
Starters
C. Johnson
K. Williams
L. Maye
C. White
L. Black
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Johnson 15 8 3 0 1 0 0 0 3/6 1/2 1/2 1 2
K. Williams 19 8 2 2 1 0 3 1 3/7 2/5 0/0 0 2
L. Maye 16 5 10 3 0 0 0 1 2/5 0/1 1/1 1 9
C. White 17 0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
L. Black 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
On Court
C. Johnson
K. Williams
L. Maye
C. White
L. Black
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Johnson 15 8 3 0 1 0 0 0 3/6 1/2 1/2 1 2
K. Williams 19 8 2 2 1 0 3 1 3/7 2/5 0/0 0 2
L. Maye 16 5 10 3 0 0 0 1 2/5 0/1 1/1 1 9
C. White 17 0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
L. Black 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
On Bench
N. Little
S. Manley
B. Robinson
S. Woods
S. Rush
K. Smith
R. McAdoo
B. Huffman
W. Miller
A. Platek
C. Ellis
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Little 8 6 1 1 0 1 0 2 2/3 0/1 2/2 1 0
S. Manley 7 5 3 0 0 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 3/4 1 2
B. Robinson 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Woods 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Platek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 39 24 12 2 3 9 7 14/30 3/11 8/10 4 20
