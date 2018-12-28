No. 22 Houston looks to continue the historic beginning to its 2018-19 season when it hosts New Jersey Institute of Technology on Saturday afternoon at the Fertitta Center.

It's the final nonconference regular-season game for the Cougars (12-0), one of just five Division I teams that remain undefeated through Christmas. NJIT (11-2), far from a household name but tough as boot leather, is another in a series of challenging opponents for Houston through the first two months of the season.

So far, the Cougars have been up to the task, forging the nation's longest active home winning streak at 25 games. A win on Saturday would establish a school record of 13 nonconference regular-season victories, breaking a tie with the 1954-55 team's 12 wins.

"We do a good job of treating everyone the same," Houston guard Corey Davis Jr. said after the Cougars' 75-44 victory over Coppin State on Sunday. "With games like this, we have to focus on ourselves and bring our home energy.

"Playing our regular game, playing hard, playing tough, getting offensive boards, getting defensive boards and just coming out and taking care of business."

The Cougars' home winning streak is the fifth longest in school history andthe current 12-game winning run overall is tied for the fifth longest and the longest since the 1989-90 team won 13 straight from Jan. 24 to March 10, 1990.

Houston is at No. 5 in the latest NET rankings, the new system that's being used by the NCAA as primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. The NET relies on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and qualities of wins and losses.

Asked about how he felt about his team's lofty NET ranking, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson all but dismissed any conversation on the subject.

"That is not for me -- I have zero interest in that, nor should I," Sampson said. "I coach my team. What did you call it, NET? I don't even know what it stands for. I don't know where we're ranked in the NET. I'll tell you what I do know, we're 12-0. The other stuff is for you guys to talk about."

Davis led all players with 16 points in the win over Coppin State, forward Breaon Brady added 13 points and guard Armoni Brooks totaled 10 points with a game-high nine rebounds.

Houston outrebounded Coppin State 55-39 and limited the Eagles to 21.5 percent shooting from the field, the second lowest percentage by an opponent in school history and the lowest since the 1954-55 team held Bradley to 21 percent on Feb. 5, 1955.

NJIT has received one point in the Associated Press poll each of the last three weeks, garnering mention for the first time in program history. The Highlanders have won their past four games and seven of their last eight, with only a 94-71 loss at UMass Lowell preventing a longer streak.

NJIT, whose campus is in Newark, is 6-1 in road games. The Highlanders were the first NCAA Division I team to win six road games in 2018-19.

NJIT is off to the best start in its Division I history (13 seasons) and since the program opened 12-1 in 1994-95, a season in which it went 28-2 and advanced to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight.

"Our motto for the year is: every day, and we are practicing and competing to get better every day," NJIT coach Brian Kennedy said. "We've been on the road a lot, and it's a real credit to the team that we show up in every game. Our success is all about a true team effort."

In its most recent action, NJIT claimed a 90-80 win at Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 15, as all five starters scored double-digit points with guard Zach Cooks' 25 points leading all players.

Forward Abdul Lewis added 20 points with a game-high 12 rebounds in the win, forward San Antonio Brinson added 18 points, guard Diandre Wilson finished with 12 points and guard Shyquan Gibbs totaled 10 points.

Saturday's game will be NJIT's seventh meeting with a Top 25 team. Last season, NJIT suffered an 82-53 loss at No. 7 Seton Hall and a 102-69 loss at No. 19 West Virginia.

