CSBAK
GONZAG

No. 7 Gonzaga on roll as it faces Cal State Bakersfield

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 30, 2018

A softening schedule and being home for the holidays have Gonzaga humming.

The No. 7 Zags have raced to leads of 31-2 and 29-1 in their past two games, blowouts of Denver and North Alabama.

They have one more game, Monday against a rested Cal State Bakersfield at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., before beginning West Coast Conference play.

In their three wins since back-to-back losses to Tennessee and North Carolina, the Bulldogs have held their opponents to 19.7 percent shooting from deep.

The Volunteers and Tar Heels made a combined 25 3-pointers against Gonzaga (12-2).

The Bulldogs set a program record for margin of victory with their 101-40 win over Denver. In their 96-51 win over North Alabama on Friday, that record appeared to be in jeopardy when the Zags led 47-6 in the first half.

"We're focused on ourselves," senior point guard Josh Perkins told the (Spokane) Spokesman-Review. "A lot of times it doesn't matter who you play, you have to get better. We're taking these games to execute the scouting report and short prep like you have to do in the (NCAA) tournament. We're trying to get our defense where it needs to be."

Perkins' backup, senior Geno Crandall, hopes he's cleared to play against Cal State Bakersfield. The graduate transfer has been out since fracturing a bone in his right hand on Nov. 26.

"I'd say I'm probably 95 (percent)," Crandall said. "I don't think I have to be 100 percent to be cleared."

Junior forward Killian Tillie, Gonzaga's leading returning scorer, is hoping to be back on the court when the Zags host Santa Clara in the WCC opener on Saturday. Tillie had surgery on his ankle in late October.

Sophomore guard Jarkel Joiner (12.5 points a game) leads a balanced attack for the Roadrunners (8-4), but he has lost his feel from the free-throw line.

As a freshman, Joiner shot 89.6 percent. Before making three of four in his team's most recent game, a Dec. 20 win over Portland State, he was under 60 percent this season.

"If I could get past the free throws missed, I'd be OK. But I can't really get past that," CSUB coach Rod Barnes told the Bakersfield Californian after Joiner was 2-for-5 in a win over Cal Poly.

"I'm just missing," Joiner said. "I think it's more mental than anything. I just got to get up there and knock them down, that's it."

Joiner had a career-high 24 points in the 76-71 win over Portland State.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Holden
2 G
J. Perkins
13 G
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
10.5 Pts. Per Game 10.5
7.7 Ast. Per Game 7.7
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
38.0 Field Goal % 45.3
40.0 Three Point % 42.3
82.1 Free Throw % 91.3
  30-second timeout called 4:20
+ 2 Jarkel Joiner made driving layup, assist by Damiyne Durham 4:20
  Bad pass turnover on Josh Perkins, stolen by James Suber 4:25
+ 2 James Suber made layup, assist by Taze Moore 4:33
+ 2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot 4:52
  Defensive rebound by Gonzaga 5:02
  Justin McCall missed jump shot 5:03
  Defensive rebound by Damiyne Durham 5:17
  Rui Hachimura missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5:17
+ 1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 5:17
  Shooting foul on Taze Moore 5:17
Team Stats
Points 16 28
Field Goals 6-21 (28.6%) 9-22 (40.9%)
3-Pointers 1-8 (12.5%) 1-8 (12.5%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 15 14
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 11 9
Team 3 2
Assists 3 3
Steals 2 5
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 10 5
Fouls 8 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
R. Holden G
5 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
21
R. Hachimura F
9 PTS
12T
away team logo Cal-Baker. 8-4 16-16
home team logo 7 Gonzaga 12-2 28-28
GONZAG -27, O/U 151.5
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
GONZAG -27, O/U 151.5
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Cal-Baker. 8-4 72.9 PPG 40.2 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo 7 Gonzaga 12-2 94.1 PPG 43.3 RPG 19.5 APG
Key Players
2
R. Holden G 11.0 PPG 1.9 RPG 4.7 APG 36.9 FG%
21
R. Hachimura F 21.1 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.8 APG 58.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
R. Holden G 5 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
21
R. Hachimura F 9 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
28.6 FG% 40.9
12.5 3PT FG% 12.5
75.0 FT% 81.8
Cal-Baker.
Starters
J. Suber
D. Durham
J. Joiner
J. McCall
D. Williams
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Suber 13 4 3 0 1 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
D. Durham 8 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 2
J. Joiner 13 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. McCall 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Williams 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
J. Suber
D. Durham
J. Joiner
J. McCall
D. Williams
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Suber 13 4 3 0 1 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
D. Durham 8 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 2
J. Joiner 13 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. McCall 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Williams 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
T. Moore
D. Person Jr.
B. Barnes
D. Buckingham
J. Dickerson
C. Thompson
K. McNeal
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Moore 6 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Person Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Buckingham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dickerson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McNeal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 16 12 3 2 0 10 8 6/21 1/8 3/4 1 11
Gonzaga
Starters
R. Hachimura
J. Jones
B. Clarke
J. Perkins
C. Kispert
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 13 9 0 0 1 0 1 1 3/4 0/0 3/4 0 0
J. Jones 13 8 5 0 0 1 0 0 3/4 1/2 1/1 1 4
B. Clarke 13 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 2 0
J. Perkins 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Kispert 11 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
On Court
R. Hachimura
J. Jones
B. Clarke
J. Perkins
C. Kispert
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 13 9 0 0 1 0 1 1 3/4 0/0 3/4 0 0
J. Jones 13 8 5 0 0 1 0 0 3/4 1/2 1/1 1 4
B. Clarke 13 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 2 0
J. Perkins 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Kispert 11 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
On Bench
F. Petrusev
G. Crandall
A. Martin
J. Beach
K. Tillie
J. Ayayi
G. Foster Jr.
M. Lang
P. Pennington
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Petrusev 5 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
G. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tillie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pennington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 28 12 3 5 2 5 6 9/22 1/8 9/11 3 9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores