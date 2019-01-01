NEB
MD

Nebraska-Maryland Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 01, 2019

When No. 24 Nebraska and Maryland face off Wednesday at College Park, Md., it will be the Cornhuskers' veterans versus the Terrapins' youth.

The top four players for the Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) are seniors. They have provided the leadership expected as Nebraska cruised through its nonconference schedule, which included significant wins against Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Clemson and Creighton.

The Terrapins (10-3, 1-1) are the exact opposite, relying on youth. Maryland boasts one of the top freshman class in the nation. Two of the team's three losses came against Purdue (by two points) and then-No. 4 Virginia.

Coach Mark Turgeon has watched his freshmen make strides.

"I think the Virginia game (a 76-71 loss on Nov. 28), they clearly were not ready for that one," Turgeon told the Baltimore Sun after a 78-74 victory Saturday over Radford, his team's final nonconference game this season.

"Stix (Jalen Smith) struggled a little bit in that game, he's gotten a lot better. Eric Ayala was probably the only one that was ready for that game. The rest of them have really grown. ... We feel good where our young kids are and how well they're playing."

The young Terrapins - Smith and Ayala are freshmen - will get a good test from Nebraska's upperclassmen.

Seniors James Palmer Jr., Isaac Copeland Jr. and Glynn Watson Jr. pace Nebraska in most offensive categories. Palmer leads the way at 19.6 points per game and is particularly effective at the free-throw line, where he is shooting 83.5 percent.

Copeland (14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds per game) provides a deft outside touch with ruggedness around the rim.

Watson is the floor general, scoring 13.6 points per game and leading the team with an average of 4.1 assists.

Junior Isaiah Roby Jr. has not had the season so far that many predicted. And now he is questionable with a groin injury.

The 6-foot-8 Roby was hurt in practice last week and missed Nebraska's win over Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.

"He had a good practice," Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles said Monday. "But those things are tricky. You have to be careful -- to aggravate it doesn't take too much."

Roby's numbers are down this season. Roby is shooting 46 percent from the field this season after shooting 56.5 percent last season. He is 4 of 20 from 3-point range (20 percent) after going 17 of 42 from distance (40.1 percent) last season.

His offense hasn't been missed all that much, and maybe that's why Miles is willing to be cautious.

"Sometimes it takes a while to come back and get your rhythm," Miles said.

Against Maryland, the Cornhuskers might miss Roby's defense. Maryland sophomore Bruno Fernando had 19 points and 12 rebounds against Radford for his sixth double-double of the season. He also leads the Big Ten with an average of 2.5 blocked shots per game.

Fernando says the Maryland freshmen have a work ethic that is contagious.

"You have to give them credit, they work extremely hard every day at practice," Fernando said.

Freshman Ayala told the Sun, "We've got goals of being the most-improved team in the Big Ten this year. I think we're very capable of that. Just learning every day. One day at a time. Just growing. Us freshmen, we've got to step up and be more consistent."

Key Players
G. Watson Jr.
5 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
46.2 Field Goal % 42.7
43.8 Three Point % 31.6
87.5 Free Throw % 82.8
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Roby 17:47
  Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 17:49
+ 2 Isaiah Roby made dunk, assist by Glynn Watson Jr. 18:16
  Defensive rebound by Isaac Copeland Jr. 18:25
  Bruno Fernando missed dunk, blocked by Isaiah Roby 18:27
+ 1 James Palmer Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 18:47
  James Palmer Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 18:47
  Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell 18:47
+ 1 Bruno Fernando made 2nd of 2 free throws 19:04
+ 1 Bruno Fernando made 1st of 2 free throws 19:04
  Shooting foul on Isaac Copeland Jr. 19:04
Team Stats
Points 42 39
Field Goals 15-33 (45.5%) 14-33 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 18 23
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 14 16
Team 1 1
Assists 6 6
Steals 5 2
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 5 8
Fouls 9 8
Technicals 0 0
0
J. Palmer Jr. G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
1
A. Cowan Jr. G
10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 24 Nebraska 11-2 39342
home team logo Maryland 10-3 35439
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo 24 Nebraska 11-2 80.2 PPG 40.4 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Maryland 10-3 77.5 PPG 44.5 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
0
J. Palmer Jr. G 19.6 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.8 APG 41.2 FG%
23
B. Fernando F 14.5 PPG 9.6 RPG 1.5 APG 70.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Palmer Jr. G 14 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
23
B. Fernando F 10 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
45.5 FG% 42.4
40.0 3PT FG% 37.5
54.5 FT% 80.0
Nebraska
Starters
J. Palmer Jr.
G. Watson Jr.
I. Roby
I. Copeland Jr.
T. Allen
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Palmer Jr. 20 14 5 3 3 1 1 0 4/10 1/4 5/7 2 3
G. Watson Jr. 13 8 1 1 0 0 2 2 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 1
I. Roby 18 6 5 1 1 1 0 0 2/6 1/2 1/4 1 4
I. Copeland Jr. 19 5 2 0 0 0 2 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 2
T. Allen 19 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 1
Total 111 42 17 6 5 2 5 9 15/33 6/15 6/11 3 14
Maryland
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
B. Fernando
E. Ayala
J. Smith
D. Morsell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 19 10 1 2 2 0 0 0 3/8 0/2 4/6 0 1
B. Fernando 18 10 10 0 0 2 4 2 3/7 0/0 4/4 4 6
E. Ayala 18 7 4 1 0 0 1 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 4
J. Smith 10 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 0
D. Morsell 13 2 0 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
Total 110 39 22 6 2 3 8 8 14/33 3/8 8/10 6 16
NCAA BB Scores