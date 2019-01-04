No. 10 Virginia Tech, relying on defense and long-range shooting, plays host to Boston College on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Virginia Tech (12-1, 1-0 ACC) captured its league-opener on Tuesday at home, beating Notre Dame 81-66 as Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 21 points, while Ahmed Hill and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each added 17.

The Hokies have won seven straight games after their lone loss, 63-62 at Penn State on Nov. 27.

Virginia Tech has balance, chemistry and experience, aspects that lead to winning play but are tough to develop, especially so early in the season. Hokies coach Buzz Williams called his team "rare" after the win over Notre Dame.

"It's always a race to maturity and how you manage the roster and how that roster develops and what your plan is for that roster from young to old," Williams was quoted as saying in the Roanoke Times.

"There's a lot of teams that have really, really good players. They have better players than we have. But the symmetry and the togetherness of the group is what I think is very unique."

The Hokies hit 11 3-pointers in the victory over Notre Dame and have made at least 10 shots from beyond the arc in 10 of their 13 games. Virginia Tech shot 60 percent from the floor and 61.1 percent from 3-point range in the win.

The Hokies have made 45.3 percent of their 3-point attempts.

"When you make shots, obviously it looks prettier, but the shots that we took (against Notre Dame) are the same shots offensively we always want to take," Williams said after the game. "It doesn't necessarily mean we're going to make them at the clip that we did today, but it wasn't like we were running different plays."

Boston College (9-3) is opening conference play after losing to Hartford 79-78 in overtime on Monday despite a 44-point, 10-rebound performance from junior guard Ky Bowman. Virginia Tech will need its stingy defense, which allows opponent to shoot 39.2 percent from the field, against Bowman, who is averaging 20.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Nic Popovic added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Boston College, marking the third time this season that Bowman and Popovic have tallied a double-double in the same game.

Boston College gave up 22 points on a season-high 19 turnovers in the loss, which snapped a three-game winning streak.

"They came out and made shots and got to almost every loose ball," Boston College coach Jim Christian said.

"We did a lot of dumb things throughout the game, and had 19 turnovers against the zone. It's our team's job to take ownership of this. We had some guys play the whole game without a rebound -- how is that even possible?"

Christian refused to call the loss to Hartford a wake-up call for his team heading into the typically tough Atlantic Coast Conference.

"I don't believe in wake-up calls," Christian said.

"It's on the guys in the locker room. We have to play tougher because the competition gets better. The guys' will to win on both sides needs to grow. We've been inconsistent in nonconference, and that comes down to will to win."

