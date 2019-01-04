Iowa State managed to get its team intact for the start of conference play, which makes the Cyclones a spoiler - if not a contender - in the Big 12.

But No. 5 Kansas has owned that Big 12 championship pedigree for 14 consecutive seasons, so Iowa State will get an early indication of its status in the league when it hosts the Jayhawks at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday.

Is it possible for the Cyclones (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) to challenge the Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0) after Kansas reloaded this season behind Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson?

"If you're going to win any league championship you have to win your home games, and then it comes down to who has the best road record in the league," said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. "That's what Kansas has done a great job of."

The Cyclones' only defeats, against Arizona and Iowa, came without standout guard Lindell Wigginton and center Solomon Young. Iowa State is now as whole as it has been all season and coming off a 69-63 victory at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Four Cyclones scored in double figures, including Wigginton, a sophomore guard who posted 17 points and eight rebounds.

Sophomore forward Cam Lard did not produce big numbers, but he provided a lift off the bench in crucial spots and is making a claim for more playing time after serving a suspension earlier this season.

"I haven't been myself," Lard told the Des Moines Register. "I'm just trying to get back to the old Cameron, and get back to the energy guy that can help the team."

Senior guard Marial Shayok, a Virginia transfer, leads Iowa State with a 19.8-point average.

Lard, Young and a third Iowa State big man, junior Mike Jacobson, figure to be summoned against the Jayhawks, who feature the 6-9 Lawson and 7-foot junior center Udoka Azubuike. Azubuike has been slowed by conditioning in two appearances, including Wednesday's 70-63 win over Oklahoma to open Big 12 play, since returning from an ankle injury, .

Lawson's scoring dipped in those two games, although he still managed a season-high 15 rebounds against the Sooners as part of his ninth double-double.

Lawson, who averages 19.1 points and 11.1 rebounds, sparked a decisive second-half run after coach Bill Self removed Azubuike. Lawson moved into the low post, where he was most effective despite going just 6 of 17 overall from the field.

"(Self) just told me to be aggressive. He told me to just attack," Lawson said.

The same mindset could be critical against the Cyclones, especially since Hilton is at its raucous best when Kansas visits.

"We have to all get on the same page on some things," said Self, whose team allowed 7-0 and 9-0 runs to begin the two halves against Oklahoma. "I thought there were some individuals that when things didn't go well, it totally affected their game and what was most important to the team. We've obviously got to learn from that and correct that."

