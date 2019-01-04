MICHST
8 Michigan State
Spartans
12-2
away team logo
27
TF 6
FINAL
1st
4:44
FOX
Sat Jan. 5
12:00pm
BONUS
26
TF 6
home team logo
OHIOST
14 Ohio State
Buckeyes
12-1
ML: -134
OHIOST +2.5, O/U 146.5
ML: +115
MICHST
OHIOST

Michigan St.-Ohio St. Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 04, 2019

Either Michigan State or Ohio State will emerge from their early season showdown in Columbus on Saturday with a winning streak intact.

The No. 8 Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) have won seven in a row entering the game at Value City Arena against the No. 14 Buckeyes (12-1, 2-0), winners of six straight.

"We're gonna treat every Big Ten game very importantly because we want to win the Big Ten outright," MSU forward Xavier Tillman said. "So, every Big Ten game we take aggressively and not for granted."

The wild card will be the status of Michigan State junior guard Joshua Langford, who did not play in the Spartans' 81-55 defeat of Northwestern on Wednesday because of an injured left ankle.

"I'm hoping that maybe there's just a little wear and tear on it and that'll be it," Spartans coach Tom Izzo said afterward. "Hoping to know something by Friday for sure, but we decided we were going to keep him out of this (Northwestern) game, and we'll have to determine if it's the next game (he plays)."

Langford averages 15 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

In his absence, the Spartans overwhelmed the Wildcats behind 21 points from forward Nick Ward, all in the first half. The junior is from the Columbus suburb of Gahanna.

Spartans guard Cassius Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Week ending Dec. 30, had 13 points and 12 assists.

The Buckeyes are coming off an 82-64 win over High Point last Saturday in their final nonconference game, but by not playing well for parts of the game left coach Chris Holtmann unimpressed by his team's performance.

"Our concentration level has to improve or we're going to struggle in Big Ten play," he said. "We're going to have moments as a team where, if we think you're going to go through games and teams aren't going to make a run, that's not who we are. Teams are going to make runs.

"We have a lot to improve on… We've got a long ways to go. We're going to get knocked around and beat around and go through some really difficult stuff in Big Ten play. We'll see how we survive through all that."

Izzo, on the other hand, is pleased how the Spartans played against Northwestern.

"I like the way we practiced this week," he said. "It's a grind over Christmas because you try to have two-a-days, where you have meetings and there's nothing to do and you're just constantly with the guys, and days are long and, boy, they handled it really well.

"But you know me, I'm never happy so I guess I might as well continue the new year what I did with the old year."

Ohio State forward Andre Wesson said knowing the non-league portion of the schedule is done will keep the Buckeyes focused the remainder of the season.

"Now it's the fun part, playing in the Big Ten and competing against other good teams," he said.

The fun part for Michigan State includes three of the next four games on the road. The Spartans leave Columbus to set up a visit from Purdue before traveling to Penn State and Nebraska.

Ohio State is also hitting the road - to Rutgers and Iowa - next week.

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. Winston
5 G
C. Jackson
3 G
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
48.3 Field Goal % 42.5
45.8 Three Point % 42.4
79.6 Free Throw % 78.9
  Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Ahrens 4:44
  Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Young 4:59
+ 2 Nick Ward made layup 5:13
  Offensive rebound by Nick Ward 5:19
  Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:21
+ 2 Kaleb Wesson made hook shot 5:37
  Defensive rebound by C.J. Jackson 6:05
  Cassius Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6:05
  Cassius Winston missed 1st of 2 free throws 6:05
  Shooting foul on C.J. Jackson 6:05
  Defensive rebound by Nick Ward 6:08
Team Stats
Points 27 26
Field Goals 11-24 (45.8%) 10-23 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 2-6 (33.3%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 13
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 11 11
Team 0 0
Assists 6 8
Steals 0 1
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fouls 6 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
44
N. Ward F
10 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
3
C. Jackson G
10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 8 Michigan State 12-2 27-27
home team logo 14 Ohio State 12-1 26-26
OHIOST +2.5, O/U 146.5
Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
OHIOST +2.5, O/U 146.5
Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Michigan State 12-2 87.1 PPG 47.4 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo 14 Ohio State 12-1 78.0 PPG 39.7 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
44
N. Ward F 16.4 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.0 APG 65.9 FG%
3
C. Jackson G 13.6 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.8 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
44
N. Ward F 10 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
3
C. Jackson G 10 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
45.8 FG% 43.5
25.0 3PT FG% 33.3
40.0 FT% 100.0
Michigan State
Starters
N. Ward
C. Winston
X. Tillman
K. Ahrens
G. Brown
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Ward 11 10 5 0 0 2 0 0 4/5 0/0 2/3 2 3
C. Winston 12 7 1 1 0 0 0 1 3/4 1/2 0/2 0 1
X. Tillman 7 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
K. Ahrens 12 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
G. Brown 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
On Court
N. Ward
C. Winston
X. Tillman
K. Ahrens
G. Brown
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Ward 11 10 5 0 0 2 0 0 4/5 0/0 2/3 2 3
C. Winston 12 7 1 1 0 0 0 1 3/4 1/2 0/2 0 1
X. Tillman 7 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
K. Ahrens 12 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
G. Brown 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
On Bench
F. Loyer
A. Henry
C. George
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
T. Kithier
M. Bingham Jr.
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Loyer 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Henry 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kithier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bingham Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 27 15 6 0 2 2 6 11/24 3/12 2/5 4 11
Ohio State
Starters
C. Jackson
K. Young
L. Muhammad
A. Wesson
M. Jallow
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jackson 14 10 6 3 1 0 0 1 4/7 2/3 0/0 0 6
K. Young 11 4 0 2 0 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Muhammad 11 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 4/4 0 0
A. Wesson 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
M. Jallow 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
C. Jackson
K. Young
L. Muhammad
A. Wesson
M. Jallow
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jackson 14 10 6 3 1 0 0 1 4/7 2/3 0/0 0 6
K. Young 11 4 0 2 0 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Muhammad 11 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 4/4 0 0
A. Wesson 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
M. Jallow 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
D. Washington Jr.
D. Hummer
J. Lane
C. Walker
J. Ahrens
J. LeDee
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Washington Jr. 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. LeDee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 26 13 8 1 0 1 6 10/23 2/6 4/4 2 11
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores