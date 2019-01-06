IND
O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore will thou be against one of the nation's top defenses?

That is the pertinent question entering Sunday afternoon's Big Ten showdown between No. 21 Indiana and No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Heading into the first of two meetings in a span of 19 days between the teams - the rematch will be on Jan. 25 in Bloomington - Indiana has been paced by Romeo Langford, a highly touted recruit and one of the country's top freshmen.

Langford leads the Hoosiers (12-2, 3-0) in scoring at 17.5 points per game and is coming off a career-high 28 points in a 73-65 win over Illinois on Thursday.

Indiana coach Archie Miller said one adjustment that helped Langford against the Illini was allowing him to bring the ball up the court more.

"That was a big change for us," Miller said. "Just having different guys coming off the screen - and different downhill on their big guys - and he was fantastic I thought in that role."

But as good as Langford has been, he hasn't seen anything like what he will face at Michigan.

The unbeaten Wolverines (14-0, 3-0) are built around a ferocious defense that is limiting opponents to 55.1 points a game.

Senior guard Charles Matthews and junior guard Zavier Simpson are two of the elite defenders in the conference - if not the entire country - and will spearhead the effort to stop Langford's diverse offensive game.

How well Langford does against Michigan's stiff defense will likely determine the outcome of the game.

The Wolverines are coming off a 68-55 win on Thursday at home against Penn State.

"If we play defense like we did (on Thursday), we will have a chance," Michigan coach John Beilein said.

Like Indiana, Michigan has a freshman sensation of its own.

Forward Ignas Brazdeikis leads the Wolverines in scoring at 16.4 points per game. He has also proven to be a rugged defender who could see some time guarding Langford and Indiana senior Juwan Morgan, who is averaging 16.1 points per game.

"We have to make sure to close out on all their shooters," Brazdeikis said. "They have a lot of good talent on their team and we need to make sure they don't get open shots. We will need to rotate on defense and work in practice to prepare for them."

The Hoosiers and Wolverines enter as two of the four teams still unbeaten in Big Ten play. Michigan State and Ohio State were also unbeaten in the league going into their game Saturday in Columbus.

"Just going in there, it will be a dogfight for sure," Morgan said. "And just like today, we had to anchor down on the defensive end and we know Michigan is a great defensive team, so we have to really run our stuff and be crisp on that end."

Key Players
R. Langford
0 G
Z. Simpson
3 G
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
6.8 Pts. Per Game 6.8
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
50.6 Field Goal % 42.1
21.6 Three Point % 27.3
70.4 Free Throw % 47.6
  Romeo Langford missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Jon Teske missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Shooting foul on Justin Smith 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole 12.0
  Clifton Moore missed turnaround jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Smith 42.0
  Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
+ 1 Romeo Langford made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Romeo Langford made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Shooting foul on Jon Teske 57.0
Team Stats
Points 29 44
Field Goals 12-29 (41.4%) 18-31 (58.1%)
3-Pointers 2-6 (33.3%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 16 17
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 10 12
Team 2 1
Assists 3 5
Steals 1 3
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 5 1
Fouls 7 7
Technicals 0 0
Indiana
Starters
J. Morgan
D. Green
R. Langford
A. Durham
J. Smith
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Morgan 13 10 4 0 0 0 1 2 4/12 1/3 1/3 1 3
D. Green 19 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
R. Langford 13 6 1 1 0 0 1 2 2/6 0/0 2/2 1 0
A. Durham 16 5 2 1 0 0 1 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 2
J. Smith 18 2 5 0 1 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 3
On Court
J. Morgan
D. Green
R. Langford
A. Durham
J. Smith
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Morgan 13 10 4 0 0 0 1 2 4/12 1/3 1/3 1 3
D. Green 19 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
R. Langford 13 6 1 1 0 0 1 2 2/6 0/0 2/2 1 0
A. Durham 16 5 2 1 0 0 1 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 2
J. Smith 18 2 5 0 1 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 3
On Bench
E. Fitzner
Z. McRoberts
C. Moore
Q. Taylor
D. Davis
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
R. Thompson
D. Anderson
J. Forrester
J. Hunter
R. Phinisee
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Fitzner 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Z. McRoberts 12 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Moore 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Phinisee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 29 14 3 1 0 5 7 12/29 2/6 3/5 4 10
Michigan
Starters
C. Matthews
J. Poole
Z. Simpson
E. Brooks
D. DeJulius
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Matthews 19 16 3 1 3 0 0 0 6/9 2/2 2/3 2 1
J. Poole 19 12 4 2 0 0 1 0 5/7 2/3 0/0 0 4
Z. Simpson 19 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Brooks 12 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
D. DeJulius 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Court
C. Matthews
J. Poole
Z. Simpson
E. Brooks
D. DeJulius
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Matthews 19 16 3 1 3 0 0 0 6/9 2/2 2/3 2 1
J. Poole 19 12 4 2 0 0 1 0 5/7 2/3 0/0 0 4
Z. Simpson 19 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Brooks 12 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
D. DeJulius 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
On Bench
A. Davis
B. Johns Jr.
J. Faulds
I. Livers
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
C. Castleton
A. Nunez
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Davis 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Johns Jr. 4 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Livers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Castleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 44 16 5 3 2 1 7 18/31 4/9 4/7 4 12
